French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain2StrasbourgStrasbourg1

PSG 2-1 Strasbourg: Last-minute Mbappe penalty rescues win as Neymar sent off

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe secured the three points with a 94th-minute penalty

Kylian Mbappe rescued victory for Paris St-Germain as his late penalty snatched a win over Strasbourg in his first game since losing the World Cup final with France.

Marquinhos had opened the scoring for the hosts in the Ligue 1 match before scoring an own goal in the second half.

Things went from bad to worse for PSG as Neymar was sent off after two yellow cards in as many minutes.

But Mbappe saved the three points as he netted his 94th-minute penalty.

The result sees PSG remain top of the table and extend their advantage over second-place Lens to eight points while Strasbourg are three adrift of safety.

The hosts were dominant with the ball, having 71% of the possession, but did little with it and looked neutered in the absence of Lionel Messi, who has not yet returned after winning the World Cup.

Second-bottom Strasbourg had caused issues in the first half as Kevin Gamerio forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a last-ditch save and seemed to be on course for a surprise draw after Marquinhos' own-goal.

But while Neymar's sending off sent PSG into an initial period of frustration, it ignited their attack as they battled back to try to turn the game around.

Mbappe was clipped by Gerzino Nyamsi in the box as he raced towards the Strasbourg goal and got the better of Matz Sels from the spot, tucking it into the bottom-right corner.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 26Mukiele
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 31BitshiabuSubstituted forHakimiat 79'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 50mins
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forSarabiaat 73'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 62mins
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forSolerat 73'minutes
  • 7MbappéBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 28Soler
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 34Housni
  • 35Gharbi

Strasbourg

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Sels
  • 29Doukouré
  • 22NyamsiBooked at 49mins
  • 24Djiku
  • 5Perrin
  • 14PrcicSubstituted forAholouat 65'minutes
  • 17Bellegarde
  • 19DiarraSubstituted forSissokoat 78'minutes
  • 10Thomasson
  • 25Ajorque
  • 9GameiroSubstituted forDialloat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Aholou
  • 12Mothiba
  • 20Diallo
  • 27Sissoko
  • 31Nuss
  • 33Saettel
  • 35Bouebari
  • 40Risser
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
47,000

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamStrasbourg
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg) after a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexander Djiku.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  15. Post update

    Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Achraf Hakimi replaces El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Strasbourg. Ibrahima Sissoko replaces Habib Diarra.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Strasbourg. Habib Diallo replaces Kevin Gameiro.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 28th December 2022

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG16142045103544
2Lens15113126101636
3Rennes1594231141731
4Marseille1593326131330
5Monaco169343223930
6Lille169252923629
7Lorient158432621528
8Lyon167362720724
9Nice155551517-220
10Clermont165471925-619
11Reims153841621-517
12Toulouse154472027-716
13Troyes163672631-515
14Ajaccio164391524-915
15Montpellier154292429-514
16Nantes162861724-714
17Brest163491832-1413
18Auxerre163491634-1813
19Strasbourg161871828-1011
20Angers1622121535-208
View full French Ligue 1 table

