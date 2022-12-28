Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 1.
Kylian Mbappe rescued victory for Paris St-Germain as his late penalty snatched a win over Strasbourg in his first game since losing the World Cup final with France.
Marquinhos had opened the scoring for the hosts in the Ligue 1 match before scoring an own goal in the second half.
Things went from bad to worse for PSG as Neymar was sent off after two yellow cards in as many minutes.
But Mbappe saved the three points as he netted his 94th-minute penalty.
The result sees PSG remain top of the table and extend their advantage over second-place Lens to eight points while Strasbourg are three adrift of safety.
The hosts were dominant with the ball, having 71% of the possession, but did little with it and looked neutered in the absence of Lionel Messi, who has not yet returned after winning the World Cup.
Second-bottom Strasbourg had caused issues in the first half as Kevin Gamerio forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a last-ditch save and seemed to be on course for a surprise draw after Marquinhos' own-goal.
But while Neymar's sending off sent PSG into an initial period of frustration, it ignited their attack as they battled back to try to turn the game around.
Mbappe was clipped by Gerzino Nyamsi in the box as he raced towards the Strasbourg goal and got the better of Matz Sels from the spot, tucking it into the bottom-right corner.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 26Mukiele
- 4Ramos
- 5Marquinhos
- 31BitshiabuSubstituted forHakimiat 79'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 6VerrattiBooked at 50mins
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forSarabiaat 73'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 62mins
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forSolerat 73'minutes
- 7MbappéBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 28Soler
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 34Housni
- 35Gharbi
Strasbourg
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Sels
- 29Doukouré
- 22NyamsiBooked at 49mins
- 24Djiku
- 5Perrin
- 14PrcicSubstituted forAholouat 65'minutes
- 17Bellegarde
- 19DiarraSubstituted forSissokoat 78'minutes
- 10Thomasson
- 25Ajorque
- 9GameiroSubstituted forDialloat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Aholou
- 12Mothiba
- 20Diallo
- 27Sissoko
- 31Nuss
- 33Saettel
- 35Bouebari
- 40Risser
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 47,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 1.
Attempt missed. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain).
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Strasbourg 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexander Djiku.
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).
Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Achraf Hakimi replaces El Chadaille Bitshiabu.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Strasbourg. Ibrahima Sissoko replaces Habib Diarra.
Substitution, Strasbourg. Habib Diallo replaces Kevin Gameiro.
Delay in match because of an injury Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).