The Sky Blues' home ground, the Coventry Building Society Arena, was bought by former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley in November

Coventry City have warned fans that they face being banned if they take part in anti-social behaviour at games, following reports of drug use and underage drinking at matches.

The Championship club said they were aware that drug use before and at games was an "increasing problem".

The Sky Blues said a "minority" of fans were to blame for the incidents at home and away fixtures.

The club are working with West Midlands Police on "a number of fronts".

"We have been made aware of the increasing problem of drug use before games and at games by a small minority of supporters, and we will be working proactively with police to identify these fans and take action against them," a club statement said. external-link

"The issue of underage drinking at games has also been brought to our attention and we shall also be working with authorities regarding this too."

Incidents highlighted at recent matches include flare throwing, anti-social behaviour and abuse to other fans, injuries to other supporters during goal celebrations and spectators standing on steps.

The warning comes less that two weeks after the club appealed to their supporters external-link to behave at matches following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Singers Corner of the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Sky Blues chief executive Dave Boddy said drug-taking before and during games had "grown further" in the last few weeks adding it was "disappointing we are having to put out this further warning to supporters".

"We are determined to ensure that the actions of a minority do not affect the majority of fans, whose support home and away is fantastic," he added.

"Fans who are found to be taking part in this behaviour will be banned and will be liable to further action from the police."

Coventry are currently 11th in the Championship table, only two points outside the play-off places, and host Cardiff City in their next game on Thursday.