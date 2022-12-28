Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Williamson captained England to the Euro 2022 trophy last summer

Captain Leah Williamson has admitted she feared missing games during England's successful Euro 2022 campaign because of her endometriosis.

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with the condition last year.

Williamson said she was concerned about it flaring up before England's semi-final against Sweden, which they went on to win 4-0.

"I was like, 'it cannot happen'. I actually won't be able to play," Williamson said.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows elsewhere.

In an interview with Women's Health magazine external-link she added: "Before the Euros I had a concussion, which they say can really impact your next period, and it was bad.

"You know when you're on the bathroom floor and literally like: 'I can't move.' When it's too late to take the tablets because I'm, like, in it now."

She added that having an endometriosis flare-up "is a big fear when you get to a tournament not injured".

When asked how she has dealt with the difficult periods that characterise the condition, the Arsenal defender said: "I'm a professional athlete, I've always been like, 'let's get on with it'.

"But you get to a certain age when you actually say: 'this is a really big problem'. I'm pretty sure if men had periods we would have figured out a way to stop them by now without doing any damage."