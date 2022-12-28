Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Phil Alexander became the longest serving CEO in English football in his time at Crystal Palace and helped oversee three promotions to the Premier League

Bristol City have appointed former long-serving Crystal Palace chief executive Phil Alexander to the same position at the Championship club.

Alexander, 60, spent 26 years at Selhurst Park before leaving in the summer to take up a senior advisory role at League One Wycombe Wanderers.

He will take up his position as CEO at Ashton Gate on 1 February.

"We are delighted to secure someone of Phil's calibre and experience," City chairman Jon Lansdown said.

"He has operated at the highest level of English club football and knows what is required for success both on and off the field."

Alexander will take over from Richard Gould, who is leaving to become the new chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

A former England schoolboys international, Alexander played for Norwich City before switching to American Football where he was a kicker for the London Monarchs and won the World Bowl at Wembley in 1991.

"I've been hugely impressed by the ambition of the owner and chairman and I'm very much aware of the passion of the fans and their appetite for success," Alexander told the club website. external-link

"The infrastructure at Bristol City is ready for the Premier League and I will be working hard with everybody at the club to achieve the goal of promotion."