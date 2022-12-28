Last updated on .From the section Leicester

James Maddison has seven goals and four assists in 13 Premier League games this season

Leicester's James Maddison has seen a specialist about his knee injury and will not play against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday.

The midfielder, 26, picked up a knock against West Ham in November before going to the World Cup with England, but did not play in Qatar.

He also missed the Foxes' 3-0 defeat by Newcastle on Monday.

"[Maddison] won't be available for the game," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said.

"He was with Mark [Waller], our doctor, getting some special advice in London today so I'll wait to hear from them later on.

"He hasn't trained with the squad. He was clearly getting treatment out [in Qatar] and he and the medical team deemed him OK to train.

"He was available for games [for England]. He's come back here, looked to do some work, and then felt a pain in a different part of his knee."

Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet will also not feature at Anfield after being forced off against Newcastle.

The defeat was Leicester's first in three games and leaves them in 13th in the Premier League.