Cody Gakpo is something of a trailblazer.

Liverpool's latest signing, who will officially join from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window, has risen to prominence over the last 18 months, becoming one of Europe's most in-form and in-demand players.

Tracked by a string of top clubs, including Manchester United, the 23-year-old forward has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 41 Eredivisie games since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Predominantly a left-sided player, who can also play centrally, Gakpo's stock rose even further with three goals at the World Cup in Qatar for the Netherlands.

'Cody wants to raise the bar'

Gakpo was born in Eindhoven and joined the PSV academy at the age of six. His parents, a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother, have been among his strongest supporters throughout his career.

He has previously admitted to working on his game with his father in local parks when time allows, such is his dedication to his development.

His extra work also includes doing one-to-one sessions with performance analyst Loran Vrielink, a coach and founder of Tactalyse, which is a company designed to help footballers gain a deeper understanding of their games.

"Cody wanted to raise the bar and be more efficient," Vrielink tells BBC Sport.

"He invests in himself. Players are more aware that they have to do more individual work to improve themselves, they can't simply rely on the head coach.

"A lot of details we discuss are not easy to coach because there isn't the time. You analyse the game and see the things that make the difference, like where he picks the ball up and the orientation of his head and his body.

"All our players develop in a cognitive, tactical way. We adapt to things the coach wants and Cody embraces that."

Vrielink says one of the main focuses has been helping Gakpo prosper in different positions.

"Before the World Cup, we knew he was going to play as a number 10 or a striker in a different formation," says Vrielink.

"We focused on the different positions. At PSV, [manager] Ruud van Nistelrooy wanted different things from him this season than Roger Schmidt last year.

"He is always better on the left and looking at Liverpool's squad, there is the possibility to play more [there]. That is where he was most successful."

Gakpo scored nine goals and recorded 12 assists in the Eredivisie this season.

The 'hybrid' winger

Both physically and stylistically, there are similarities with former France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry - a hero of Gakpo's growing up, and somebody he still watches on YouTube.

The 6ft 4in player is strong and technical, built more like a striker, but also has the pace and control required to play out wide.

"English football is faster, a higher level," says Vrielink. "He has to adapt and that takes time, but I'm convinced he'll be a success.

"He played some games as a striker at PSV, [but] not many. He is taller than most players, but with his touch and dribbles he can be really efficient.

"He has a good shot range. He is a different type of winger to what Liverpool already have."

Dutch journalist Elko Born told the Football Daily podcast that Gakpo has all the traits to change his game in a tactically fluid environment - like that created by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"People say they see him evolving into a number nine in the future, partly because of his physicality," said Born.

"He can play with his back to goal. He is a complete player and that is attractive. We saw at the World Cup that he is ready to make the next step in his career."

'He looks at the game in a deeper way'

Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk said his new club teammate could c "go to the moon and back", and it is Gakpo's inner drive and desire that has seen his career take off.

"Cody is a smart player, he thinks about the game," adds Vrielink.

"He looks at his actions and knows what makes him more consistent. If you do that more, you get more confidence.

"Before, he would sometimes score or sometimes not; the problem was not his finishing, but creating chances.

Virgil van Dijk (right) said Gakpo (left) could' 'go to the moon and back' at the World Cup.

"We focused on creating 10 chances per game, and he does that now. It all starts without the ball, understanding how to run; from there you create and be successful.

"Some players look at goals and assists. Cody can look at the game in a deeper way because he focuses on what he needs to do.

"We talk about mentality, but understanding what you need to do on a tactical level gives you more motivation. If you create 10 chances a game like Cody does, you'll get more goals and assists."

Although the perception may be that Liverpool have signed a player off the back of a strong World Cup, evidence suggests he has been building towards this for 18 months. But now he has to make another step up.

"The top players in the world don't dip in form," says Vrielink.

"That consistency is still missing on a big level; you need to look at yourself to develop now."

