Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Harry Kane scored two of Tottenham's four second-half goals after they eventually cruised to a Premier League win over Crystal Palace.
Kane's towering close-range header from Ivan Perisic's cross was the first time Spurs had led 1-0 in a game since 15 October. They had conceded the first goal in all 10 games in between.
He then drilled a low second into the bottom corner from Bryan Gil's pass.
The England captain has now scored 264 goals for Spurs, only two behind Jimmy Greaves' club record.
Kane, making his 300th Premier League appearance, had a hand in their next two goals too. First he found Son Heung-min, who picked out Matt Doherty to slot home.
And then he set Son away with a long ball forward with the South Korean smashing home, via a deflection, to end a 12-game scoreless run for club and country.
A satisfying score in the end after a very sloppy first half.
Had Palace taken one of their chances before the break, with Hugo Lloris denying Jordan Ayew well, it could have been so different.
- Get reaction from Wednesday's Premier League games here
- Go straight to all the best Crystal Palace content
- Visit our Tottenham page
Constant Kane gives Spurs what they need
In a crazy world, it is nice to have something or someone to rely on. For Spurs, that steady source of comfort is Kane.
Headlines before the game were again around manager Antonio Conte and his latest quotes about wanting more investment in his team and casting doubt over his long-term future.
Kane, like the entire Spurs team, were below their best in the first half. But in the second half he came to life.
As he leapt above two defenders to power in a header at the far post, it marked the 11th consecutive calendar year in which Kane has scored for Spurs.
His second was his 198th Premier League goal in 300 games.
Then it was the turn of others to score, with Doherty netting his first goal of the season.
With Dejan Kulusevski still injured - and Conte does not know when he will return - Son's return to the scoresheet is timely.
This was only the second Premier League game that the South Korean, who shared the Golden Boot last season, has scored in all season.
Incidentally that goal made him the fourth player to score on their 200th Premier League start for Spurs after Teddy Sheringham, Kane and Aaron Lennon.
Game of two halves for Palace
Palace, whose boss Patrick Vieira called for more consistency before the game, should have led at the break.
Lloris denied Ayew, Joachim Andersen smashed a shot just wide from long range and Michael Olise had a shot deflected wide.
They had seven efforts in a row in between Kane efforts in the 24th and 44th minutes.
Palace, who drop to 12th, actually had more chances in the second half than the first but many of those came with the game long lost.
Player of the match
KaneHarry Kane
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number17Player nameClyneAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number28Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number19Player nameHughesAverage rating
4.31
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number29Player nameSarrAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number42Player nameWhiteAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number11Player nameGilAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number4Player nameSkippAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
5.65
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Guaita
- 17Clyne
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 2Ward
- 28Doucouré
- 15SchluppBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMatetaat 61'minutes
- 7OliseSubstituted forÉdouardat 73'minutes
- 10EzeSubstituted forHughesat 74'minutes
- 11Zaha
- 9J Ayew
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 14Mateta
- 19Hughes
- 21Johnstone
- 22Édouard
- 23Ebiowei
- 26Richards
- 44Riedewald
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17Romero
- 15Dier
- 34LengletSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutes
- 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 78'minutes
- 4SkippBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSarrat 66'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 14PerisicSubstituted forWhiteat 86'minutes
- 11GilBooked at 77minsSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 77'minutes
- 7Son Heung-min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 12Emerson Royal
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 24Spence
- 25Tanganga
- 29Sarr
- 33Davies
- 42White
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Post update
Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Clément Lenglet.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harvey White replaces Ivan Perisic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson Royal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Matt Doherty.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Good response to their last awful game at home.
Supporting Palace is not good for your emotional health. One week we get thumped 0-3 by Fulham, then we win 0-2 at Bournemouth- now another thumping by Spurs. No consistency whatsoever
Oh well - congrats Spurs
COYS 😁