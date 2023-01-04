Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur4

Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane scores twice on 300th PL appearance

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments232

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored 198 goals in his first 300 Premier League appearances, beating Alan Shearer's old record of 196

Harry Kane scored two of Tottenham's four second-half goals after they eventually cruised to a Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Kane's towering close-range header from Ivan Perisic's cross was the first time Spurs had led 1-0 in a game since 15 October. They had conceded the first goal in all 10 games in between.

He then drilled a low second into the bottom corner from Bryan Gil's pass.

The England captain has now scored 264 goals for Spurs, only two behind Jimmy Greaves' club record.

Kane, making his 300th Premier League appearance, had a hand in their next two goals too. First he found Son Heung-min, who picked out Matt Doherty to slot home.

And then he set Son away with a long ball forward with the South Korean smashing home, via a deflection, to end a 12-game scoreless run for club and country.

A satisfying score in the end after a very sloppy first half.

Had Palace taken one of their chances before the break, with Hugo Lloris denying Jordan Ayew well, it could have been so different.

Constant Kane gives Spurs what they need

In a crazy world, it is nice to have something or someone to rely on. For Spurs, that steady source of comfort is Kane.

Headlines before the game were again around manager Antonio Conte and his latest quotesexternal-link about wanting more investment in his team and casting doubt over his long-term future.

Kane, like the entire Spurs team, were below their best in the first half. But in the second half he came to life.

As he leapt above two defenders to power in a header at the far post, it marked the 11th consecutive calendar year in which Kane has scored for Spurs.

His second was his 198th Premier League goal in 300 games.

Then it was the turn of others to score, with Doherty netting his first goal of the season.

With Dejan Kulusevski still injured - and Conte does not know when he will return - Son's return to the scoresheet is timely.

This was only the second Premier League game that the South Korean, who shared the Golden Boot last season, has scored in all season.

Incidentally that goal made him the fourth player to score on their 200th Premier League start for Spurs after Teddy Sheringham, Kane and Aaron Lennon.

Game of two halves for Palace

Palace, whose boss Patrick Vieira called for more consistency before the game, should have led at the break.

Lloris denied Ayew, Joachim Andersen smashed a shot just wide from long range and Michael Olise had a shot deflected wide.

They had seven efforts in a row in between Kane efforts in the 24th and 44th minutes.

Palace, who drop to 12th, actually had more chances in the second half than the first but many of those came with the game long lost.

Player of the match

KaneHarry Kane

with an average of 7.41

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    5.64

  2. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    5.34

  3. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.31

  4. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.26

  5. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.15

  6. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.14

  7. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.13

  8. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.12

  9. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    5.10

  10. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    5.08

  11. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.08

  12. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.01

  13. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    4.38

  14. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    4.31

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    7.41

  2. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    6.96

  3. Squad number42Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.76

  4. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    6.75

  5. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.67

  7. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    6.56

  8. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.51

  9. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    6.43

  10. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.28

  11. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.22

  12. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.15

  13. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    6.11

  14. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.06

  15. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    5.91

  16. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    5.65

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17Clyne
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 2Ward
  • 28Doucouré
  • 15SchluppBooked at 61minsSubstituted forMatetaat 61'minutes
  • 7OliseSubstituted forÉdouardat 73'minutes
  • 10EzeSubstituted forHughesat 74'minutes
  • 11Zaha
  • 9J Ayew

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 14Mateta
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Johnstone
  • 22Édouard
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 26Richards
  • 44Riedewald

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 34LengletSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutes
  • 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 78'minutes
  • 4SkippBooked at 42minsSubstituted forSarrat 66'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forWhiteat 86'minutes
  • 11GilBooked at 77minsSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 77'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 25Tanganga
  • 29Sarr
  • 33Davies
  • 42White
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home19
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.

  3. Post update

    Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

  5. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marc Guéhi.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Cheick Oumar Doucouré.

  10. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Clément Lenglet.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harvey White replaces Ivan Perisic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Emerson Royal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Will Hughes with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Odsonne Édouard.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Matt Doherty.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

236 comments

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 21:53

    Can’t think of any striker who works his socks off harder than Harry Kane. He’s running Spurs midfield but still manages to score goals 👌🏼👌🏼

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:00

    Tottenham hotspur- All or nothing.
    Good response to their last awful game at home.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 22:18

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      As a Pompey fan watching the Villa game and much of the first half tonight thought we might not embarrass ourselves on Sat. Not so sure now.
      Harry Kane is quality .

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 21:56

    Brilliant second half from Spurs. Kane back to his best and great to see Son back on scoresheet.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 22:13

      Y0U replied:
      Nice one, Son.

  • Comment posted by carolyn, today at 22:00

    And people continue to knock Kane. When will they ever learn.

    • Reply posted by marble, today at 22:06

      marble replied:
      It’s called jealousy.

  • Comment posted by yjopgemm, today at 22:00

    Kane unplayable that second half. And well done Son, great to see you back on the scoresheet

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 22:16

      bushwacker replied:
      One good game does notcmake,a season.

  • Comment posted by Cheddar, today at 21:59

    Very good second half after a difficult first. Sarr looks like he is going to be a player and a half too. Credit to Palace fans, belting atmosphere all the way through.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 22:03

      Elvis replied:
      "Sarr looks like he is going to be a player"? Well, that's what he does for a living 👏

  • Comment posted by GerryS, today at 21:59

    Very disappointed - thought we were just about on top in the first half - completely outclassed in the second half.

    Supporting Palace is not good for your emotional health. One week we get thumped 0-3 by Fulham, then we win 0-2 at Bournemouth- now another thumping by Spurs. No consistency whatsoever

    Oh well - congrats Spurs

    • Reply posted by Jonny280, today at 22:04

      Jonny280 replied:
      Interesting view.

      Not sure many else would be happy with shipping 7 goals in 2 games at home with no response

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 21:56

    Delighted with the 3 points, and a clean sheet despite Dier being on the pitch, wonders will never cease !

    COYS 😁

    • Reply posted by JoolzMF, today at 22:02

      JoolzMF replied:
      Maybe all that Eric Dier needs is a World Cup winner next to him every time he plays…

  • Comment posted by dealwithit, today at 21:57

    Reading some of the childish drivel during the game was hilarious - some people have such empty lives they resort to texting comments for a game featuring 2 teams they don’t support - beyond tragic, actually pathetic !

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:10

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      And here you are, getting angry about it. Ironic.

  • Comment posted by A Carr-Driver, today at 21:56

    There's nothing like consistency - and Spurs are nothing like consistency !!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Consistently inconsistent

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 21:56

    Harry is back and not a penalty in sight. Well done spurs

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:02

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He scores a lot of goals away

  • Comment posted by boughandthebrass, today at 22:00

    Palace looked the better team right up until Kane showed his class. Lethal.

    • Reply posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 22:03

      calmdowncalmdown replied:
      Not long left though

  • Comment posted by Pre-Raphaelite, today at 21:55

    Please play like this all the time, thanks.

    • Reply posted by jimmy1960, today at 22:08

      jimmy1960 replied:
      They do. They just don't play CP all the time. Papering over the cracks.

  • Comment posted by DCM78, today at 21:56

    Scoreline doesn't tell the whole story. Need a consistently picked centre forward. Gallagher not replaced from last year. Strange emotions tonight. Not a bad performance at all but allowed Spurs to score from nearly every opportunity they had. 19 shots at goal and 10 corners with no goals scored tells a story

    • Reply posted by boughandthebrass, today at 22:15

      boughandthebrass replied:
      Yep. You dominated first half and could have been out of sight. It'll come with a clinical striker

  • Comment posted by goodmoaning, today at 22:04

    Sourness saying before the match Lloris is past it and Harry Kane is a shadow of himself. 🤔🤔🤔

    • Reply posted by Jayspursfan, today at 22:14

      Jayspursfan replied:
      p.m. s. l. they show you

  • Comment posted by neuromantic, today at 22:03

    Bring on Arsenal. Time to crush their dreams at the lane again, just like last season

    • Reply posted by FairwaySpur, today at 22:04

      FairwaySpur replied:
      Like when the Gunners lost three-nil you mean?

  • Comment posted by Greavsie the greatest, today at 21:58

    Play on the front foot all the time. With our strike force it isn't rocket science.

  • Comment posted by LeighRichards, today at 22:08

    Just so like spurs to go and pull a performance out like that just when almost everybody had written us off ☺️. And surely its written in the stars that harry will now break Sir Jimmy's Greaves spurs goalscoring record against woolwich 😉

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 22:11

      Elvis replied:
      Wasn't that to be expected against Crystal Palace?

  • Comment posted by Sir Alan G Partridge OBE, today at 22:03

    Needless to say, Kane had the last laugh

    • Reply posted by Loomis, today at 22:10

      Loomis replied:
      Don't be blue, Peter