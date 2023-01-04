Close menu
LeedsLeeds United2West HamWest Ham United2

Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Elland Road

Lucas Paqueta scores a penalty
Lucas Paqueta's leveller was his first goal for West Ham

West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road.

The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.

Teenage forward Wilfried Gnonto had put the hosts ahead when he thrashed the ball home after 27 minutes, only for Lucas Paqueta to level with a well-taken penalty after VAR had intervened following Pascal Struijk's foul on Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham, though, could not keep control of a spiky contest after Gianluca Scamacca punished Brenden Aaronson's wayward pass with a first-time shot from 25 yards just 45 seconds into the second half.

And with 20 minutes left, Rodrigo stepped inside off a Jack Harrison pass and beat Lukasz Fabianski with a low shot.

In a frantic finish, with tempers fraying in the respective technical areas and Leeds boss Jesse Marsch booked for sarcastically applauding the award of a throw for his team, substitute Michail Antonio and then keeper Fabianski saved the visitors.

Antonio cleared Liam Cooper's header off the line, before failing by inches at the other end to turn Manuel Lanzini's injury-time cross.

Then, with virtually the final touch, Fabianski produced a brilliant one-handed save to deny Rodrigo.

West Ham's struggles continue

As a lifelong fan of the game, as well as his beloved West Ham, Gold would probably have appreciated the spectacle of this contest, played as it was at high speed, in pouring rain in front of passionate supporters.

The sight of a bunch of flowers on the seat Gold would have occupied was a poignant sight, next to his long-time business partner David Sullivan, who did make the journey to West Yorkshire.

But even with a starting line-up finally containing most of West Ham's key transfer window acquisitions, they encountered difficulties.

Former Paris St-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer was particularly wasteful in possession and needed to rely on the covering efforts of Nayef Aguerd, making his first league start, to stop his unforced errors being properly punished.

Boss David Moyes would have been unhappy at the way Leeds opened up his defence to score their opener and also at how the hosts were able to overpower a midfield containing England World Cup star Declan Rice as the contest reached its crescendo.

The performance was better than recent efforts, which should count in the Scot's favour but, in a world where results count, West Ham's league position does not provide much cause for comfort as only goal difference keeps them above third-bottom Everton.

More to follow.

Player of the match

GnontoWilfried Gnonto

with an average of 7.76

Leeds United

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 5Koch
  • 6CooperBooked at 40mins
  • 21Struijk
  • 8RocaSubstituted forGreenwoodat 78'minutes
  • 12Adams
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forHarrisonat 63'minutes
  • 29GnontoSubstituted forGelhardtat 90+1'minutes
  • 10SummervilleBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKlichat 63'minutes
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 8mins

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 11Harrison
  • 14Llorente
  • 18Gyabi
  • 22Robles
  • 25Kristensen
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5CoufalSubstituted forCresswellat 68'minutes
  • 15Dawson
  • 27AguerdBooked at 90mins
  • 24Kehrer
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 20Bowen
  • 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forBenrahmaat 80'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forDownesat 80'minutes
  • 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 3Cresswell
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Aréola
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 33Emerson
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
36,173

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 2, West Ham United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, West Ham United 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Flynn Downes.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Liam Cooper with a headed pass.

  5. Booking

    Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Declan Rice following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt replaces Wilfried Gnonto.

  12. Post update

    Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Ayling with a headed pass following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

Comments

Join the conversation

249 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 21:47

    RIP Mr Gold

  • Comment posted by KellogsKeegan, today at 21:48

    Let's just hope Everton get relegated.

  • Comment posted by Ellandrik, today at 21:57

    A Massive Thankyou to Klich.

    Fantastic servant.

    • Reply posted by Leodis Yorks, today at 22:00

      Leodis Yorks replied:
      Absolutely. Good luck in DC Klichy, imagine playing under the clown Rooney after 4 seasons with Bielsa

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 21:49

    Undefeated in 2023 COYI

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 21:46

    Still too many championship players after 3 years. Needed to get 3 points. Need a proper striker still

    • Reply posted by MoonInUranus, today at 21:50

      MoonInUranus replied:
      Two goals scored and two conceded suggests defence is the more pressing need tbh.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 21:51

    Our 37 year old keeper lets in another 2 while our World Cup finalist sub keeper can’t get into the side and remains rooted in the bench. Meanwhile, Moyes wants to close the game 20 mins before end. Brings on 33 year old and takes off our best 2 players. 2 minutes later Leeds score again.

    • Reply posted by Romsey, today at 21:53

      Romsey replied:
      Your keeper saved gained a point for West Ham!!!

  • Comment posted by LaidbackCat, today at 21:59

    The old guard played their part tonight!
    Harrison, Ayling, Klich played a blinder, Adams superb, gnonto is a Gem 💎,
    Good send off for Klich tonight 🙌 wish him well in the states,

    • Reply posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 22:13

      RoundTheOutside replied:
      You watched a different Ayling to me I’m afraid. I thought he was bang average.
      Gnonto & Adam’s had great games.
      And yes, well deserved send off for Klich.

  • Comment posted by Galloping Foxley, today at 21:53

    You would have to say not losing a PL match is a good result for West Ham.
    You would have to say not beating West Ham is not a good result for Leeds.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 21:57

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      Imagine saying that a year ago;)

  • Comment posted by Adam2123, today at 21:48

    Does the writer know something about the wolves game that we don't? Because at the moment, west hame are not in the bottom 3

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 22:06

      kennycanuck replied:
      Relegation TROUBLE

  • Comment posted by ONWARDS UPWARDS, today at 21:51

    17 Games, 17 Points will 38 points be enough for Leeds to stay up

  • Comment posted by sheffield_fox, today at 21:48

    They're not in the relegation zone. The title of the article is wrong.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:00

      Julio Laker replied:
      It says relegation trouble. If you think only the bottom 3 are in relegation trouble then you don’t understand the premier league

  • Comment posted by Stan The Man, today at 22:01

    Marsch yet again booked for nothing, whilst Klopp is constantly in the 4th official's face and Guardiola gets away with kicking bottles into our dugout.

    Seems fair!!!

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 22:02

      Jimmy replied:
      And what about Arteta?

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 21:58

    Leeds don’t normally get the rub of the green with referees on 50/50 decisions but tonight’s referee was extremely biased towards West Ham
    But unlike managers , refs don’t have to answer any questions after the game or explain any of their contentious decisions . Ridiculous

    • Reply posted by Frakus, today at 22:01

      Frakus replied:
      Didn’t see the Somerville tackle then!

  • Comment posted by Tyke, today at 21:54

    When are refs going to learn about diving for penalties?The player was touched then a split second after catapulted over as though he'd been shot.l
    Leeds robbed.

    • Reply posted by sjohn1, today at 22:18

      sjohn1 replied:
      nonsense , absolutely clear penalty

  • Comment posted by BBCwokebot, today at 21:51

    'Rodrigo scored a fine 70th-minute equaliser for Leeds United as West Ham United slipped into the Premier League relegation zone to pile more pressure on manager David Moyes.' But they ate not in relegation zone! BBC: if you pay peanuts you get monkeys!

    • Reply posted by briboy_1, today at 21:58

      briboy_1 replied:
      if you pay deluxe mixed nuts you still get monkeys . Look at Shearer and Richards.

  • Comment posted by YRA7777, today at 22:01

    Bored of the anti Jesse sentiment... we're about where we should be, young squad, starting to gel, better than those below us, individual mistakes costing us week on week more than tactical decisions (most of the time at least)... we're coming good... gotta admit his signings have been quality

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 21:49

    Hammers couldnt buy a win tbh. Good that Paquetta & Scamacca scored. Move on. COYI

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 22:06

    If both Clubs weren't struggling for victories, I think both sets of fans would have enjoyed the game.
    Leeds Utd edged it, but WHU did okay considering.
    RIP chairman Gold.

    ⚒️

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 22:02

    I am surprised that Aaronson is rated so highly. He seems lightweight and for me Klich offers more in every department. If Klich is sold I will have no sympathy when Marsch is finally sacked. I struggle to find three sides which will finish below Leeds with Marsch in charge.

    Respect to David Gold, an owner of the old school. His passing marked by a classy gesture by Leeds.

    • Reply posted by jezza, today at 22:14

      jezza replied:
      Needs to bulk out upper body, gets brushed off ball too easily and struggles to hold ball up using his slim frame
      I'm sure hell come good but needs a rest from starting games for cple weeks to give him boot up arse, I'm sure he will prove himself he trys his best

  • Comment posted by beldev, today at 21:58

    Come leeds please sign up proper CENTRE FORWARD crying for one
    Americans have a philosophy attack is the best form of Defence

    • Reply posted by tad rhino, today at 22:21

      tad rhino replied:
      yep. totally ignoring a guy who has got 10 in 15...