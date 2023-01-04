Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Lucas Paqueta's leveller was his first goal for West Ham

West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road.

The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.

Teenage forward Wilfried Gnonto had put the hosts ahead when he thrashed the ball home after 27 minutes, only for Lucas Paqueta to level with a well-taken penalty after VAR had intervened following Pascal Struijk's foul on Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham, though, could not keep control of a spiky contest after Gianluca Scamacca punished Brenden Aaronson's wayward pass with a first-time shot from 25 yards just 45 seconds into the second half.

And with 20 minutes left, Rodrigo stepped inside off a Jack Harrison pass and beat Lukasz Fabianski with a low shot.

In a frantic finish, with tempers fraying in the respective technical areas and Leeds boss Jesse Marsch booked for sarcastically applauding the award of a throw for his team, substitute Michail Antonio and then keeper Fabianski saved the visitors.

Antonio cleared Liam Cooper's header off the line, before failing by inches at the other end to turn Manuel Lanzini's injury-time cross.

Then, with virtually the final touch, Fabianski produced a brilliant one-handed save to deny Rodrigo.

West Ham's struggles continue

As a lifelong fan of the game, as well as his beloved West Ham, Gold would probably have appreciated the spectacle of this contest, played as it was at high speed, in pouring rain in front of passionate supporters.

The sight of a bunch of flowers on the seat Gold would have occupied was a poignant sight, next to his long-time business partner David Sullivan, who did make the journey to West Yorkshire.

But even with a starting line-up finally containing most of West Ham's key transfer window acquisitions, they encountered difficulties.

Former Paris St-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer was particularly wasteful in possession and needed to rely on the covering efforts of Nayef Aguerd, making his first league start, to stop his unforced errors being properly punished.

Boss David Moyes would have been unhappy at the way Leeds opened up his defence to score their opener and also at how the hosts were able to overpower a midfield containing England World Cup star Declan Rice as the contest reached its crescendo.

The performance was better than recent efforts, which should count in the Scot's favour but, in a world where results count, West Ham's league position does not provide much cause for comfort as only goal difference keeps them above third-bottom Everton.

