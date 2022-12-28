Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The deal is worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m) and the Eredivisie club say it is a record transfer fee for them.

Gakpo, 23, will officially join Liverpool at the start of the January transfer window and his contract will run until the summer of 2028.

"I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club," said Gakpo.

"I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

"I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from."

Gakpo, whose transfer is subject to a work permit, arrives following an impressive 2022 World Cup in which he scored three goals as he helped his side reach the quarter-finals.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has added Gakpo to his ranks with forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Manchester United had been heavily linked external-link with a move for Gakpo.

He has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in 14 league games for PSV.

He has also managed three goals and registered two assists in five Europa League outings.

At the World Cup, he scored in his country's group games against Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar.