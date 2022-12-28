Close menu

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool reach agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign forward

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments248

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

The deal is worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m) and the Eredivisie club say it is a record transfer fee for them.

Gakpo, 23, will officially join Liverpool at the start of the January transfer window and his contract will run until the summer of 2028.

"I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club," said Gakpo.

"I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

"I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from."

Gakpo, whose transfer is subject to a work permit, arrives following an impressive 2022 World Cup in which he scored three goals as he helped his side reach the quarter-finals.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has added Gakpo to his ranks with forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Manchester United had been heavily linkedexternal-link with a move for Gakpo.

He has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in 14 league games for PSV.

He has also managed three goals and registered two assists in five Europa League outings.

At the World Cup, he scored in his country's group games against Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar.

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

251 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 21:32

    Don’t want to be making any huge predictions but let’s be happy to have added some more depth at this point. Welcome to Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:36

      Sport Report replied:
      This is the second time they've come to an agreement with PSV for Gakpo this week

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 21:29

    Man Utds fans will now start claiming they never wanted him anyway 😅

    • Reply posted by Leather Bottle, today at 21:31

      Leather Bottle replied:
      They already have!

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 21:31

    Man United favourites to land him for weeks. Liverpool get it done in days. Shows how low United are these days.

    • Reply posted by taste the salt, today at 21:35

      taste the salt replied:
      yeah, rent freee too!

  • Comment posted by matthausfc, today at 21:25

    Great signing for a good price, hopefully he settles in quickly

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 21:33

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      Absolutely no idea how Liverpool are getting him for about €50m less than Arsenal are being quoted for a Ukrainian no-one has heard of.

  • Comment posted by Adams Apple, today at 21:32

    The guy has scary stats hope he settles in quick

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:16

      eric replied:
      Well done PSV, Tell everyone Man Utd are interested, then some mug will come along and buy him

  • Comment posted by Skcania, today at 21:30

    Hope it works out, looks like a good signing.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 21:27

    Sorry Manchester United staff, you were too slow - AGAIN!

    • Reply posted by Mark S, today at 21:28

      Mark S replied:
      We don’t care, certainly no tears from United fans as previously claimed on another HYS!

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 21:30

    Time will tell, but I'm confident this will be a landmark signing - great business, efficiently carried out as usual.

  • Comment posted by No Username, today at 21:26

    This has come out of nowhere!

  • Comment posted by taste the salt, today at 21:34

    Sound, look at all the united fans swarming over here! thousands of them la! hahahah! furious dey are

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 21:34

    should be a very good signing

  • Comment posted by Earny, today at 21:43

    Man United dont need him anyway cos they have Frenkie De Jong remember....oh no hang on.

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 21:30

    WOW that's a real shock, NO ONE SAW THIS COMING

    • Reply posted by taste the salt, today at 21:41

      taste the salt replied:
      I saw it yesterday! Rent freeee from the BBC, opening another HYS in case anyone missed it! Rent freeee

  • Comment posted by post politics era, today at 21:29

    I am very much against these transfers in the winter.
    If a 'small' team does very well halfway the competition the rich teams will buy away their good players and make a joke of the 'competition'.

    • Reply posted by Edd74, today at 21:31

      Edd74 replied:
      The ‘small’ teams may need players as well!!!

  • Comment posted by Candle lit, today at 21:48

    Surely a midfielder would've been a better idea.. our midfield is in desperate condition

    • Reply posted by Leather Bottle, today at 21:50

      Leather Bottle replied:
      How do you know we’re not working on midfield signings

  • Comment posted by stormbringer, today at 21:34

    Who is he, not that it matters... 2 decent games and he'll be world class no doubt...

    • Reply posted by Leather Bottle, today at 21:36

      Leather Bottle replied:
      What like Garnacho?

  • Comment posted by MickSals, today at 21:44

    Fair play to the owners, whatever Gakpo turns out to be, it’s still a decent amount of cash to invest in something you want to sell, so unlike some other owners they’re staying committed

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 21:53

      Matt replied:
      Every single football club is always for sale regardless of the point in time or the owner. It wholly depends on what another party is willing to pay for it versus what the owner wants for it.

  • Comment posted by The real Will, today at 21:29

    Great signing at any time, and, right now, he is much needed and can make a big impact. Excited to see him play for Liverpool in January.

    • Reply posted by Rutland23, today at 21:50

      Rutland23 replied:
      Looks like Enzo Fernandez is coming too

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, today at 22:16

    Hope he likes Rat and chips with mushy peas. Liverpool's famous dish.

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:17

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      Rats all left on the Titanic

  • Comment posted by Red KnIght, today at 22:13

    Considering Utd are a mid table club with nothing but rubbish players and useless club management who have done nothing for the past decade we certainly get a lot of media coverage😉

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:16

      Henry Hannon replied:
      They are currently in fifth place with a game in hand, do you know what mid table means?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport