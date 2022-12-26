Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers boss Beale (left) believes 37-year-old Davis has 18 months left as a player

Michael Beale says Steven Davis' Rangers career is not over despite a season-ending knee injury - but hinted at strengthening his midfield options.

The Northern Ireland player, 37, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Rangers manager Beale says Davis has "27-year-old legs" and has "at least 18 months left at this level".

"We've a plan for Steven. He's someone we want around the club as a player then helping him in his second career if he chooses that route," said Beale.

"I believe he will have an operation in early January then we will sit and talk. Knowing Steven, I think he will want to continue to play and I think he can still play."

However Beale also said he may look to add to the midfielders in his squad given the uncertainty over the futures of a number of players in that area of the team.

As many as five midfielders in the squad could leave Ibrox in the summer through being out of contract or returning to their parent clubs.

"In midfield there is a little bit of uncertainty it's fair to say. If you write the midfielders down you have a couple of loan players in James Sands and Malik Tillman," Beale said.

"Then you have two or three that are out of contract at the end of the season and the decision on their futures hasn't been decided yet in terms of Steven (Davis), Scott (Arfield) and Ryan (Jack) as well.

"Glen (Kamara) seems to get linked with a new club every day as well. I think midfield is an area we'd look to strengthen going forward."

In the short term, Beale's options for the visit of Motherwell to Ibrox on Wednesday night have increased with the return of strikers Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak, goalkeeper Allan McGregor and defender Borna Barisic.

Beale also says former Hearts defender John Souttar, who has been out since picking up an ankle injury on his debut at Livingston in July, is "is not a million miles away".