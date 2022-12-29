Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ingle opened the scoring against Real Madrid in the Champions League in Chelsea's home fixture in November

Wales captain Sophie Ingle has signed a contract extension until 2025 with defending Women's Super League champions Chelsea.

There was interest for Ingle's signature from other clubs, including title rivals Manchester City.

Midfielder Ingle, 31, was at Chelsea from 2012 to 2014 before rejoining in 2018. Her current deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

"I feel like this club is home away from home," she said.

"I've settled in from the very first moment."

Ingle has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season and scored two goals in the Champions League.

Since her return, Chelsea have won three WSL titles, the Continental Cup, two FA Cups and the Community Shield, and reached the Champions League final.

"Ingle has great experience and is a leader within the group," general manager Paul Green said.

"She has been a key player in our success over the last few years, and we look forward to that continuing."