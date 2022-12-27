Last updated on .From the section European Football

Aaron Ramsey started all three of Wales' World Cup group games in Qatar

Aaron Ramsey has not returned to club side Nice since Wales' World Cup exit, manager Lucien Favre has confirmed.

Favre said the former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder was finding it "hard to digest" his country's failure to reach the knockout stages in Qatar.

Ramsey has not played since Wales' final group game on 29 November - a 3-0 defeat by England.

"He is taking his time to really recover - that's it," said Favre of the 32-year-old, who has 78 caps for Wales.

"He was very disappointed with the World Cup."

Ramsey started in all three of Wales' matches in Qatar - their first World Cup finals appearance since 1958.

They finished bottom of Group B after an opening draw against the USA was followed by losses to Iran and England.

He has been a regular in the Nice side since joining the French club as a free agent in August after his contract was terminated at Juventus, making 16 appearances in all competitions and playing in 12 of their 15 league matches, including 90 minutes in their final match before the World Cup break on 11 November.

Nice are due to return to action in Ligue 1 on Thursday when they host RC Lens.

Many World Cup players have already returned to their clubs in the French top flight.

France's hero Kylian Mbappe was back training at Paris St-Germain three days after scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final, while PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Argentina's World Cup winner Lionel Messi would return "on 2 or 3 January".