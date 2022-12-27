Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The festive period throws up that rarity in the Scottish Premiership's calendar - all six fixtures in a card being played on the same day, and at virtually the same time.

Only Hibernian against Celtic - set to start 15 minutes later - is not scheduled to kick off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday, and there are some intriguing games among the six.

There is a pivotal game at the foot of the table and a key match-up in the race for European places, as well as struggling sides trying to turn their form around with games against the Old Firm.

Dundee United v Ross County (Wed, 19:45)

Dundee United boss Liam Fox has no fresh injury concerns to contend with as the Tangerines seek to leapfrog second-bottom Ross County. Steven Fletcher is set to be fit after his clash with Craig Gordon.

Jack Baldwin returns to the visitors' squad before missing the Aberdeen match because of suspension. Ross Callachan made his return to competitive action against Rangers and could be given more playing time. Ben Purrington remains the only long-term absentee while Alex Samuel is edging his way back after almost a year out with an ACL injury.

Dundee United midfielder Arnaud Djoum: "We know the Ross County game is massive for us to get off the bottom of the table.

"We don't deserve to be there but we have to show that on the pitch, not just by talking. We need points and we've got to do everything to win against Ross County."

Ross County defender Keith Watson: "We have a decent run of fixtures now where we can hopefully build a bit of momentum and start collecting points and pushing up the table.

"Most games in this league are usually pretty tight - it is that type of league - and previous games against Dundee United have always been pretty close games.

"We will need to be on it if we want to take full points. We know Wednesday is going to be a big game and it is one we are looking forward to. We just need to make sure we are on it."

Did you know? In the 16 games between Dundee United and Ross County at Tannadice there have been 10 wins for the home side, three wins for the visitors and three draws.

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (19:45)

Kilmarnock will be without Alan Power after the 34-year-old midfielder was sent off in the draw at Motherwell. Liam Polworth could replace him in the starting XI after his superb equaliser against Motherwell.

Aberdeen will be without Anthony Stewart as they seek to avoid four consecutive defeats in the Premiership. The defender was sent off in the defeat at St Mirren, so left-back Jack MacKenzie - who came on at half-time as Jim Goodwin rejigged his 10-man team - could start.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "It's important we concentrate on our own performance, regardless of what team is coming and what form they are in.

"Defeats come to all of us, it's just about how you react to that. We feel we had a good reaction to going behind the other day at Motherwell.

"It's now important we concentrate on bringing a big performance ourselves, that gives us a chance to win the game."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The run we are on at the moment, losing three games back-to-back, is not good enough for this club. We are certainly not carrying a great deal of luck at the moment.

"Hopefully we get a couple more into the squad to freshen things up. We have to pick ourselves up."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have not beaten Aberdeen at Rugby Park since 2011, with the Dons winning 13 times in Ayrshire - including a 2-0 victory two years ago.

Livingston v St Mirren (19:45)

Jason Holt is set to face St Mirren after Livingston appealed against his red card against Hibernian. Joel Nouble is battling to prove his fitness - the key forward has missed the last two games with a knee issue. Jamie Brandon and Tom Parkes are still missing with groin and knee issues respectively.

St Mirren will again be without striker Alex Greive, who is in New Zealand after a family bereavement. Full-back Richard Tait remains out following groin surgery.

Livingston manager David Martindale on the Holt appeal: "There's not a lot of money at Livingston so players have got a lot of appearance money and win bonuses in their contracts. Jason could potentially miss two games and potentially a lot of money."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "We have two tough games coming up on artificial surfaces, Livi and Kilmarnock. But we have trained on artificial surfaces for about three weeks now so there can't be any excuses."

Did you know? Saints are unbeaten in their last three league trips to Tony Macaroni Arena and have not lost in their last eight league matches against the Lions.

Rangers v Motherwell (19:45)

Allan McGregor has recovered from illness and is available while Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak are also back in training. Michael Beale could freshen the team that started against Ross County.

Motherwell have several first-team defenders injured so Paul McGinn, who was rushed back from a knee injury to face Kilmarnock, could continue at centre-back. Forwards Louis Moult and Joe Efford are still missing.

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I just want the three points. I would like us to have more control and be stronger in our positioning and the things in the final third will click. This is the biggest group of players I have had training since my return. It is great to slowly see the group all returning."

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "We need to put the Kilmarnock game (draw against 10 men) to bed now and be as prepared as we can be. We will go there and try to win the game, that will never change."

Did you know? Motherwell beat Rangers at Ibrox in league games in three out of four seasons from 1993-94.

St Johnstone v Heart of Midlothian (19:45)

Cammy MacPherson is back in the St Johnstone squad as they seek to leapfrog Hearts into fourth. Saints could end the year in third if they win and Aberdeen fail to beat Kilmarnock. Callum Booth is pushing for his comeback and both Murray Davidson and Chris Kane are not far off fitness.

Zander Clark will deputise in Hearts' goal for Scotland keeper Craig Gordon after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken leg. Stephen Kingsley and Craig Halkett are unlikely to be fit as a result of injuries picked up against Dundee United.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It's a big game - we have got three or four really big games to finish off the second quarter. We are in a good place but we really need to focus and finish in the top six, so it's a collective aim and thought process with the players."

Hearts midfielder Robert Snodgrass: "It's a manager's worst nightmare when you're constantly having to adapt and change formations, systems and personnel. It's probably the most I've seen at any club I've been at."

Did you know? Hearts have not won at McDiarmid Park in the league since November 2010, when a Ryan Stevenson strike four minutes into added time decided the game.

Hibernian v Celtic (20:00)

Hibernian will still be without injured midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), forwards Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych and right-back Lewis Miller, all of whom have knee injuries.

Anthony Ralston is battling to overcome a back strain while fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is unlikely to feature following his return from World Cup duty. James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh (niggle) remain out for the visitors, who will be without David Turnbull after the midfielder was sent off against St Johnstone.

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon: "We need to keep the ball as much as we can when we get it. They're a high-pressing team but we need to be brave and keep it as much as possible.

"We can't sit back for the whole match and just defend for our lives; we've got to show some threat in attack, and being at Easter Road we'll definitely do that.

"We'll have a home crowd willing us on and if we show early on that we're committed and hungry and we're putting in tackles, then the crowd will be right behind us."

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt: "We are in a good place. But we cannot relax, we need to keep going every game. We need to keep working hard and be humble.

"[Hibs are] a big challenge, a good team, always a hard team to face away.

"We need to go there with a very good mindset and work really hard and play our football. If we do that we will give ourselves a really good chance of winning."

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions at Easter Road - Hibs' last win there was in 2018.

