Premier League
EvertonEverton1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion4

Everton 1-4 Brighton & Hove Albion: Seagulls pile pressure on Frank Lampard with emphatic win

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pascal Gross scoring for Brighton against Everton
Pascal Gross capitalised on a woeful error by Idrissa Gueye for Brighton's fourth at Goodison Park

Brighton piled the pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard with an emphatic victory at Goodison Park.

Kaoru Mitoma gave the Seagulls the lead with a composed finish after Moises Caicedo picked out the Japan winger on the edge of the penalty area.

The Toffees, who were fortunate not to fall further behind when teenager Evan Ferguson struck the outside of the post, were booed off at half-time.

But they fell apart completely after the restart as Brighton scored three goals in a remarkable six-minute spell early in the second half.

Ferguson, making his full Premier League debut, sidefooted Jeremy Sarmiento's low cross into the top corner before turning provider for Solly March to drill home the Seagulls' third.

Idrissa Gueye's atrocious backpass was then easily intercepted by Pascal Gross, who coolly beat Jordan Pickford with a chipped finish.

Demarai Gray converted a late penalty for Everton, but it was nothing more than a consolation on a miserable evening for the hosts and their supporters.

The final whistle was greeted by more boos from the home fans, who have seen their team win only one of their past 10 top-flight games.

Everton could drop into the Premier League's bottom three on Wednesday if other results go against them, while Brighton move back up to eighth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 3PattersonSubstituted forColemanat 63'minutes
  • 30Coady
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 17IwobiBooked at 75mins
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forMaupayat 64'minutes
  • 26DaviesSubstituted forPriceat 58'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 7McNeilSubstituted forDoucouréat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forSimmsat 83'minutes
  • 11Gray

Substitutes

  • 13Mina
  • 15Begovic
  • 16Doucouré
  • 20Maupay
  • 22Godfrey
  • 23Coleman
  • 29Vinagre
  • 50Simms
  • 60Price

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanSubstituted forLampteyat 71'minutes
  • 5Dunk
  • 6Colwill
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 25Caicedo
  • 13Groß
  • 7MarchSubstituted forMoranat 79'minutes
  • 19SarmientoSubstituted forMac Allisterat 62'minutes
  • 22MitomaSubstituted forLallanaat 78'minutes
  • 28FergusonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEncisoat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 11Trossard
  • 14Lallana
  • 20Enciso
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 49Moran
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 4.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  4. Post update

    Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Everton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 4. Demarai Gray (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Everton. Alex Iwobi draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Booking

    Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.

  13. Post update

    Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Ellis Simms replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Andrew Moran replaces Solly March.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Lallana replaces Kaoru Mitoma.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julio Enciso.

Comments

Join the conversation

293 comments

  • Comment posted by berlingo5, today at 21:41

    How long before "Frank Lampard's Everton" revert to their former name of Everton.....

    • Reply posted by jojo, today at 21:48

      jojo replied:
      Media here is so biased. Arteta, Silva and de zerbi doing great jobs but no credit given. Gerrard and lampard and potter presented as mesiahs

  • Comment posted by Hum, today at 21:41

    Lampard clueless. Everton are going down 🤭

    • Reply posted by coolspex, today at 21:42

      coolspex replied:
      With any luck they will go down

  • Comment posted by thrombo, today at 21:42

    Think that's the end of Frank Lampard.

    • Reply posted by seymour, today at 21:48

      seymour replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 21:42

    Brilliant Brighton performance. I’ve been telling my fellow Blues for months that Frank doesn’t win football matches. Even more worrying is the humiliating drubbings we are getting. I said after Wolves he would be sacked shortly. We need to move this forward to tonight. There is no way we will get the points to stay up with Frank in charge. His overall record is shocking. Taxi for Lampard.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 21:46

      Sport Report replied:
      So true - I have never seen him wear overalls as manager

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 21:43

    Hahaha... Lumpard.....Oh dear, awful manager!

    • Reply posted by waterloo, today at 21:45

      waterloo replied:
      Chumpard p45