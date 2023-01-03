Match ends, Everton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 4.
Brighton piled the pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard with an emphatic victory at Goodison Park.
Kaoru Mitoma gave the Seagulls the lead with a composed finish after Moises Caicedo picked out the Japan winger on the edge of the penalty area.
The Toffees, who were fortunate not to fall further behind when teenager Evan Ferguson struck the outside of the post, were booed off at half-time.
But they fell apart completely after the restart as Brighton scored three goals in a remarkable six-minute spell early in the second half.
Ferguson, making his full Premier League debut, sidefooted Jeremy Sarmiento's low cross into the top corner before turning provider for Solly March to drill home the Seagulls' third.
Idrissa Gueye's atrocious backpass was then easily intercepted by Pascal Gross, who coolly beat Jordan Pickford with a chipped finish.
Demarai Gray converted a late penalty for Everton, but it was nothing more than a consolation on a miserable evening for the hosts and their supporters.
The final whistle was greeted by more boos from the home fans, who have seen their team win only one of their past 10 top-flight games.
Everton could drop into the Premier League's bottom three on Wednesday if other results go against them, while Brighton move back up to eighth.
More to follow.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
3.35
- Squad number3Player namePattersonAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number30Player nameCoadyAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
3.18
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
2.94
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
2.91
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
2.80
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
2.68
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
2.80
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
2.79
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
3.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
2.62
- Squad number20Player nameMaupayAverage rating
2.61
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
3.06
- Squad number50Player nameSimmsAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number60Player namePriceAverage rating
3.11
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number6Player nameColwillAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
8.27
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number19Player nameSarmientoAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
8.48
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number20Player nameEncisoAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number49Player nameMoranAverage rating
7.97
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pickford
- 3PattersonSubstituted forColemanat 63'minutes
- 30Coady
- 2Tarkowski
- 19Mykolenko
- 17IwobiBooked at 75mins
- 27GueyeSubstituted forMaupayat 64'minutes
- 26DaviesSubstituted forPriceat 58'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 7McNeilSubstituted forDoucouréat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forSimmsat 83'minutes
- 11Gray
Substitutes
- 13Mina
- 15Begovic
- 16Doucouré
- 20Maupay
- 22Godfrey
- 23Coleman
- 29Vinagre
- 50Simms
- 60Price
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34VeltmanSubstituted forLampteyat 71'minutes
- 5Dunk
- 6Colwill
- 30Estupiñán
- 25Caicedo
- 13Groß
- 7MarchSubstituted forMoranat 79'minutes
- 19SarmientoSubstituted forMac Allisterat 62'minutes
- 22MitomaSubstituted forLallanaat 78'minutes
- 28FergusonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forEncisoat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 10Mac Allister
- 11Trossard
- 14Lallana
- 20Enciso
- 23Steele
- 27Gilmour
- 29van Hecke
- 49Moran
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 4.
Post update
Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Goal! Everton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 4. Demarai Gray (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Everton. Alex Iwobi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
Post update
Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
Post update
Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.
Post update
Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton).
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Ellis Simms replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Andrew Moran replaces Solly March.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Lallana replaces Kaoru Mitoma.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julio Enciso.
