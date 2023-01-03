Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pascal Gross capitalised on a woeful error by Idrissa Gueye for Brighton's fourth at Goodison Park

Brighton piled the pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard with an emphatic victory at Goodison Park.

Kaoru Mitoma gave the Seagulls the lead with a composed finish after Moises Caicedo picked out the Japan winger on the edge of the penalty area.

The Toffees, who were fortunate not to fall further behind when teenager Evan Ferguson struck the outside of the post, were booed off at half-time.

But they fell apart completely after the restart as Brighton scored three goals in a remarkable six-minute spell early in the second half.

Ferguson, making his full Premier League debut, sidefooted Jeremy Sarmiento's low cross into the top corner before turning provider for Solly March to drill home the Seagulls' third.

Idrissa Gueye's atrocious backpass was then easily intercepted by Pascal Gross, who coolly beat Jordan Pickford with a chipped finish.

Demarai Gray converted a late penalty for Everton, but it was nothing more than a consolation on a miserable evening for the hosts and their supporters.

The final whistle was greeted by more boos from the home fans, who have seen their team win only one of their past 10 top-flight games.

Everton could drop into the Premier League's bottom three on Wednesday if other results go against them, while Brighton move back up to eighth.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Everton Everton Everton

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 3.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Patterson Average rating 3.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Coady Average rating 3.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 3.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 2.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 2.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Gueye Average rating 2.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Davies Average rating 2.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 2.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 2.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 3.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 2.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Maupay Average rating 2.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 3.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 50 Player name Simms Average rating 4.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 60 Player name Price Average rating 3.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 7.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 8.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 8.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Colwill Average rating 8.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 8.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 8.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 8.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 8.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 8.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 8.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 8.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 8.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 8.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 8.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Enciso Average rating 7.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 49 Player name Moran Average rating 7.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 4-3-3 1 Pickford 3 Patterson 30 Coady 2 Tarkowski 19 Mykolenko 17 Iwobi 27 Gueye 26 Davies 7 McNeil 9 Calvert-Lewin 11 Gray 1 Pickford

3 Patterson Substituted for Coleman at 63' minutes

30 Coady

2 Tarkowski

19 Mykolenko

17 Iwobi Booked at 75mins

27 Gueye Substituted for Maupay at 64' minutes

26 Davies Substituted for Price at 58' minutes Booked at 74mins

7 McNeil Substituted for Doucouré at 58' minutes Booked at 90mins

9 Calvert-Lewin Substituted for Simms at 83' minutes

11 Gray Substitutes 13 Mina

15 Begovic

16 Doucouré

20 Maupay

22 Godfrey

23 Coleman

29 Vinagre

50 Simms

60 Price Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 5 Dunk 6 Colwill 30 Estupiñán 25 Caicedo 13 Groß 7 March 19 Sarmiento 22 Mitoma 28 Ferguson 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman Substituted for Lamptey at 71' minutes

5 Dunk

6 Colwill

30 Estupiñán

25 Caicedo

13 Groß

7 March Substituted for Moran at 79' minutes

19 Sarmiento Substituted for Mac Allister at 62' minutes

22 Mitoma Substituted for Lallana at 78' minutes

28 Ferguson Booked at 45mins Substituted for Enciso at 71' minutes Substitutes 2 Lamptey

10 Mac Allister

11 Trossard

14 Lallana

20 Enciso

23 Steele

27 Gilmour

29 van Hecke

49 Moran Referee: Andre Marriner Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 4. Post update Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Goal! Everton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 4. Demarai Gray (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner. Post update Penalty conceded by Robert Sánchez (Brighton and Hove Albion) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty Everton. Alex Iwobi draws a foul in the penalty area. Booking Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton). Post update Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán. Post update Attempt saved. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo. Post update Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Demarai Gray (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Everton. Ellis Simms replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Post update Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß. Post update Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Iwobi. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Andrew Moran replaces Solly March. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Adam Lallana replaces Kaoru Mitoma. Post update Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julio Enciso. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward