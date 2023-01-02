Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is available again after suspension

TEAM NEWS

Everton will monitor Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina, who both missed the draw at Manchester City with illness, and Michael Keane, who has a knee problem.

Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in that game.

Brighton will give returning World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister a fitness test but Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo returns after being banned for the defeat by Arsenal.

Forward Deniz Undav, who missed that match for personal reasons, should also be available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

The sooner that Brighton's World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister, is back in action for them the better but they do have another key midfielder, Moises Caicedo, back from suspension for this game, which is a big boost.

Everton got a great point against Manchester City but they really need a home win now to follow that up, and I am not convinced they have enough firepower to get it.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won four of their five Premier League home games against Brighton.

However, the away team won both fixtures last season.

Everton

Everton have won just once in nine league matches (D2, L6).

The Toffees could lose three games in a row at Goodison Park for the first time in almost two years.

Frank Lampard hasn't experienced three successive home defeats in the Premier League as a player or manager since March 2001.

Everton have lost three of their last five Premier League matches at Goodison Park when scoring first, including last time out against Wolves.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are aiming to win three consecutive top-flight away games for the first time in their history.

The Seagulls have kept just one clean sheet in eight away matches in this season's Premier League.

Albion have lost their opening league fixture in just one of the past 13 calendar years (W7, D5).

They have never won away from home on a Tuesday in the Premier League in nine previous attempts (D2, L7). Their last away top-flight win on a Tuesday was in March 1983.

