Leicester City v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Against Liverpool, Leicester City's Wout Faes became only the fourth player in Premier League history to score two own goals in the same game

TEAM NEWS

Leicester forward Patson Daka is expected to miss out, having gone off against Liverpool with a hamstring problem.

Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, James Justin, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet remain on the sidelines.

Fulham boss Marco Silva may pick the same side that beat Southampton at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Antonee Robinson are one booking from a ban.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I like the way Leicester play and it was working very well against Liverpool until Wout Faes scored those two incredible own goals, which was a bizarre way to lose a game.

Fulham, in contrast, were arguably a bit lucky to beat struggling Southampton last time out and I thought Marco Silva's side were pretty ordinary - if they play like that again here, Leicester will win comfortably.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won two of the past three Premier League meetings, having failed to beat Fulham in any of the previous five encounters in the division.

Fulham are looking to earn consecutive away league victories against the Foxes for the first time since September 1967.

Leicester City

Leicester have suffered successive home league defeats for the first time since losing four in a row at the King Power Stadium under Claude Puel between December 2018 and February 2019.

The Foxes are vying to avoid losing three straight top-flight home matches without scoring for the first time since August to September 1983.

Brendan Rodgers has won eight of his nine Premier League matches against Fulham, more than he has against any other side.

Fulham

Fulham's tally of 25 points is their highest after 17 games of a top-flight campaign since the 2009-10 season.

The Cottagers are aiming to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the second time this season, a feat they last managed in 2011-12.

They could also earn back-to-back Premier League away victories in the same season for the first time since April to May 2011 under Mark Hughes.

Fulham's only victory in their past 23 top-flight away fixtures in January came at West Brom on New Year's Day a decade ago.

My Leicester City line-up Predict Leicester's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team