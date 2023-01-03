Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United3BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth: Marcus Rashford scores again as Reds open up top-four cushion

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Manchester United's Casemiro scores their opening goal against Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League
Casemiro has scored two goals since joining Manchester United from Real Madrid in August

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says the "belief and confidence" is back at Old Trafford after they stretched their winning run in all competitions to six games with a comfortable victory over a hapless Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Midfielder Casemiro latched onto a Christian Eriksen free-kick with a beautifully cushioned volley to put Erik ten Hag's side ahead half way through the first half.

They doubled their lead four minutes into the second period as Shaw, playing in his more accustomed left-back role again, swept home an Alejandro Garnacho cut-back to complete a beautiful free-flowing move.

Marcus Rashford then rounded off the scoring, tapping into an empty net after a Bruno Fernandes pass, to score in three successive Old Trafford league games for the first time.

"The strides we are taking are going in the right direction that we want," said Shaw. "There is still a lot to improve on but things are looking really good and positive.

"We feel like the belief and confidence is back, and you can feel it around the place, not just with the players and the staff but you can feel it in the stadium and around the fans.

"Hopefully they are enjoying it at the moment but I feel there is a lot more to come and hopefully we can keep putting smiles on people's faces."

United had started slowly, having a lot of possession in their defensive third but, once they found the opener, a seventh successive home win in all competitions never felt in doubt.

They stay fourth, but join third-placed Newcastle on 35 points, and, perhaps most importantly, have opened up a five-point cushion on fifth-placed Tottenham.

One negative for United was a first-half injury sustained by midfielder Donny van de Beek, with Ten Hag saying "we need to wait 24 hours, but it is not looking very good".

Bournemouth, who failed to have a shot on target until the 57th minute, stay 15th, two points clear of the relegation places.

Casemiro delivers for ever-improving United

It took time for £70m man Casemiro to make his mark at Old Trafford, with the 30-year-old not starting any of his first seven Premier League games after joining from Real Madrid.

Questions were asked about whether he was a Ten Hag signing, but he has started the Reds' past 10 Premier League games - a run which has seven wins and two draws, alongside a defeat at Aston Villa.

His finish, a cushioned volley from seven yards, was a touch of class. He ghosted in behind the Bournemouth defence, opened his body and steered Eriksen's pinpoint cross from the left into the top corner.

It broke the game open after a tentative start and that allowed Shaw to score a magnificent end-to-end goal. The England left-back started the move on the edge of his own box, before tucking home from the penalty spot.

Rashford was then supplied with the easiest of finishes for his fourth goal in four games since the post-World Cup resumption.

United host neighbours Man City in their next league game on 14 January, and could end that game above their city rivals, which would be a strong indication of the improvement they are making under Ten Hag.

Despite that the Dutchman was unhappy with his side's display, saying: "Today it was not our best game. We have to be honest, we didn't play that smart as a team.

"We made great goals, but at times we were quite lucky, and some great saves from David [de Gea]. We could have been smarter as a team."

Nervy times for Bournemouth

Games against the likes of United are not going to decide Bournemouth's Premier League future, but manager Gary O'Neil wanted a reaction after "the worst" performance of his reign against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day post-match, O'Neil said "that was us", adding he was "pleased with the performance".

"It wasn't a 3-0 game," said O'Neil. "I think we had maybe six or seven chances but obviously Manchester United had some as well.

"We need to be sure that we produce that every week."

To concede from a set-piece, after limiting United in the early exchanges, will frustrate O'Neil, as will a goal so close to his half-time team talk.

The second goal did seem to wake Bournemouth up, with three shots on target following in a minute, but there will surely be doubt creeping in on the south coast, despite new chairman Bill Foley insisting the Cherries "will not be relegated"external-link last week.

Funds are available for new players in the January transfer window, and a creative spark will likely feature high on O'Neil's wishlist with the Cherries looking toothless for large periods.

Player of the match

CasemiroCasemiro

with an average of 8.45

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forDalotat 69'minutes
  • 5Maguire
  • 2LindelöfSubstituted forLi Martínezat 88'minutes
  • 23Shaw
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 68'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 34van de BeekSubstituted forGarnachoat 45+2'minutes
  • 10Rashford
  • 9MartialSubstituted forElangaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Li Martínez
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 19Varane
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Heaton
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho

Bournemouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Travers
  • 15A SmithBooked at 46minsSubstituted forStaceyat 63'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 6Mepham
  • 25Senesi
  • 5Kelly
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forDembéléat 76'minutes
  • 4L Cook
  • 8LermaSubstituted forRothwellat 84'minutes
  • 32Anthony
  • 9Solanke
  • 29BillingBooked at 36minsSubstituted forMooreat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Stephens
  • 14Rothwell
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Lowe
  • 20Dembélé
  • 21Moore
  • 22Pearson
  • 33Zemura
  • 45Plain
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
73,322

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away7

