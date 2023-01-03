Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Casemiro has scored two goals since joining Manchester United from Real Madrid in August

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says the "belief and confidence" is back at Old Trafford after they stretched their winning run in all competitions to six games with a comfortable victory over a hapless Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Midfielder Casemiro latched onto a Christian Eriksen free-kick with a beautifully cushioned volley to put Erik ten Hag's side ahead half way through the first half.

They doubled their lead four minutes into the second period as Shaw, playing in his more accustomed left-back role again, swept home an Alejandro Garnacho cut-back to complete a beautiful free-flowing move.

Marcus Rashford then rounded off the scoring, tapping into an empty net after a Bruno Fernandes pass, to score in three successive Old Trafford league games for the first time.

"The strides we are taking are going in the right direction that we want," said Shaw. "There is still a lot to improve on but things are looking really good and positive.

"We feel like the belief and confidence is back, and you can feel it around the place, not just with the players and the staff but you can feel it in the stadium and around the fans.

"Hopefully they are enjoying it at the moment but I feel there is a lot more to come and hopefully we can keep putting smiles on people's faces."

United had started slowly, having a lot of possession in their defensive third but, once they found the opener, a seventh successive home win in all competitions never felt in doubt.

They stay fourth, but join third-placed Newcastle on 35 points, and, perhaps most importantly, have opened up a five-point cushion on fifth-placed Tottenham.

One negative for United was a first-half injury sustained by midfielder Donny van de Beek, with Ten Hag saying "we need to wait 24 hours, but it is not looking very good".

Bournemouth, who failed to have a shot on target until the 57th minute, stay 15th, two points clear of the relegation places.

Casemiro delivers for ever-improving United

It took time for £70m man Casemiro to make his mark at Old Trafford, with the 30-year-old not starting any of his first seven Premier League games after joining from Real Madrid.

Questions were asked about whether he was a Ten Hag signing, but he has started the Reds' past 10 Premier League games - a run which has seven wins and two draws, alongside a defeat at Aston Villa.

His finish, a cushioned volley from seven yards, was a touch of class. He ghosted in behind the Bournemouth defence, opened his body and steered Eriksen's pinpoint cross from the left into the top corner.

It broke the game open after a tentative start and that allowed Shaw to score a magnificent end-to-end goal. The England left-back started the move on the edge of his own box, before tucking home from the penalty spot.

Rashford was then supplied with the easiest of finishes for his fourth goal in four games since the post-World Cup resumption.

United host neighbours Man City in their next league game on 14 January, and could end that game above their city rivals, which would be a strong indication of the improvement they are making under Ten Hag.

Despite that the Dutchman was unhappy with his side's display, saying: "Today it was not our best game. We have to be honest, we didn't play that smart as a team.

"We made great goals, but at times we were quite lucky, and some great saves from David [de Gea]. We could have been smarter as a team."

Nervy times for Bournemouth

Games against the likes of United are not going to decide Bournemouth's Premier League future, but manager Gary O'Neil wanted a reaction after "the worst" performance of his reign against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day post-match, O'Neil said "that was us", adding he was "pleased with the performance".

"It wasn't a 3-0 game," said O'Neil. "I think we had maybe six or seven chances but obviously Manchester United had some as well.

"We need to be sure that we produce that every week."

To concede from a set-piece, after limiting United in the early exchanges, will frustrate O'Neil, as will a goal so close to his half-time team talk.

The second goal did seem to wake Bournemouth up, with three shots on target following in a minute, but there will surely be doubt creeping in on the south coast, despite new chairman Bill Foley insisting the Cherries "will not be relegated" external-link last week.

Funds are available for new players in the January transfer window, and a creative spark will likely feature high on O'Neil's wishlist with the Cherries looking toothless for large periods.

Player of the match Casemiro Casemiro with an average of 8.45 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth Manchester United Avg Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 8.45 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 8.09 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 7.94 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 7.91 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 7.55 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 7.48 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 7.37 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 7.23 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 7.18 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 7.15 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 7.01 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 6.96 Squad number 34 Player name van de Beek Average rating 6.74 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 6.71 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 6.54 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 6.49 AFC Bournemouth Avg Squad number 10 Player name Christie Average rating 5.36 Squad number 9 Player name Solanke Average rating 4.80 Squad number 29 Player name Billing Average rating 4.74 Squad number 1 Player name Travers Average rating 4.71 Squad number 6 Player name Mepham Average rating 4.70 Squad number 32 Player name Anthony Average rating 4.68 Squad number 21 Player name Moore Average rating 4.61 Squad number 25 Player name Senesi Average rating 4.61 Squad number 4 Player name L Cook Average rating 4.61 Squad number 5 Player name Kelly Average rating 4.59 Squad number 8 Player name Lerma Average rating 4.57 Squad number 15 Player name A Smith Average rating 4.46 Squad number 20 Player name Dembélé Average rating 4.35 Squad number 14 Player name Rothwell Average rating 4.29 Squad number 17 Player name Stacey Average rating 4.08

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 5 Maguire 2 Lindelöf 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 8 Bruno Fernandes 34 van de Beek 10 Rashford 9 Martial 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka Substituted for Dalot at 69' minutes

5 Maguire

2 Lindelöf Substituted for Li Martínez at 88' minutes

23 Shaw

18 Casemiro

14 Eriksen Substituted for Fred at 68' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

34 van de Beek Substituted for Garnacho at 45+2' minutes

10 Rashford

9 Martial Substituted for Elanga at 69' minutes Substitutes 6 Li Martínez

12 Malacia

17 Fred

19 Varane

20 Dalot

22 Heaton

36 Elanga

39 McTominay

49 Garnacho Bournemouth Formation 4-4-2 1 Travers 15 A Smith 6 Mepham 25 Senesi 5 Kelly 10 Christie 4 L Cook 8 Lerma 32 Anthony 9 Solanke 29 Billing 1 Travers

15 A Smith Booked at 46mins Substituted for Stacey at 63' minutes Booked at 75mins

6 Mepham

25 Senesi

5 Kelly

10 Christie Substituted for Dembélé at 76' minutes

4 L Cook

8 Lerma Substituted for Rothwell at 84' minutes

32 Anthony

9 Solanke

29 Billing Booked at 36mins Substituted for Moore at 76' minutes Substitutes 3 Stephens

14 Rothwell

17 Stacey

18 Lowe

20 Dembélé

21 Moore

22 Pearson

33 Zemura

45 Plain Referee: Michael Salisbury Attendance: 73,322 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 3, Bournemouth 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Bournemouth 0. Post update Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by David de Gea. Post update Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Mepham. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Jack Stacey. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Lisandro Martínez replaces Victor Lindelöf. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester United 3, Bournemouth 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mark Travers. Post update Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford. Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Joe Rothwell replaces Jefferson Lerma. Post update Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Solanke. Post update Attempt blocked. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Mepham. Post update Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mark Travers. Post update Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fred. Post update Foul by Anthony Elanga (Manchester United). Post update Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward