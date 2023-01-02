Manchester United v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dropped Marcus Rashford to the bench against Wolves for disciplinary reasons

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to be recalled, having been dropped against Wolves as punishment for turning up late to a team meeting.

World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez is in contention to return, along with Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay, but Jadon Sancho is unlikely to feature.

Bournemouth will assess midfielder Philip Billing, who suffered a hip problem against Crystal Palace.

Adam Smith is one booking from a ban.

David Brooks, Ryan Fredericks, Marcus Tavernier, Neto and Junior Stanislas remain on the sidelines.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.

With five successive wins in all competitions, Manchester United are heading in the opposite direction.

It obviously helps a lot that Marcus Rashford is playing so well at the moment, but Erik ten Hag is doing a very good job and they are a team that looks full of confidence.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won seven of the 10 Premier League meetings (D1, L2).

Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 Premier League draw in March 2017.

Manchester United

United are looking to register four home league wins in a row without conceding for the first time since a run of six between May and October 2017.

The only Manchester United manager to reach 10 Premier League wins in fewer matches than the 16 it has taken Erik ten Hag was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who did it in 12.

Marcus Rashford has scored in three consecutive appearances in all competitions for the first time since November 2019. The forward is looking to score in three straight league games at Old Trafford for the first time.

Bournemouth

The Cherries have claimed just eight points from their past 18 Premier League away games and failed to keep a clean sheet in any of them, conceding a total of 49 goals.

Bournemouth have conceded 26 goals in eight away matches. Only Burnley, who let in 27 in 2009-10, have had a worse record at the same stage of a Premier League season.

They are aiming to become only the seventh newly-promoted side to win away at Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Cherries have never won an away league fixture against either of the Manchester clubs, losing 12 times and drawing two. Only four teams have a worse record: Hull (24 games), Walsall (16), Gainsborough Trinity (15) and Chesterfield (15).

They have conceded a top-flight high of 11 goals from corners this season.

