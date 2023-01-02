Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United20:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dropped Marcus Rashford to the bench against Wolves for disciplinary reasons

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is likely to be recalled, having been dropped against Wolves as punishment for turning up late to a team meeting.

World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez is in contention to return, along with Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay, but Jadon Sancho is unlikely to feature.

Bournemouth will assess midfielder Philip Billing, who suffered a hip problem against Crystal Palace.

Adam Smith is one booking from a ban.

David Brooks, Ryan Fredericks, Marcus Tavernier, Neto and Junior Stanislas remain on the sidelines.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.

With five successive wins in all competitions, Manchester United are heading in the opposite direction.

It obviously helps a lot that Marcus Rashford is playing so well at the moment, but Erik ten Hag is doing a very good job and they are a team that looks full of confidence.

Prediction: 3-0

Sutton's full predictions v Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won seven of the 10 Premier League meetings (D1, L2).
  • Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 Premier League draw in March 2017.

Manchester United

  • United are looking to register four home league wins in a row without conceding for the first time since a run of six between May and October 2017.
  • The only Manchester United manager to reach 10 Premier League wins in fewer matches than the 16 it has taken Erik ten Hag was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who did it in 12.
  • Marcus Rashford has scored in three consecutive appearances in all competitions for the first time since November 2019. The forward is looking to score in three straight league games at Old Trafford for the first time.

Bournemouth

  • The Cherries have claimed just eight points from their past 18 Premier League away games and failed to keep a clean sheet in any of them, conceding a total of 49 goals.
  • Bournemouth have conceded 26 goals in eight away matches. Only Burnley, who let in 27 in 2009-10, have had a worse record at the same stage of a Premier League season.
  • They are aiming to become only the seventh newly-promoted side to win away at Manchester United in the Premier League.
  • The Cherries have never won an away league fixture against either of the Manchester clubs, losing 12 times and drawing two. Only four teams have a worse record: Hull (24 games), Walsall (16), Gainsborough Trinity (15) and Chesterfield (15).
  • They have conceded a top-flight high of 11 goals from corners this season.

My Manchester United line-up

Predict Manchester United's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Bournemouth line-up

Predict Bournemouth's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal16141140142643
2Man City16113244162836
3Newcastle1797132112134
4Man Utd1610242420432
5Tottenham179353325830
6Liverpool1684433191428
7Fulham177462927225
8Chelsea167452018225
9Brighton167362824424
10Brentford175842727023
11Crystal Palace166461721-422
12Aston Villa176381925-621
13Leicester1752102630-417
14Leeds164482329-616
15Bournemouth174491836-1816
16Everton173681320-715
17West Ham1742111322-914
18Nottm Forest173591234-2214
19Wolves1734101026-1613
20Southampton1733111532-1712
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport