Arsenal v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

After a breakthrough 2021-22, Emile Smith Rowe has been restricted to just 48 minutes of senior action for Arsenal this season

TEAM NEWS

Emile Smith Rowe could be involved for Arsenal after four months out with a groin injury.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are both one booking from triggering a ban.

Newcastle left-back Matt Targett has been ruled out for the foreseeable future because of a heel injury.

He joins Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett on the sidelines, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his loan spell with Manchester United.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I was wrong about both of these teams last time out - Newcastle were unlucky not to beat Leeds, but I was miles out when I said Arsenal would lose to Brighton, although the Gunners had to weather a storm at the end of the game.

Arsenal are seven points clear at the top of the table now and they are coping with every problem that gets thrown at them.

It will be the same again here. Newcastle are well organised defensively, but Mikel Arteta's side are so impressive going forward.

Arsenal's other two league games in January are against Tottenham (away) and Manchester United (home).

At the end of this month we will have a much better idea about whether they can go the distance in the title race, but at the moment they look like they mean business.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won their last 11 home games against Newcastle in all competitions.

Newcastle won 2-0 at home in the most recent meeting last May and are vying to earn consecutive league victories in this fixture for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Arsenal could equal the Premier League record of 29 clean sheets against a particular opponent, currently held by Manchester United against Tottenham.

Arsenal

The Gunners are on a run of 10 straight league victories at Emirates Stadium, dating back to last season.

Arsenal have won 14 of their opening 16 top-flight games - every team to have done so has gone on to win the title.

They are just the fifth side in English top-flight history to earn as many as 43 points from the first 16 fixtures in a season (based on three points for a win).

Martin Odegaard has been directly involved in 12 goals in his past 13 Premier League appearances, scoring seven and setting up five.

Eddie Nketiah has scored in three successive Premier League starts at home and has 11 goals in his last 11 starts at the Emirates in all competitions.

Newcastle United

A 0-0 draw against Leeds on New Year's Eve brought an end to Newcastle's run of six straight league victories but they are unbeaten in 12 games since a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on 31 August (W8, D4).

It is their longest Premier League unbeaten streak since going 14 matches without defeat from May to November 2011.

The Magpies have the division's best defensive record, conceding only 11 goals and keeping an unrivalled nine clean sheets.

Having beaten Tottenham 2-1 in October, they're looking to win away at both north London sides in a Premier League season for the first time since 2001-02.

Newcastle have only won their opening league fixture of a calendar year once in the past 10 attempts, beating Stoke City 1-0 in 2018 (D2, L7).

Eddie Howe has lost all six of his Premier League away matches against Arsenal by an aggregate score of 2-16.

My Arsenal line-up Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Newcastle United line-up Predict Newcastle's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team