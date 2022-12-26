Last updated on .From the section Scottish

St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes to have Vinny Besuijen available over the New Year period after allowing the Dutch attacking midfielder to go home for Christmas as he recovered from a sickness bug. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson has suggested VAR interventions provide a welcome break when facing Celtic's relentless multi-ball approach. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers need to sign "a new centre forward and a productive, reliable wide man" in January, says former captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says Celtic's players "demand" he is always on their case so that they reach the next level. (Herald) external-link

Former midfielder Rino Gattuso says his father threatened to punch him if he didn't sign for Rangers as a 17-year-old because of the money on offer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic winger Ben Doak, 17, continued his rapid progress at Liverpool when he impressed on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says defender Craig Halkett needs a scan on the knee injury he picked up against Dundee United. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic boss Postecoglou has given the green light for Adam Montgomery's loan at St Johnstone to be extended. (The Courier) external-link

James Tavernier might be Rangers' captain but Connor Goldson is the team's real leader, says former Ibrox defender Kirk Broadfoot. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-St Johnstone player Shaun Rooney gave Fleetwood Town the lead against Sheffield Wednesday - but was later sent down the tunnel by his manager, former Celtic captain Scott Brown, after being red carded for confronting Owls boss Darren Moore. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County's Don Cowie says having "25 sets of eyes looking at you, scrutinising every word" has been his biggest challenge since moving from player to assistant manager. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson says trying to match Celtic's speed can be like jumping out of a Punto and into a racing car. (Daily Record) external-link

