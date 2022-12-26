Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Junior Tchamadeu scored the winning goal in the match at Priestfield

Colchester United have reported an allegation of racist language aimed at Junior Tchamadeu by a member of the crowd at Gillingham.

The alleged incident happened early in the League Two match as Tchamadeu prepared to take a throw-in, with referee Sam Purkiss then informed.

Full-back Tchamedeu went on to score the only goal of the game.

In a statement, Colchester said the club "will work with Gillingham FC and Kent Police as they investigate."

United head coach Matt Bloomfield told BBC Essex: "It's the second time I've had to deal with something like this as I had to do the same at Barrow earlier this season.

"There's no place for it whatsoever. I thought the officials did a good of dealing with it and I'm just really pleased Junior was able to gather his thoughts, carry on with the game and then get us the winner."

A Gillingham spokesman said: "The club is aware of an alleged racist comment that was made on Boxing Day.

"We will conduct our own internal investigation, work alongside the necessary parties and, if required, take appropriate action.

"There is no place for such behaviour in the game and it will not be tolerated at Gillingham Football Club."