Cody Gakpo: Liverpool agree to sign forward, say PSV Eindhoven

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, say the Dutch club. external-link

Gakpo, 23, had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals.

The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40m-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m).

PSV say Gakpo will travel to England to complete the deal, adding that it would be a record transfer for them.

Liverpool have made a move with forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Manchester United have been heavily linkedexternal-link with a move for Gakpo.

Defender Virgil van Dijk, a club and international team-mate, spoke glowingly about the winger during the World Cup.

"Hopefully Cody can go to the moon and back," said Van Dijk during the tournament in Qatar. "He is a very good player and a good boy too.

"What we see in training is what you see on the pitch. There is still so much potential and I hope he can carry on showing it for us. We are very happy with him."

Comments

Join the conversation

127 comments

  • Comment posted by Leather Bottle, today at 21:48

    IF he does sign then it won’t be long before United fans are on here telling us they “never rated him anyway” 😂

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 21:51

      finnharpsman replied:
      I am telling you now as a Manchester fan that I hope Liverpool sign him. Let's review in December 2024.

  • Comment posted by tbizzlemanizzle, today at 21:51

    City fan here, but what a cracking signing this is, especially for the money being touted. I know there’s other areas of the squad probably more in need but this seems a classic opportunistic transfer. Fair play Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Fr, today at 21:54

      Fr replied:
      no chance he chooses pool 😂😭

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 21:45

    When you've got 3 1st team strikers injured it's time to go shopping. Hope he's not the only Jan signing. Need a midfielder as well.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 22:18

      Chris replied:
      It should be time to go shopping for a new Physio.

  • Comment posted by Leather Bottle, today at 21:42

    Really, I thought Gakpo to Man U was a done deal?

    • Reply posted by carol brown, today at 22:13

      carol brown replied:
      Protracted negotiations would be my guess. He sounds a good player but I’m not sure if MU need a winger. However, I suspect this is more to do with cost saving and new ownership limbo at Old Trafford than not wanting him.

      From what little I saw of him at the WC, he looks like a Klopp type of player. I wonder if there will be a big shift this Summer?

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 21:54

    Surely their midfield is more of a priority? This lad is quality no doubt but I would have thought upgrading Milner, Ox and Keita would have been their first priority. Good signing regardless though.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:00

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Bellingham, Fernandez, Milenkovic Savic, they all know in their heart they'd never displace Henderson.

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 22:03

    Direct replacement for Mane.
    All other positions will have to wait. You can only bring in players that are available.

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 22:01

    You can bet Van Dijk has probably been in his ear as well.

  • Comment posted by Zug, today at 21:47

    A solid midfielder should be the priority.

    • Reply posted by Uptheimps, today at 21:48

      Uptheimps replied:
      I think a creative one would be better.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 22:02

    Larf! Stolen right under the nose of Van Tag and ManU😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by mr, today at 22:05

      mr replied:
      I actually think Erik is taking your piss.

  • Comment posted by EPH, today at 21:53

    Englishman from NL here…

    Gakpo can be a great finisher. Work rate isn’t par with Prem (yet).

    Scoring in the Eredivisie is like scoring in the Scottish Prem. Easy.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:57

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Surely it's easy to improve a players workrate, just tell them to work harder?

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 21:47

    Another big money forward?! United did this a number of years ago - just kept signing more and more forwards even though their weak points were actually further back in their team. It’s nice to be attack-minded but eventually you risk an unbalanced squad.

    • Reply posted by TheFridge, today at 21:53

      TheFridge replied:
      It's just the midfield that needs sorting. Hopefully that will get sorted by the end of the summer. This smells like the Salah replacement.

  • Comment posted by Hum, today at 22:12

    Love it. Man u fans crying. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 22:10

    All that hot air about Gakpo going to Man Utd was enough to power the entire country for a month.

  • Comment posted by SOCAandRUM, today at 21:45

    Ideally should be looking for midfielders, but may be that’s in the pipeline too!

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 21:55

    Anyone else get the feeling a takeover is done, this plus £100 bid for enzo Fernández, also front runners for Bellingham and he isn’t going for under 100m. Either the clubs has been sold or FSG are ripping up their business model

    • Reply posted by welshbilly, today at 21:58

      welshbilly replied:
      Or they are just bs stories written by people who haven't got a clue what's going on.

  • Comment posted by Nizam, today at 22:13

    This baller excites me...

    Get it on RedMen!

  • Comment posted by reubenhamer, today at 22:11

    Liverpool just fly in and get deals done out of nowhere...would not surprise me in the summer if city are 90% complete on Bellingham and then 10min later BREAKING NEWS..LFC SIGN BELLINGHAM....so so efficient.

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 22:14

      ikleNige replied:
      Reckon Bellingham is out of your price range but yep you’re pretty good at getting deals done. Leeds faffed about with that deal all summer

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:07

    Excellent news. Manchester United will have to make do with Tony Martial

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 22:00

    You think you've settled down for an evening after a nice 3-1 win and all of a sudden a transfer comes straight out of the blue. Where he fits I'm not sure entirely

  • Comment posted by jaduh, today at 21:57

    When there's no news then let's talk about what's happening NOT!!! .btw looks like west ham are looking to be relegated with the form they are in.

