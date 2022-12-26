Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, say the Dutch club. external-link

Gakpo, 23, had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals.

The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40m-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m).

PSV say Gakpo will travel to England to complete the deal, adding that it would be a record transfer for them.

Liverpool have made a move with forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Manchester United have been heavily linked external-link with a move for Gakpo.

Defender Virgil van Dijk, a club and international team-mate, spoke glowingly about the winger during the World Cup.

"Hopefully Cody can go to the moon and back," said Van Dijk during the tournament in Qatar. "He is a very good player and a good boy too.

"What we see in training is what you see on the pitch. There is still so much potential and I hope he can carry on showing it for us. We are very happy with him."