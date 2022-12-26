Scotland captain Andy Robertson has become the defender with the most assists in Premier League history after helping Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1.

The left-back set up Mo Salah for the opener as the Egypt forward moved level with Michael Owen after scoring 55 away league goals for the Anfield club.

Robertson's assist was his 54th, moving him one ahead of former Wigan Athletic and Everton full-back Leighton Baines.

The Scot stressed "I'm all for the team" despite delight at the record.

"But, when you do stuff like that and you're in the Premier League against some unbelievable defenders, it's always nice to put yourself at the top there," he told Liverpool's website. external-link

Robertson had equalled the total just before the break for the World Cup with two assists against Southampton and admits that "during the break, I just wanted to try to get back and beat it".

Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold is on his tail with 45 assists, but the England right-back played his part in the Scot's assist.

"We got a corner and Trent's played an unbelievable ball to me and I've just seen Mo at the back post," Robertson said. "Full-back has evolved a lot and it's about going forward now as well as defending, but first and foremost, I want to defend."

Alexander-Arnold has been part of the Liverpool first-team squad since 2016, while Robertson, who is four years older at 28, signed a year later having already had two seasons in the Premier League with Hull City.

Former England left-back Baines amassed his assists total over 15 years in the top flight.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute external-link to "a great guy" and recalled Robertson's arrival from Hull.

"We knew he was an exceptional talent," the German said while pointing out that "he was not that good" defensively and had to be told what he had to improve to play more than he did during his first season at Anfield.

"Now he obviously is a proper defender and still sets up balls," he added. "It's a great number and really special - and the same for Mo, I heard now. It's crazy."