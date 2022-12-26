Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jonah Ayunga was fouled by Anthony Stewart as St Mirren equalised

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has hinted that he will take action after being the subject of alleged racist abuse on social media.

Stewart was sent off as Aberdeen lost 3-1 to St Mirren on Saturday and has responded to a remark on Instagram.

"There is many highs and lows in this beautiful game and I take full responsibility for my mistake, which cost us three points," he said.

"But I will not take racist abuse lightly."

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 in Paisley when centre-half Stewart following up his poor touch by hauling back Jonah Ayunga and Mark O'Hara's resulting penalty went in off goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

The 30-year-old Londoner joined Aberdeen after leaving Wycombe Wanderers this summer.

Aberdeen remain third in the Scottish Premiership, ahead of Heart of Midlothian on goal difference, despite a third consecutive defeat.