Harry Kane: Tottenham striker can be 'number one in world', says Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane
Tottenham's Harry Kane has now scored more Premier League goals on 26 December than any other player in the competition's history (10), scoring on all seven of his appearances on Boxing Day

Tottenham's Harry Kane is a "machine" who can be "number one in the world", says team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Kane showed no signs of a World Cup hangover and scored a header in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford.

It was the England captain's first match since he scored one penalty and missed another in the 2-1 quarter-final loss to France.

"To underestimate his strength is a big mistake," said Hojbjerg, who got the equaliser.

"He is a machine. He has the quality to be number one in the world.

"The biggest mistake you can do in football is to doubt Harry Kane."

Kane is England's joint record goalscorer with 53 goals in 80 international appearances but in Qatar earlier this month missed a penalty that would have given him the outright lead and potentially taken the match with France into extra time.

After that miss, 29-year-old Kane wrote on social media: "It's come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for.

"There's no hiding from it, it hurts and it'll take some time to get over it but that's part of sport.

"Now it's about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge."

Against Brentford, Spurs found themselves 2-0 down after goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney before Kane pulled one back with a powerful header, with Hojbjerg equalising six minutes later.

A section of the Brentford fans chanted "you let your country down" at Kane and Spurs boss Antonio Conte was unsurprised to see his striker score on Monday.

"About Harry I have zero doubt about his mentality," said Conte. "He's facing a strange situation. He had a really good World Cup and also the team played to the quarter-final, then he missed a decisive penalty.

"If you are strong mentally you move on and Harry did this. I think the fans were scared because he is playing for Tottenham, not for what happened with England."

Kane has now scored 13 Premier League goals this season and has 196 in the competition overall, with only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) passing 200.

The header against Brentford meant Kane has scored against all 32 teams he has played against in the top flight.

"You wanted Harry Kane to get on the scoresheet because there were a few demons he wanted to put straight," added ex-England striker Carlton Cole on Final Score.

Frank praises 'special' Toney

Toney, 26, was appearing in his first game since being charged by the Football Association with 262 alleged betting breaches. He has until 4 January to respond to the charges.

His goal was his 11th in the Premier League this season to put him third in the goalscorer charts, behind only Manchester City's Erling Haaland with 18 and Kane on 13.

"I wish I knew how he does it because then I would bottle it up and sell it for a lot of money," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank of Toney.

"He is very, very special, he has unbelievable character and mentality and the ability to focus on the moment. His performance today, wow.

"He has a natural inner drive to constantly push himself and those around him. He constantly is a threat, he's special."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by Liz Adulteross, today at 18:04

    Number one in the world?!
    That fella M'bappe is pretty good.

    • Reply posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 18:06

      Eat_The_Rich replied:
      He’s playing in a farmers league.

  • Comment posted by Folkestone lad, today at 18:14

    Clearly ludicrous headline, Kane was poor at the World Cup. Lots much better.

  • Comment posted by tyro60, today at 18:12

    The best turn up at big tournaments and then there's Kane!

    • Reply posted by Rpinder, today at 18:20

      Rpinder replied:
      Yeah exactly, top scorer at the last Euros

  • Comment posted by DiamondD, today at 18:20

    😂 He is a good striker but number one is far fetched

    • Reply posted by Sherrif173354, today at 18:24

      Sherrif173354 replied:
      Well, it is a time for fairy tales !

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:23

    OMG Number one at what??? The Hyperbole that surrounds Kane is the definition of delusion!

  • Comment posted by seagull, today at 18:15

    Comedy Gold.

  • Comment posted by Hussy10, today at 18:11

    Hjoberg went to the world Cup didn't he? He obviously didn't see the multitude of players so much better than Kane. He's not even England's best player anymore. Stupid comment

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 18:16

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      To be fair ... he is comparing Kane to the current crop of Dutch strikers ... but I think Gakpo is better

  • Comment posted by PipPip, today at 18:15

    Hilarious puff piece. HIs penalty landed only minutes before his header hit the back of the net.

  • Comment posted by Ohnonothimagen, today at 18:14

    Based on the world cup I wouod have said more a huge number 2!

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 18:13

    Yes, his ability to sky a penalty is right up there with the best.

  • Comment posted by aarran campbell, today at 18:12

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by halfwheeler, today at 18:09

    Kane wasn't even the best player in this game! 😂

  • Comment posted by michael denning, today at 18:05

    I'm going to wet myself....

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 18:07

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Nurse ... clean up in aisle 2

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 18:05

    Hojbjerg has had too much egg nog ... Kane isn't even the best striker in north london!

    • Reply posted by The Iron Duke, today at 18:10

      The Iron Duke replied:
      Well Spurs have 3 strikers better than anything at Arsenal….

  • Comment posted by wade, today at 18:03

    That’s a joke

  • Comment posted by sp2025, today at 18:18

    He runs like he’s one of those athletes that trains with a backpack filled with weights. 0 to max speed of 3 mph in 60 seconds. Headline is ridiculous. One of the least entertaining players I have ever seen

    • Reply posted by keeblerthecookie, today at 18:28

      keeblerthecookie replied:
      Stick to watching the 100m sprint or something. Football isn't about running fast, Kane is a very intelligent footballer. Great movement, technique, finishing and passing ability, links the midfield and attack well, etc.

      It shows the level of football knowledge people have here when they prefer the likes of Toney over a guy who has a world cup golden boot and is on course to be the top pl scorer.

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 18:15

    Maybe if he starts playing rugby...

  • Comment posted by Rae, today at 18:27

    You can't be considered the best in the world if you go missing in the biggest games.

  • Comment posted by bobby, today at 18:16

    Keep dreaming.
    This continuous, sycophantic babble won't make it true.

  • Comment posted by Binnycraig, today at 18:13

    No, he can't!

