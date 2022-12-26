Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham's Harry Kane has now scored more Premier League goals on 26 December than any other player in the competition's history (10), scoring on all seven of his appearances on Boxing Day

Tottenham's Harry Kane is a "machine" who can be "number one in the world", says team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Kane showed no signs of a World Cup hangover and scored a header in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford.

It was the England captain's first match since he scored one penalty and missed another in the 2-1 quarter-final loss to France.

"To underestimate his strength is a big mistake," said Hojbjerg, who got the equaliser.

"He is a machine. He has the quality to be number one in the world.

"The biggest mistake you can do in football is to doubt Harry Kane."

Kane is England's joint record goalscorer with 53 goals in 80 international appearances but in Qatar earlier this month missed a penalty that would have given him the outright lead and potentially taken the match with France into extra time.

After that miss, 29-year-old Kane wrote on social media: "It's come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for.

"There's no hiding from it, it hurts and it'll take some time to get over it but that's part of sport.

"Now it's about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge."

Against Brentford, Spurs found themselves 2-0 down after goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney before Kane pulled one back with a powerful header, with Hojbjerg equalising six minutes later.

A section of the Brentford fans chanted "you let your country down" at Kane and Spurs boss Antonio Conte was unsurprised to see his striker score on Monday.

"About Harry I have zero doubt about his mentality," said Conte. "He's facing a strange situation. He had a really good World Cup and also the team played to the quarter-final, then he missed a decisive penalty.

"If you are strong mentally you move on and Harry did this. I think the fans were scared because he is playing for Tottenham, not for what happened with England."

Kane has now scored 13 Premier League goals this season and has 196 in the competition overall, with only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) passing 200.

The header against Brentford meant Kane has scored against all 32 teams he has played against in the top flight.

"You wanted Harry Kane to get on the scoresheet because there were a few demons he wanted to put straight," added ex-England striker Carlton Cole on Final Score.

Frank praises 'special' Toney

Toney, 26, was appearing in his first game since being charged by the Football Association with 262 alleged betting breaches. He has until 4 January to respond to the charges.

His goal was his 11th in the Premier League this season to put him third in the goalscorer charts, behind only Manchester City's Erling Haaland with 18 and Kane on 13.

"I wish I knew how he does it because then I would bottle it up and sell it for a lot of money," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank of Toney.

"He is very, very special, he has unbelievable character and mentality and the ability to focus on the moment. His performance today, wow.

"He has a natural inner drive to constantly push himself and those around him. He constantly is a threat, he's special."