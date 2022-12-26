Last updated on .From the section Irish

A sensational last-gasp Eetu Vertainen strike won the Big Two derby for Linfield as they beat out-of-form Glentoran 2-1 at the Oval.

The Finnish striker hammered a half-volley into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 90th minute after Jay Donnelly had cancelled out Chris Shields' penalty.

The Blues move second ahead of Cliftonville, who lost to Crusaders.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Glenavon, Dungannon and Coleraine.

Leaders Larne will move five points clear of Linfield with victory over Carrick Rangers in the late kick-off (17:30 GMT) at Inver Park.

Vertainen's winner came when he ran on to a lovely through ball from substitute Chris McKee and he could not have connected with his left-foot shot much more sweetly as it flew past Aaron McCarey in the home goal.

Linfield's opener came in the 40th minute when Vertainen was brought down in the box by Paddy McClean as he cut inside the defender, who escaped being shown a second yellow card having been booked earlier.

Former Dundalk midfielder Shields displayed no nerves as he fired his penalty low and hard into the bottom corner, giving Aaron McCarey no chance.

McClean was heavily involved in Glentoran's equaliser as he brushed off Vertainen and went past Shields on a great run down the left before delivering an inviting cross that Donnelly met with a perfectly-placed looping header that found the top corner.

Crues take north Belfast derby win

At Seaview, Crusaders took the lead after 15 minutes when Paul Heatley's corner deflected off Cliftonville defender Luke Turner.

Heatley doubled the home side's lead when he connected with Jarlath O'Rourke's low pass.

Substitute Jordan Owens rubbed salt in Cliftonville's wounds when his wonder strike from 25 yards beat Nathan Gartside late on.

The away side's best chance came in the first half when an unmarked Joe Gormley forced a strong save from Jonathan Tuffey before Chris Hegarty cleared Ronan Hale's follow-up.

Cliftonville made five substitutions during the second half and changed formation but could not break down a stubborn Crues defence.

Coleraine beat Ballymena to move above Glens

Coleraine leapfrogged Glentoran into fifth place in the league after a comfortable 2-0 home win over Ballymena United at a packed Coleraine Showgrounds thanks to two first-half goals from Matthew Shevlin.

The striker, once on the Braid club's books, struck for his first in the 23rd minute, getting the deftest of touches to an inviting cross from the industrious Conor McKendry to deflect the ball past a helpless Sean O'Neill.

Twelve minutes later he doubled his side's advantage with an exquisite finish following good work from Jamie Glackin.

The front man still had plenty to do when he took control of the ball inside the penalty area but he showed great skill and composure to find the top corner off the underside of the crossbar for his 14th league goal of the campaign.

Coleraine could and should have added to their lead but found Sean O'Neill in top form, the keeper producing top class saves to deny Glackin and Shevlin.

Ballymena Utd found it harder to create chances with Gareth Deane rarely tested, a save from a Steven McCullough free-kick the highlight of his day.

Fitzpatrick double as Glenavon edge Ports

Glenavon are up to seventh as a Matthew Fitzpatrick double gave them a 2-1 victory over basement side Portadown at Mourneview Park in an exciting encounter.

Fitzpatrick gave the hosts the lead five minutes after half-time before Barney McKeown levelled in the 68th minute only for Fitzpatrick to seal the three points after slotting home from close range 14 minutes from time.

Glenavon were the dominant team for long periods of the first half and wasted numerous chances to take the lead with Danny Wallace, Michael O'Connor and Matthew Fitzpatrick all going close for the hosts.

The second half saw both sides come alive and Fitzpatrick opened the scoring after a neat one-two with Eoin Bradley inside the Ports box before firing home.

Portadown threw caution to the wind and got themselves level courtesy of defender McKeown bundling home a Jordan Jenkins corner only for Fitzpatrick to claim the three points for his side by slotting home from six yards out.

