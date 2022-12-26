Last updated on .From the section Irish

A sensational last-gasp Eetu Vertainen strike won the Big Two derby for Linfield as they beat out-of-form Glentoran 2-1 at the Oval.

The Finnish striker hammered a half-volley into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 90th minute.

The Blues, now unbeaten in 13 domestic games, were 1-0 up at half-time through a Chris Shields penalty.

Jay Donnelly equalised soon after the break for the Glens, who remain fifth in the Irish Premiership table.

David Healy's men move up to second, ahead of Cliftonville, who are playing Crusaders at 15:00 GMT, on goal difference and are two points behind leaders Larne, who kick-off against Carrick Rangers at 17:30, while the Glens fall to a third straight league defeat.

Vertainen's winner came when he ran on to a lovely through ball from substitute Chris McKee and he could not have connected with his left-foot shot much more sweetly as it flew past Aaron McCarey in the home goal.

Linfield's opener came in the 40th minute when Vertainen was brought down in the box by Paddy McClean as he cut inside the defender, who escaped being shown a second yellow card having been booked earlier.

Former Dundalk midfielder Shields displayed no nerves as he fired his penalty low and hard into the bottom corner, giving Aaron McCarey no chance.

McClean was heavily involved in Glentoran's equaliser as he brushed off Vertainen and went past Shields on a great run down the left before delivering an inviting cross that Donnelly met with a perfectly-placed looping header that found the top corner.