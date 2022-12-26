Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has suffered a double leg break and will miss the rest of the season, Heart of Midlothian have confirmed.

The 39-year-old club captain has already had an operation and "will be released from hospital in due course".

Gordon was taken off on a stretcher after 76 minutes of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Dundee United, having come into collision with striker Steven Fletcher.

Zander Clark made his Hearts debut as Gordon's replacement.

And the 30-year-old is likely to make his first club start against former club St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday evening.

As well as his club commitments, Gordon will miss Scotland's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain in March.

It is the third serious injury of the goalkeeper's lengthy career.

In 2009, he suffered a broken arm and it fractured again on his return to action the following year.

Gordon underwent knee surgery in 2011 to repair a tendon and a cruciate ligament injury and did not play again until signing for Celtic three years later.