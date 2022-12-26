Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Paul Hanlon (second left) has made more than 500 Hibs appearances

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Celtic Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Date: Wednesday, 28 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app

Captain Paul Hanlon hopes 2023 "will be a bit more stable" for Hibernian.

Hibs sacked head coach Shaun Maloney in April, five months after he replaced Jack Ross. Lee Johnson was appointed in May hoping to improve on finishing eighth in the Scottish Premiership.

Saturday's win over Livingston moved Johnson's side to seventh and they are two points off third-top Aberdeen.

"Our season probably could go either way over the next five, six games," Hanlon said.

"We've had a few difficult times, a lot of change at the club. Hopefully, 2023 will be a bit more stable. We want to make sure that we start 2023 in a good way and that'll propel us up the table."

After hosting Premiership leaders Celtic on Wednesday, Hibs open 2023 away to Heart of Midlothian and face their Edinburgh rivals again in the Scottish Cup at Easter Road on 22 January.

Looking ahead to Celtic's visit, Hanlon said: "We know that, if we do defend well, work hard as a unit, we can cause trouble at the other end.

"We know we're going to have to put together a complete performance. It'll definitely take that to stop a Celtic team that are doing really well.

"They're in a good vein of form at the minute, dominating the majority of matches. It's going to be difficult, but it's a challenge we'll all be ready for. We've caused teams like Celtic a bit of trouble at home. We've got a few good points and wins over the years.

"It's going to be no different. Especially, when we're at home. There's an expectant crowd there waiting to be entertained and we've got to try and put on a show."