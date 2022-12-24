Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Matheus Cunha joins former Atletico Madrid team-mate Diego Costa at Molineux

Wolves have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on an initial loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

Cunha, 23, will officially join the club on January 1 before signing a permanent four-year deal at the end of the season.

He is the first signing made by new Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, who took charge last month.

"I'm really excited to be part of this group and to be part of this club - it's a big club," said Cunha.

The forward began his professional career with Swiss side Sion in 2017, going on to play for RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin in Germany before joining Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2021, where he has scored seven goals in 54 appearances.

He was part of the Brazil Under-23 side that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and has eight senior caps, though he missed out on the squad for the Qatar World Cup.

"I'm excited to play in the Premier League, to play in Wolverhampton, and I think the most important point is that I'm happy like a kid," added Cunha.

"[Lopetegui's] a big coach, he has a big mentality. He told me about Wolverhampton having a big project and I believe in it a lot, and I believe in him."