Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton1AyrAyr United3

Greenock Morton 1-3 Ayr United: Visitors end winless run to go third

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Sam Ashford's strike gave Ayr an early lead at Cappielow
Ayr United revived their promotion bid by beating Morton for a first win in five Scottish Championship games.

Lee Bullen's men had taken just a point from the last 12 on offer, but roared back to form at Cappielow to replace Morton in the play-off spots.

Sam Ashford's close-range finish gave Ayr an early lead, with Robbie Crawford firing the leveller on the half hour.

However, the visitors pulled clear with goals from Sean McGinty and Dipo Akinyemi before the interval.

McGinty bulleted home a header from a corner before Akinyemi latched on to Chris Maguire's pass to score his 20th of the season.

Ashford and Mark McKenzie went close to extending the lead in a deserved win as Ayr moved up to third, five points off leaders Queen's Park and two above Morton.

Dougie Imrie's side drop to fifth after their six-match unbeaten run was halted.

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schwake
  • 23Grimshaw
  • 5BairdBooked at 48mins
  • 12Ambrose
  • 6WatersBooked at 20mins
  • 14CrawfordSubstituted forMcGrattanat 73'minutes
  • 8Blues
  • 9Muirhead
  • 30Crawford
  • 11MillerSubstituted forGillespieat 63'minutes
  • 22OakleyBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Roy
  • 17McGrattan
  • 18Garrity
  • 20Green
  • 21Gillespie
  • 25King

Ayr

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Albinson
  • 2HoustonBooked at 36mins
  • 4Musonda
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 22McKenzie
  • 8DempseyBooked at 29mins
  • 18McAlear
  • 23AshfordSubstituted forHewittat 87'minutes
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 77MaguireSubstituted forSmithat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 15Kirk
  • 17McAllister
  • 20Hewitt
  • 26Bilham
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
  • 33Jenkins
Referee:
Peter Stuart
Attendance:
2,309

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morton 1, Ayr United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morton 1, Ayr United 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Paul Smith replaces Chris Maguire.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Frankie Musonda.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Michael Hewitt.

  6. Booking

    George Oakley (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Hewitt replaces Sam Ashford.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Maguire (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alister Crawford (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis McGrattan (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mark McKenzie (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  12. Post update

    Chris Maguire (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Grant Gillespie (Morton).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Lewis McGrattan replaces Robbie Crawford.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Brian Schwake.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Ashford (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Grant Gillespie.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Grant Gillespie replaces Calvin Miller.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece McAlear (Ayr United) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left from a direct free kick.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park27146755371848
2Dundee27137744311346
3Ayr27127850351543
4Partick Thistle271341049391043
5Morton2711884034641
6Inverness CT279993839-136
7Raith Rovers2798103336-335
8Cove Rangers2768133355-2226
9Hamilton2767142545-2025
10Arbroath27412112440-1624
View full Scottish Championship table

