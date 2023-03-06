Match ends, Morton 1, Ayr United 3.
Ayr United revived their promotion bid by beating Morton for a first win in five Scottish Championship games.
Lee Bullen's men had taken just a point from the last 12 on offer, but roared back to form at Cappielow to replace Morton in the play-off spots.
Sam Ashford's close-range finish gave Ayr an early lead, with Robbie Crawford firing the leveller on the half hour.
However, the visitors pulled clear with goals from Sean McGinty and Dipo Akinyemi before the interval.
McGinty bulleted home a header from a corner before Akinyemi latched on to Chris Maguire's pass to score his 20th of the season.
Ashford and Mark McKenzie went close to extending the lead in a deserved win as Ayr moved up to third, five points off leaders Queen's Park and two above Morton.
Dougie Imrie's side drop to fifth after their six-match unbeaten run was halted.
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schwake
- 23Grimshaw
- 5BairdBooked at 48mins
- 12Ambrose
- 6WatersBooked at 20mins
- 14CrawfordSubstituted forMcGrattanat 73'minutes
- 8Blues
- 9Muirhead
- 30Crawford
- 11MillerSubstituted forGillespieat 63'minutes
- 22OakleyBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Roy
- 17McGrattan
- 18Garrity
- 20Green
- 21Gillespie
- 25King
Ayr
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Albinson
- 2HoustonBooked at 36mins
- 4Musonda
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 22McKenzie
- 8DempseyBooked at 29mins
- 18McAlear
- 23AshfordSubstituted forHewittat 87'minutes
- 9Akinyemi
- 77MaguireSubstituted forSmithat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 15Kirk
- 17McAllister
- 20Hewitt
- 26Bilham
- 30Bryden
- 31Smith
- 33Jenkins
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 2,309
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
