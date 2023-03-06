Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Sam Ashford's strike gave Ayr an early lead at Cappielow

Ayr United revived their promotion bid by beating Morton for a first win in five Scottish Championship games.

Lee Bullen's men had taken just a point from the last 12 on offer, but roared back to form at Cappielow to replace Morton in the play-off spots.

Sam Ashford's close-range finish gave Ayr an early lead, with Robbie Crawford firing the leveller on the half hour.

However, the visitors pulled clear with goals from Sean McGinty and Dipo Akinyemi before the interval.

McGinty bulleted home a header from a corner before Akinyemi latched on to Chris Maguire's pass to score his 20th of the season.

Ashford and Mark McKenzie went close to extending the lead in a deserved win as Ayr moved up to third, five points off leaders Queen's Park and two above Morton.

Dougie Imrie's side drop to fifth after their six-match unbeaten run was halted.