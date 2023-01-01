Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead15:00YorkYork City
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v York City

Gateshead v York City

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County25177165244158
2Wrexham23165260194153
3Chesterfield23154449272249
4Woking24144643241946
5Barnet2212374239339
6Southend249873021935
7Eastleigh25105103130135
8Bromley239773229334
9Wealdstone249782935-634
10Solihull Moors229673529633
11Altrincham258983745-833
12Dag & Red219573536-132
13Halifax2495102431-732
14Boreham Wood228772623331
15Dorking2686124359-1630
16Maidenhead United2585122734-729
17York2477102627-128
18Yeovil2451272022-227
19Aldershot2382133239-726
20Oldham2356122539-1421
21Maidstone United2556143054-2421
22Gateshead2348112838-1020
23Torquay2547142849-2119
24Scunthorpe2537152953-2416
View full National League table

