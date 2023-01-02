Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford3LiverpoolLiverpool1

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance

Yoane Wissa heads in for Brentford
Yoane Wissa has scored more goals against Liverpool than any other side in the Premier League

Liverpool missed the chance to edge closer to the Premier League top four as Brentford punished their defensive frailties in a deserved victory at the Community Stadium.

In a desperate first half, Liverpool shipped two poor goals amid an inspired performance from the hosts.

The opener came when Ibrahima Konate deflected a corner into his own net after 19 minutes.

Liverpool were unable to deal with Brentford's set-pieces, conceding twice more from corners in the first half only for both goals to be ruled out for offside.

Moments after the second disallowed effort from Yoane Wissa, the Bees striker headed in after Liverpool had sloppily given the ball away.

A triple half-time change from a visibly frustrated Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp, including replacing captain Virgil van Dijk, had the desired effect and Liverpool pulled one back through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain within five minutes of the restart.

At that stage the momentum seemed to be with Liverpool, but Brentford weathered the storm.

With six minutes left, Bryan Mbeumo sealed an impressive success, brushing off Konate in pursuit of a long ball before slotting home.

Brentford are now unbeaten in six games - their best run in the top-flight for more than 80 years - and climb to seventh.

Liverpool, who would have been a point off fourth with a win, stay sixth and two points clear of the Bees.

More to follow

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 13M JorgensenBooked at 2mins
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 30Roerslev
  • 8JensenSubstituted forDasilvaat 74'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forGhoddosat 87'minutes
  • 3HenrySubstituted forBech Sørensenat 90+6'minutes
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forCanósat 88'minutes
  • 11WissaSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 10Dasilva
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 22Strakosha
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 32Crama
  • 35Trevitt

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van DijkSubstituted forMatipat 45'minutes
  • 21TsimikasSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutes
  • 19ElliottBooked at 9minsSubstituted forKeïtaat 45'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 57mins
  • 11Salah
  • 27NúñezBooked at 72mins
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forJonesat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 8Keïta
  • 17Jones
  • 26Robertson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 32Matip
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
17,163

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Zanka tries a through ball, but Keane Lewis-Potter is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mads Bech Sørensen replaces Rico Henry.

  5. Post update

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Zanka (Brentford).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  8. Post update

    Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canós replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Vitaly Janelt because of an injury.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 3, Liverpool 1. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).

  17. Post update

    Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rico Henry.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ben Mee.

Comments

Join the conversation

840 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:32

    Brentford are a credit to themselves and English football ⚽️. When you have team spirit like Brentford, who needs superstar players on ridicoulus wages with outrageous egos and there petulant acts.
    Superb performance by Brentford. Well played.

    Liverpool. Outperformed. Again.

    • Reply posted by one for the road, today at 19:38

      one for the road replied:
      In with new, Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle, Brighton.

  • Comment posted by Donfitzg, today at 19:32

    Happy New Year, Jurgen ?

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 19:36

      Dad replied:
      Sloppy seconds 1 Brentford 3

  • Comment posted by Supercheerio, today at 19:32

    We're just double checking.........this result.

    • Reply posted by Strength in numbers, today at 19:37

      Strength in numbers replied:
      How boring and childish!

  • Comment posted by spangle, today at 19:33

    He's comical that Nunez fella 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 19:37

      Deano replied:
      Couldn't finish if his life depended on it. To think Liverpool thought Salah was the key to their team and he wasn't. They let Mane go and are a shadow of 2 or 3 seasons ago

  • Comment posted by GhostWolf, today at 19:33

    Liverpool were not sloppy as per BBC spin. Well beaten by Brentford.

    • Reply posted by Darkskies, today at 19:43

      Darkskies replied:
      The BBC, and a lot of the other media news groups still do and always will focus and then twist the facts to deny proper credit to teams outside the so called big six. It is long over due that reporters, reported correctly and hammered when they bend the facts.

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 19:32

    Well done Bee's thoroughly deserved, Liverpool were shocking especially in the 1st half. Top 4.?
    Don't make me laugh.