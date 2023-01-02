Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Yoane Wissa has scored more goals against Liverpool than any other side in the Premier League

Liverpool missed the chance to edge closer to the Premier League top four as Brentford punished their defensive frailties in a deserved victory at the Community Stadium.

In a desperate first half, Liverpool shipped two poor goals amid an inspired performance from the hosts.

The opener came when Ibrahima Konate deflected a corner into his own net after 19 minutes.

Liverpool were unable to deal with Brentford's set-pieces, conceding twice more from corners in the first half only for both goals to be ruled out for offside.

Moments after the second disallowed effort from Yoane Wissa, the Bees striker headed in after Liverpool had sloppily given the ball away.

A triple half-time change from a visibly frustrated Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp, including replacing captain Virgil van Dijk, had the desired effect and Liverpool pulled one back through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain within five minutes of the restart.

At that stage the momentum seemed to be with Liverpool, but Brentford weathered the storm.

With six minutes left, Bryan Mbeumo sealed an impressive success, brushing off Konate in pursuit of a long ball before slotting home.

Brentford are now unbeaten in six games - their best run in the top-flight for more than 80 years - and climb to seventh.

Liverpool, who would have been a point off fourth with a win, stay sixth and two points clear of the Bees.

Brentford Starting XI: Raya, M Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Nørgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa. Substitutes: Canós, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Bech Sørensen.

Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara, Salah, Núñez, Oxlade-Chamberlain. Substitutes: Keïta, Jones, Robertson, Matip.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 3-5-2 1 Raya 13 M Jorgensen 5 Pinnock 16 Mee 30 Roerslev 8 Jensen 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 11 Wissa 1 Raya

13 M Jorgensen Booked at 2mins

5 Pinnock

16 Mee

30 Roerslev

8 Jensen Substituted for Dasilva at 74' minutes

6 Nørgaard

27 Janelt Substituted for Ghoddos at 87' minutes

3 Henry Substituted for Bech Sørensen at 90+6' minutes

19 Mbeumo Substituted for Canós at 88' minutes

11 Wissa Substituted for Lewis-Potter at 74' minutes Substitutes 7 Canós

10 Dasilva

14 Ghoddos

22 Strakosha

23 Lewis-Potter

24 Damsgaard

29 Bech Sørensen

32 Crama

35 Trevitt Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 21 Tsimikas 19 Elliott 3 Fabinho 6 Thiago Alcántara 11 Salah 27 Núñez 15 Oxlade-Chamberlain 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konaté

4 van Dijk Substituted for Matip at 45' minutes

21 Tsimikas Substituted for Robertson at 45' minutes

19 Elliott Booked at 9mins Substituted for Keïta at 45' minutes

3 Fabinho

6 Thiago Alcántara Booked at 57mins

11 Salah

27 Núñez Booked at 72mins

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain Substituted for Jones at 83' minutes Substitutes 2 Gomez

8 Keïta

17 Jones

26 Robertson

28 Carvalho

32 Matip

43 Bajcetic

47 Phillips

62 Kelleher Referee: Stuart Attwell Attendance: 17,163 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 1. Post update Offside, Brentford. Zanka tries a through ball, but Keane Lewis-Potter is caught offside. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Mads Bech Sørensen replaces Rico Henry. Post update Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Zanka (Brentford). Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). Post update Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford). Post update Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canós replaces Bryan Mbeumo. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Vitaly Janelt because of an injury. goal Goal! Goal! Brentford 3, Liverpool 1. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Post update Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool). Post update Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rico Henry. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ben Mee. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward