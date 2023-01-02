Match ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 1.
Liverpool missed the chance to edge closer to the Premier League top four as Brentford punished their defensive frailties in a deserved victory at the Community Stadium.
In a desperate first half, Liverpool shipped two poor goals amid an inspired performance from the hosts.
The opener came when Ibrahima Konate deflected a corner into his own net after 19 minutes.
Liverpool were unable to deal with Brentford's set-pieces, conceding twice more from corners in the first half only for both goals to be ruled out for offside.
Moments after the second disallowed effort from Yoane Wissa, the Bees striker headed in after Liverpool had sloppily given the ball away.
A triple half-time change from a visibly frustrated Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp, including replacing captain Virgil van Dijk, had the desired effect and Liverpool pulled one back through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain within five minutes of the restart.
At that stage the momentum seemed to be with Liverpool, but Brentford weathered the storm.
With six minutes left, Bryan Mbeumo sealed an impressive success, brushing off Konate in pursuit of a long ball before slotting home.
Brentford are now unbeaten in six games - their best run in the top-flight for more than 80 years - and climb to seventh.
Liverpool, who would have been a point off fourth with a win, stay sixth and two points clear of the Bees.
More to follow
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number13Player nameM JorgensenAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number16Player nameMeeAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
8.34
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number10Player nameDasilvaAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number14Player nameGhoddosAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number23Player nameLewis-PotterAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number29Player nameBech SørensenAverage rating
7.61
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
3.07
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
2.71
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
2.85
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
2.83
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
3.29
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
3.40
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
3.20
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
3.21
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
4.12
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
2.79
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
3.95
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
3.57
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Raya
- 13M JorgensenBooked at 2mins
- 5Pinnock
- 16Mee
- 30Roerslev
- 8JensenSubstituted forDasilvaat 74'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 27JaneltSubstituted forGhoddosat 87'minutes
- 3HenrySubstituted forBech Sørensenat 90+6'minutes
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forCanósat 88'minutes
- 11WissaSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 10Dasilva
- 14Ghoddos
- 22Strakosha
- 23Lewis-Potter
- 24Damsgaard
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 32Crama
- 35Trevitt
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5Konaté
- 4van DijkSubstituted forMatipat 45'minutes
- 21TsimikasSubstituted forRobertsonat 45'minutes
- 19ElliottBooked at 9minsSubstituted forKeïtaat 45'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 57mins
- 11Salah
- 27NúñezBooked at 72mins
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forJonesat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 8Keïta
- 17Jones
- 26Robertson
- 28Carvalho
- 32Matip
- 43Bajcetic
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 17,163
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Liverpool 1.
Post update
Offside, Brentford. Zanka tries a through ball, but Keane Lewis-Potter is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mads Bech Sørensen replaces Rico Henry.
Post update
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zanka (Brentford).
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
Saman Ghoddos (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Joël Matip (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sergi Canós (Brentford).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canós replaces Bryan Mbeumo.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Vitaly Janelt because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 3, Liverpool 1. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Post update
Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
Post update
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Rico Henry.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Superb performance by Brentford. Well played.
Liverpool. Outperformed. Again.
Don't make me laugh.