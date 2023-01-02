Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt's excellent finish proved to be the difference

Tony Watt's late strike secured Dundee United a vital win away to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

There was a distinct lack of cutting edge from both sides, and the game looked destined to finish 0-0.

However, with just 10 minutes left, Tony Watt's clever turn and finish broke the deadlock.

Liam Fox' side move three points clear of bottom club Ross County, having played a game fewer, and now trail Motherwell only on goal difference.

More to follow.

Player of the match Levitt Dylan Levitt with an average of 8.30 St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone

Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United St Johnstone Avg Squad number 5 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.98 Squad number 18 Player name MacPherson Average rating 5.24 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 5.13 Squad number 10 Player name Wotherspoon Average rating 5.12 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.06 Squad number 14 Player name Wright Average rating 5.02 Squad number 13 Player name McGowan Average rating 4.95 Squad number 1 Player name Matthews Average rating 4.93 Squad number 37 Player name Clark Average rating 4.90 Squad number 29 Player name Murphy Average rating 4.66 Squad number 23 Player name Carey Average rating 4.63 Squad number 34 Player name Phillips Average rating 4.53 Squad number 2 Player name Brown Average rating 4.47 Squad number 11 Player name O'Halloran Average rating 4.33 Squad number 26 Player name McLennan Average rating 4.31 Squad number 17 Player name Bair Average rating 3.42 Dundee United Avg Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 8.30 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 6.98 Squad number 44 Player name Macleod Average rating 6.90 Squad number 15 Player name Middleton Average rating 6.76 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 6.74 Squad number 16 Player name Behich Average rating 6.68 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 6.59 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 6.54 Squad number 14 Player name Sibbald Average rating 6.47 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 6.41 Squad number 3 Player name McMann Average rating 6.32 Squad number 10 Player name Djoum Average rating 6.27 Squad number 1 Player name Birighitti Average rating 6.08 Squad number 20 Player name Anaku Average rating 5.92 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 5.77