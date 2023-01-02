Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0Dundee UtdDundee United1

St Johnstone 0-1 Dundee United: Watt's late goal secures United vital win



Tony Watt opens the scoring
Tony Watt's excellent finish proved to be the difference

Tony Watt's late strike secured Dundee United a vital win away to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

There was a distinct lack of cutting edge from both sides, and the game looked destined to finish 0-0.

However, with just 10 minutes left, Tony Watt's clever turn and finish broke the deadlock.

Liam Fox' side move three points clear of bottom club Ross County, having played a game fewer, and now trail Motherwell only on goal difference.

More to follow.

Player of the match

LevittDylan Levitt

with an average of 8.30

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.98

  2. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    5.24

  3. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.13

  4. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    5.12

  5. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.06

  6. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.02

  7. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    4.95

  8. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    4.93

  9. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    4.90

  10. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    4.66

  11. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    4.63

  12. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    4.53

  13. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.47

  14. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    4.33

  15. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    4.31

  16. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    3.42

Dundee United

  1. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    8.30

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.98

  3. Squad number44Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    6.90

  4. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    6.76

  5. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.74

  6. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    6.68

  7. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.59

  8. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    6.54

  9. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    6.47

  10. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    6.41

  11. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    6.32

  12. Squad number10Player nameDjoum
    Average rating

    6.27

  13. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    6.08

  14. Squad number20Player nameAnaku
    Average rating

    5.92

  15. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    5.77

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 5MitchellSubstituted forBairat 82'minutes
  • 6GordonBooked at 28mins
  • 13McGowan
  • 14Wright
  • 34PhillipsBooked at 59minsSubstituted forO'Halloranat 85'minutes
  • 23CareySubstituted forWotherspoonat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 2Brown
  • 29MurphySubstituted forMacPhersonat 65'minutes
  • 7May
  • 37ClarkSubstituted forMcLennanat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 17Bair
  • 18MacPherson
  • 21Crawford
  • 24Booth
  • 26McLennan
  • 27Kucheriavyi

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 3McMann
  • 22Freeman
  • 19LevittSubstituted forMulgrewat 90+1'minutes
  • 14SibbaldBooked at 19minsSubstituted forDjoumat 69'minutes
  • 16Behich
  • 23Harkes
  • 15MiddletonSubstituted forMacleodat 78'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forAnakuat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Mulgrew
  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 10Djoum
  • 13Eriksson
  • 17Meekison
  • 20Anaku
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 44Macleod
Referee:
Graham Grainger

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1.

  3. Booking

    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Arnaud Djoum (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Brown.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Sadat Anaku replaces Tony Watt.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Charlie Mulgrew replaces Dylan Levitt.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

  12. Post update

    Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Daniel Phillips.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Aziz Behich tries a through ball, but Rory Macleod is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Alex Mitchell.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1. Tony Watt (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Glenn Middleton.

  18. Post update

    Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Brown (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Drey Wright with a cross.

