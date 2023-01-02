Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1.
Tony Watt's late strike secured Dundee United a vital win away to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.
There was a distinct lack of cutting edge from both sides, and the game looked destined to finish 0-0.
However, with just 10 minutes left, Tony Watt's clever turn and finish broke the deadlock.
Liam Fox' side move three points clear of bottom club Ross County, having played a game fewer, and now trail Motherwell only on goal difference.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Matthews
- 5MitchellSubstituted forBairat 82'minutes
- 6GordonBooked at 28mins
- 13McGowan
- 14Wright
- 34PhillipsBooked at 59minsSubstituted forO'Halloranat 85'minutes
- 23CareySubstituted forWotherspoonat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2Brown
- 29MurphySubstituted forMacPhersonat 65'minutes
- 7May
- 37ClarkSubstituted forMcLennanat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 17Bair
- 18MacPherson
- 21Crawford
- 24Booth
- 26McLennan
- 27Kucheriavyi
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Birighitti
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 3McMann
- 22Freeman
- 19LevittSubstituted forMulgrewat 90+1'minutes
- 14SibbaldBooked at 19minsSubstituted forDjoumat 69'minutes
- 16Behich
- 23Harkes
- 15MiddletonSubstituted forMacleodat 78'minutes
- 32WattSubstituted forAnakuat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mulgrew
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 10Djoum
- 13Eriksson
- 17Meekison
- 20Anaku
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 44Macleod
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1.
Booking
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Arnaud Djoum (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Brown.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Sadat Anaku replaces Tony Watt.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Charlie Mulgrew replaces Dylan Levitt.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).
Post update
Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Daniel Phillips.
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Aziz Behich tries a through ball, but Rory Macleod is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Alex Mitchell.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1. Tony Watt (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Rory Macleod replaces Glenn Middleton.
Post update
Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. James Brown (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Drey Wright with a cross.