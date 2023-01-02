Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The pressure remains on Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after a Scottish Premiership draw with bottom-of-the-table Ross County at Pittodrie.

The Dons' winless run extended to five games despite a glut of opportunities for the home side.

Matthew Kennedy and Vicente Besuijen had big chances, but they failed to unlock the visitors.

Aberdeen remain in fourth, but fall five points behind Hearts in the race for third having played a game more.

After four straight defeats, Goodwin has ended that run, but it is now just one win in seven games.

For Ross County, the draw ends a run of four straight defeats of their own, but they are now three points adrift at the bottom.

Player of the match Duk Duk with an average of 7.22 Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen

Ross County Ross County Ross County Aberdeen Avg Squad number 11 Player name Duk Average rating 7.22 Squad number 99 Player name Ramírez Average rating 6.84 Squad number 33 Player name Kennedy Average rating 6.84 Squad number 16 Player name Ramadani Average rating 6.76 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 6.45 Squad number 23 Player name Duncan Average rating 6.13 Squad number 9 Player name Miovski Average rating 6.03 Squad number 22 Player name Coulson Average rating 5.89 Squad number 8 Player name Barron Average rating 5.86 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 5.73 Squad number 20 Player name Clarkson Average rating 5.72 Squad number 4 Player name Scales Average rating 5.64 Squad number 24 Player name Roos Average rating 5.50 Squad number 10 Player name Besuijen Average rating 4.85 Squad number 5 Player name Stewart Average rating 3.71 Ross County Avg Squad number 2 Player name Randall Average rating 7.01 Squad number 6 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 6.92 Squad number 16 Player name Harmon Average rating 6.53 Squad number 9 Player name Samuel Average rating 6.31 Squad number 15 Player name Watson Average rating 6.21 Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 6.08 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 5.94 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 5.80 Squad number 17 Player name Olaigbe Average rating 5.78 Squad number 12 Player name Johnson Average rating 5.75 Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 5.69 Squad number 10 Player name Dhanda Average rating 5.63 Squad number 19 Player name Hiwula-Mayifuila Average rating 5.59 Squad number 24 Player name Paton Average rating 5.54 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 5.41