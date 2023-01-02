Close menu
AberdeenAberdeen0Ross CountyRoss County0

Aberdeen 0-0 Ross County: Pressure still on Jim Goodwin after draw

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes

The pressure remains on Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after a Scottish Premiership draw with bottom-of-the-table Ross County at Pittodrie.

The Dons' winless run extended to five games despite a glut of opportunities for the home side.

Matthew Kennedy and Vicente Besuijen had big chances, but they failed to unlock the visitors.

Aberdeen remain in fourth, but fall five points behind Hearts in the race for third having played a game more.

After four straight defeats, Goodwin has ended that run, but it is now just one win in seven games.

For Ross County, the draw ends a run of four straight defeats of their own, but they are now three points adrift at the bottom.

More to follow.

Player of the match

DukDuk

with an average of 7.22

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    7.22

  2. Squad number99Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    6.84

  3. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    6.84

  4. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    6.76

  5. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    6.45

  6. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    6.13

  7. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    6.03

  8. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    5.89

  9. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    5.86

  10. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    5.73

  11. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    5.72

  12. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    5.64

  13. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    5.50

  14. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    4.85

  15. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    3.71

Ross County

  1. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    7.01

  2. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    6.53

  4. Squad number9Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    6.31

  5. Squad number15Player nameWatson
    Average rating

    6.21

  6. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.08

  7. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    5.94

  8. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    5.80

  9. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    5.78

  10. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.75

  11. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    5.69

  12. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    5.63

  13. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    5.59

  14. Squad number24Player namePaton
    Average rating

    5.54

  15. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    5.41

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 2McCrorie
  • 5Stewart
  • 4Scales
  • 22Coulson
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forBarronat 76'minutes
  • 33KennedySubstituted forDuncanat 89'minutes
  • 99RamírezSubstituted forHayesat 63'minutes
  • 11de Barros Lopes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forBesuijenat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 8Barron
  • 10Besuijen
  • 15Watkins
  • 17Hayes
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 28Milne

Ross County

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12Johnson
  • 2RandallBooked at 22mins
  • 15WatsonBooked at 89mins
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 8CallachanSubstituted forPatonat 83'minutes
  • 22Tillson
  • 10DhandaSubstituted forCancolaat 45'minutes
  • 17OlaigbeSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 63'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forSamuelat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 9Samuel
  • 11Sims
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 30Smith
  • 31Eastwood
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
14,356

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Ross County 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Ross County 0.

  3. Booking

    Dominic Samuel (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Barron following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Matthew Kennedy.

  7. Booking

    Keith Watson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Connor Randall.

  11. Post update

    Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Callum Johnson (Ross County).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vicente Besuijen.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ben Paton replaces Ross Callachan.

  15. Post update

    Liam Scales (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

  19. Post update

    Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.

