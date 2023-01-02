Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Ross County 0.
The pressure remains on Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin after a Scottish Premiership draw with bottom-of-the-table Ross County at Pittodrie.
The Dons' winless run extended to five games despite a glut of opportunities for the home side.
Matthew Kennedy and Vicente Besuijen had big chances, but they failed to unlock the visitors.
Aberdeen remain in fourth, but fall five points behind Hearts in the race for third having played a game more.
After four straight defeats, Goodwin has ended that run, but it is now just one win in seven games.
For Ross County, the draw ends a run of four straight defeats of their own, but they are now three points adrift at the bottom.
Player of the match
DukDuk
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameDukAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number99Player nameRamírezAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number33Player nameKennedyAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number16Player nameRamadaniAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number23Player nameDuncanAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number9Player nameMiovskiAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number22Player nameCoulsonAverage rating
5.89
- Squad number8Player nameBarronAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number20Player nameClarksonAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number4Player nameScalesAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number24Player nameRoosAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number10Player nameBesuijenAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number5Player nameStewartAverage rating
3.71
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number9Player nameSamuelAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number17Player nameOlaigbeAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number12Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number19Player nameHiwula-MayifuilaAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number24Player namePatonAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.41
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Roos
- 2McCrorie
- 5Stewart
- 4Scales
- 22Coulson
- 16Ramadani
- 20ClarksonSubstituted forBarronat 76'minutes
- 33KennedySubstituted forDuncanat 89'minutes
- 99RamírezSubstituted forHayesat 63'minutes
- 11de Barros Lopes
- 9MiovskiSubstituted forBesuijenat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 7Morris
- 8Barron
- 10Besuijen
- 15Watkins
- 17Hayes
- 23Duncan
- 25Richardson
- 28Milne
Ross County
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 12Johnson
- 2RandallBooked at 22mins
- 15WatsonBooked at 89mins
- 6Iacovitti
- 16Harmon
- 8CallachanSubstituted forPatonat 83'minutes
- 22Tillson
- 10DhandaSubstituted forCancolaat 45'minutes
- 17OlaigbeSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 63'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 26WhiteSubstituted forSamuelat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Cancola
- 9Samuel
- 11Sims
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 30Smith
- 31Eastwood
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
- Attendance:
- 14,356
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Ross County 0.
Booking
Dominic Samuel (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Barron following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Duncan replaces Matthew Kennedy.
Booking
Keith Watson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Duk (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Connor Randall.
Post update
Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Johnson (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vicente Besuijen.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Ben Paton replaces Ross Callachan.
Post update
Liam Scales (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt saved. Vicente Besuijen (Aberdeen) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).
Post update
Ross Callachan (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.