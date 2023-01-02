Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian3HibernianHibernian0

Hearts 3-0 Hibernian: Shankland double helps hosts to derby win

Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring from close range early on
Two goals from Lawrence Shankland ensured Hearts kicked off 2023 with a resounding derby victory over Hibernian at Tynecastle.

A calamitous error from Hibs full-back Will Fish led to Shankland firing home the opener in the first 10 minutes.

Shankland converted from the spot to double Hearts' lead, and though Hibs threatened after the break, Stephen Humphrys put the game beyond doubt.

Hearts are now five points clear in third place, with Hibs eighth.

With eight defeats in their previous 10 matches, Lee Johnson would have been desperate for his side to make a solid start, but within eight minutes they had hit the self-destruct button.

Fish, on his first start for Hibs, wanted too long on the ball to clear his lines and was hunted down and robbed by Cammy Devlin. Josh Ginelly's shot was parried by David Marshall and Shankland was on hand to turn the ball home.

The nerves in the Hibs ranks were obvious, failing to keep hold of the ball for any sustained period as Hearts knocked it about confidently having got their noses in front.

Kevin Nisbet had the first sight of goal for the visitors, his shot from 10 yards out deflected wide after good work from Joe Newell.

Hearts looked to have doubled their lead when Toby Sibbick fired home after a Robert Snodgrass cross caused chaos in the Hibs box. The visitors thought they had escaped when the goal was ruled out for offside, but the reprieve was short-lived.

After a six-minute VAR stoppage, referee Kevin Clancy awarded a penalty for a handball against Rocky Bushiri. Shankland did the business from the spot for his 15th league goal of the season.

Fish almost made amends for his earlier error when he rose to head a free-kick goalwards, but Zander Clark had his positioning right to make a comfortable save.

Then came a huge chance for Hibs. Sibbick's blunder allowed Elie Youan a free run on goal, only for the Frenchman to take an age setting himself and allowed Sibbick to make an excellent recovery tackle.

Johnson tried to turn the tide with two changes at the break, Fish's difficult derby debut brought to a premature end as he and Harry McKirdy made way for Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady.

Hibs were indebted to Paul Hanlon for a terrific last-ditch tackle on Devlin just as he was bearing down on goal.

Chris Cadden drifted in off the right flank and fired a shot straight down Clark's throat. Then Youan drove into the box and found Nisbet whose shot on the spin looked destined for the net until a fantastic block from Alex Cochrane.

Hibs were having more joy and Youan and McGeady were starting to find gaps to exploit in the Hearts defence, but they needed a goal to set the alarm bells ringing around the home support at Tynecastle.

Barrie McKay almost settled the affair with a strike that flew off target after a blunder from Bushiri.

Cadden again tried his luck after coming in from his flank and his curling effort flew agonisingly past the post with Clark beaten.

Moments later, Cadden laid it on a plate for Magennis but he was denied by a stunning double save from Clark.

It was just that kind of day for Hibs and substitute Stephen Humphrys rubbed salt in their wounds by outpacing the defence to slot home the third and send the Hearts fans home happy.

Player of the match - Lawrence Shankland

The striker's clinical double gave Hearts a lead they never looked like relinquishing
Hibs' first-half failings so costly - analysis

With so little separating the sides below Celtic and Rangers in the table, a reliable goalscorer can make all the difference and they don't come much more reliable in the Scottish game than Lawrence Shankland.

The two goals he scored here were not the most spectacular of his career, but the Scotland striker was in the right place at the right time to slot home the first, while the second was an expertly taken penalty. That was what decided the derby.

What will be most frustrating for Lee Johnson is that Hibs did not start to show anything meaningful until they were 2-0 down.

His team looked spooked by the fashion in which they gifted Hearts the lead, with Fish's error seeming to spread nervousness through the rest of the side in the first half.

Hibs were a different side after the break, dominating the ball and creating numerous big chances. Had they performed like that from the off then they may well have taken something from the game, but as it is the wretched run of form continues.

It's now six points from the last 33 available, a situation that needs to be gripped sooner rather than later.

What's next?

Hearts travel to Paisley to take on St Mirren on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Hibs are away to Motherwell the following day (13:30).

Player of the match

ShanklandLawrence Shankland

with an average of 8.43

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    8.43

  2. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    8.18

  3. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    8.14

  4. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.96

  5. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    7.95

  6. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    7.74

  7. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    7.70

  8. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    7.65

  9. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    7.56

  10. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.54

  11. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    7.39

  12. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.39

  13. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.33

  14. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    7.04

  15. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.01

Hibernian

  1. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    4.91

  2. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    4.87

  3. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    4.61

  4. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    4.52

  5. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    4.42

  6. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    4.42

  7. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    4.40

  8. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    4.29

  9. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    4.27

  10. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    4.25

  11. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    4.23

  12. Squad number46Player nameMcGeady
    Average rating

    3.77

  13. Squad number7Player nameMagennis
    Average rating

    3.75

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 28Clark
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 19Cochrane
  • 2SmithBooked at 52minsSubstituted forAtkinsonat 55'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 14Devlin
  • 77Snodgrass
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forForrestat 55'minutes
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forGrantat 71'minutes
  • 9Shankland
  • 18McKaySubstituted forHumphrysat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 17Forrest
  • 20Neilson
  • 22Henderson
  • 29Humphrys
  • 39Pollock

Hibernian

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marshall
  • 25FishSubstituted forMcGeadyat 45'minutes
  • 33BushiriBooked at 37mins
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 12CaddenBooked at 11mins
  • 32CampbellBooked at 46mins
  • 11Newell
  • 23Youan
  • 22McKirdySubstituted forMagennisat 45'minutes
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3Cabraja
  • 6Kenneh
  • 7Magennis
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 18Henderson
  • 20Melkersen
  • 42Megwa
  • 46McGeady
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
18,980

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Hibernian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 3, Hibernian 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kye Rowles.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Hibernian 0. Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jorge Grant.

  6. Post update

    Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aiden McGeady (Hibernian).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian).

  9. Post update

    Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).

  12. Post update

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Kyle Magennis tries a through ball, but Kevin Nisbet is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

  16. Post update

    Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Joe Newell tries a through ball, but Josh Campbell is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Newell.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Newell.

