Barrow v Rochdale

BarrowBarrow15:00RochdaleRochdale
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|23
|16
|5
|2
|35
|12
|23
|53
|2
|Stevenage
|23
|14
|6
|3
|34
|17
|17
|48
|3
|Northampton
|23
|12
|7
|4
|38
|24
|14
|43
|4
|Carlisle
|24
|10
|9
|5
|37
|25
|12
|39
|5
|Bradford
|23
|11
|6
|6
|30
|23
|7
|39
|6
|Swindon
|25
|10
|8
|7
|28
|25
|3
|38
|7
|Mansfield
|24
|11
|5
|8
|33
|31
|2
|38
|8
|Doncaster
|24
|11
|4
|9
|30
|34
|-4
|37
|9
|Walsall
|23
|10
|6
|7
|29
|21
|8
|36
|10
|Salford
|23
|10
|5
|8
|30
|23
|7
|35
|11
|Barrow
|23
|11
|2
|10
|29
|28
|1
|35
|12
|Sutton United
|25
|10
|5
|10
|25
|31
|-6
|35
|13
|Stockport
|23
|10
|4
|9
|33
|23
|10
|34
|14
|Wimbledon
|24
|9
|7
|8
|29
|28
|1
|34
|15
|Tranmere
|24
|9
|6
|9
|25
|20
|5
|33
|16
|Grimsby
|23
|8
|6
|9
|26
|27
|-1
|30
|17
|Crewe
|22
|7
|7
|8
|19
|27
|-8
|28
|18
|Newport
|23
|6
|6
|11
|21
|25
|-4
|24
|19
|Harrogate
|23
|6
|5
|12
|30
|36
|-6
|23
|20
|Crawley
|23
|5
|6
|12
|24
|37
|-13
|21
|21
|Colchester
|24
|5
|5
|14
|21
|31
|-10
|20
|22
|Hartlepool
|24
|4
|7
|13
|24
|45
|-21
|19
|23
|Rochdale
|22
|4
|3
|15
|18
|35
|-17
|15
|24
|Gillingham
|22
|2
|8
|12
|7
|27
|-20
|14
Robin and Strike are hunting for a criminal who goes back a long way...
Claudia Winkleman hosts a game of detection, backstabbing and trust
A raw documentary considering the emotional and psychological impacts of manipulated video clips
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.