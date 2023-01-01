Close menu
League One
DerbyDerby County15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Accrington Stanley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth25175346262056
2Ipswich24147346242249
3Sheff Wed24147340182249
4Barnsley22124630181240
5Derby23108529171238
6Wycombe2511593326738
7Bolton2310762720737
8Peterborough24112113931835
9Port Vale2410592732-535
10Exeter259793836234
11Bristol Rovers259794042-234
12Portsmouth2271052927231
13Fleetwood2461172825329
14Oxford Utd247892927229
15Shrewsbury2485112329-629
16Charlton2461083635128
17Lincoln City2261062227-528
18Cheltenham2384111825-728
19Cambridge2373132134-1324
20Accrington2257102134-1322
21Burton2557133250-1822
22Morecambe2449112434-1021
23MK Dons2463152336-1321
24Forest Green2555152149-2820
