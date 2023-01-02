Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers1Sheff UtdSheffield United1

Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Sheffield United: John Egan's late goal salvages point for Blades

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

John Egan celebrates
John Egan celebrates after making amends for his first half error

John Egan's last-ditch goal salvaged a point for second-placed Sheffield United at a spirited Queens Park Rangers.

Egan's mistake had put Rangers ahead as he gave away the ball before deflecting Ilias Chair's shot past his own goalkeeper.

The impressive Chair had another good chance soon after, while Billy Sharp twice came close for the Blades either side of half-time.

The visitors began to increase the pressure as the second half went on and they were rewarded for their industry when Egan blasted home from close range in the sixth minute of stoppage time after Enda Stevens headed back into the middle of the box.

The point means Sheffield United are nine clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers as they aim to return to the Premier League following relegation in 2021.

Rangers - who had been set to jump five places up to 10th in the table before the equaliser - move up to 12th, three points from the play-off places.

The two sides' form going into the fixture could not have been more contrasting - the Blades had won eight of their past nine while QPR had taken just five points in the same spell and scored two goals.

But it was the hosts who impressed from the off, and Chair in particular as the Morocco international was at the centre of his side's creativity and rewarded with the opening goal.

United centre-back Egan played a pass from a short goal-kick straight to Chris Willock, who found Chair 25 yards out and his right-footed shot clipped Egan and left Wes Foderingham no chance of reacting to it.

Chair curled an effort over the bar soon after, while at the other end Seny Dieng saved the Blades' first real effort with his legs after Sharp was put through.

The goal seemed to galvanise QPR, who looked a different side from the one that had struggled over the past two months, as Chair had a 25th-minute effort blocked by Sander Berge after good work by Tyler Roberts.

The R's pushed for a second before the break, but Rob Dickie's goal-bound effort was blocked by Ciaran Clark five minutes from half-time.

The hosts kept up their form early in the second half as Lyndon Dykes had a shot deflected wide, before Dickie failed to guide a Chair free-kick on target.

But the Blades then began to take command. First Sharp had another chance to level, but his lob from the edge of the box looped over the crossbar, while Iliman Ndiaye was denied by Dieng after a lengthy run into the R's box.

Ndiaye felt he should have had a penalty when he went down under a challenge from Jimmy Dunne with 14 minutes left as the Blades continued to pile on the pressure, while substitute Daniel Jebbison had a shot saved.

But Rangers could not hold out as Egan smashed in from eight yards for his second goal in three matches.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 3DunneBooked at 86mins
  • 22Paal
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 15FieldBooked at 57mins
  • 11RobertsSubstituted forAdomahat 78'minutes
  • 10Chair
  • 7WillockSubstituted forAmosat 74'minutes
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 20Richards
  • 23Masterson
  • 25Shodipo
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah
  • 38Mahoney

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18FoderinghamBooked at 39mins
  • 15AhmedhodzicSubstituted forBogleat 83'minutes
  • 12Egan
  • 26ClarkSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
  • 2BaldockSubstituted forJebbisonat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 22DoyleSubstituted forMcAteeat 60'minutes
  • 3Stevens
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 28McAtee
  • 35Brooks
  • 36Jebbison
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
14,151

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield United 1. John Egan (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

  6. Booking

    Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United).

  8. Post update

    Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Egan (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by John Egan.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Osman Kakay.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Bogle.

  15. Booking

    Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

  19. Post update

    Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Jayden Bogle replaces Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by Eamon Mahon, today at 22:50

    High Press from QPR prevented UTD from playing the ball into midfield and turning the QPR,s midfield/defence. Good tactic but couldn’t keep it up for 90 mins. This will feel like a win for the Blades but a deserved point as their heads never dropped. Berg inconsistent and needs to work harder and up his game. Ndiye always a big danger on the break. What is wrong with McBurnie. Anyone know

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 22:50

    Neer mind. We'll be reyt. Wiv bin awesome lately. Just had a night off. Nice one John Egan. UTB.

  • Comment posted by volpoid, today at 22:48

    90 mins + 6 - Well that wasn't fixed for the Blunts to "salvage" a point was it?

  • Comment posted by sheffsteel, today at 22:46

    and that's why we're going up. Several time this season we've not played that well but always seem to find a way to draw or win. Fortunately we have several quality players that are capable of scoring from nothing.

    • Reply posted by volpoid, today at 22:49

      volpoid replied:
      Have a word with yourself mate. 🙄

  • Comment posted by lofty66, today at 22:41

    A lot better performance from the rrrs but still only 2 shots on target, funny how there's talk of signing a striker and warnock gives dykes mom

  • Comment posted by Garry, today at 22:41

    Not for the first time away from home Norwood and Berge non existent , they should be dominating the game . Need Bogle and Lowe fit because Baldock and Stevens are past their best , take the point and move on but needs to be a vast improvement .

  • Comment posted by zetfovleh, today at 22:38

    Looks like the parachute payment yoyo clubs are oozing their way back to another season of hidings in the EPL.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 22:41

      HadMySay replied:
      Get your facts straight. Burnley's parachute payments went on servicing a large debt repayment which was required as a result of relegation. And net profit from player sales compared the player recruitment was north of £40m, the highest in the league. But hey, don't let facts get in the way of ill-conceived opinion...

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:38

    UTB

  • Comment posted by itsonlyagame, today at 22:36

    QPR played well tonight and that will feel like a defeat but Blades sneaking a point is a great result.That’s a promotion point right there after not playing well with the ball tonight like we normally do.Not playing at our best for last few games but picking points up.Get all our players fit and playing second half of season and hopefully we can finish in top two?

  • Comment posted by Dial House Dermot, today at 22:36

    Why is there no hys on uniteds bigger neighbours Wednesday?
    You really couldn't make it up l!

    • Reply posted by j a cooper, today at 22:50

      j a cooper replied:
      ha ha ha ha dream on wendy utb fto

  • Comment posted by my father is male, today at 22:33

    Blades' Goal Diff is more than the 4 Playoff teams put together. Entertaining to watch.

  • Comment posted by pepuk, today at 22:32

    when we needed a miracle and stroke of luck to salvage something from this game,it's only fitting that our two Irish boys found it.COYB

  • Comment posted by Dirtpile, today at 22:32

    51 points, 9 clear, 20 games to go, no-one outside the top two looking particularly menacing... Too early to say it's looking good? Ndiaye is absolute class and, unusually, he stays on his feet.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 22:35

      HadMySay replied:
      Eleven clear. Discount Blackburn. They won't make the play-offs. Probably the falsest of false positions in the history of football. They're on course to lose 20 games this season...

  • Comment posted by Dem Cambridge, today at 22:31

    Well I say, having travelled up to Sheffield today to cheer on our boys, we were aghast to see the level of destitution in S2. Tarquin had to close his eyes and think of happy thoughts as we passed through. On the other side of town though we were truly taken aback by the sheer elegance and timeless beauty of the Old Lady. The architecture was simply to die for. Respect SWFC.
    From a Cambridge fan.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 22:27

    25 seconds to go after all that grit and graft from Rs Sheff Utd sneak a goal. Gutted.
    Point is though, why don't Rs play exactly like that every game?

  • Comment posted by MrNeil, today at 22:25

    Well, if you keep that determination and luck then you and Burnley should walk it, really. The rest of us will squabble over the scraps and whoever joins you will be back in a seasons time.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 22:32

      HadMySay replied:
      The top two is settled already. The order of the top two is still up for grabs...

  • Comment posted by John, today at 22:25

    Was I the only one fed up with Warnocks daft biased comments. I used to like him, not anymore.

    • Reply posted by itsonlyagame, today at 22:40

      itsonlyagame replied:
      Born n bred in Sheffield and a self confessed Blade.The one thing that both Sheffield clubs absolutely hate is when someone refers to us as Sheffield.
      Neil warnock hang your head in shame

  • Comment posted by Dem Super Hoops, today at 22:22

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by my father is male, today at 22:24

      my father is male replied:
      Hi wonky, you're up late tonight. Sleep tight.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:19

    Ha ha ha hahaha
    Thank you Mr Egan
    But do you think the Royals will leave it that late at the Madejski, I don't think so
    Have you thought about that
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by bermudabob, today at 22:17

    Complete lack of class from Robinson after the goal. Embarrassing. I hope he is proud of himself

    • Reply posted by gidxp2sn, today at 22:24

      gidxp2sn replied:
      So it's OK to give him abuse but you go crying to mummy when he gives it back. If you can't take it don't dish it out.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley26168252252756
2Sheff Utd26156544232151
3Blackburn26140123030042
4Watford2611783128340
5Middlesbrough2611694133839
6Millwall2511683226639
7Luton2510963126539
8Sunderland2610883829938
9West Brom2610883426838
10Preston2610792426-237
11Norwich26106103229336
12QPR26106102831-336
13Reading26113122936-736
14Coventry259882726135
15Swansea269893636035
16Hull2696113242-1033
17Birmingham2688102729-232
18Stoke2686122834-630
19Bristol City2678113235-329
20Cardiff2677122029-928
21Rotherham2669112839-1127
22Blackpool2668122838-1026
23Huddersfield2574142432-825
24Wigan2666142646-2024
View full Championship table

