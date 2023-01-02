Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley26168252252756
2Sheff Utd25155543222150
3Blackburn26140123030042
4Watford2611783128340
5Middlesbrough2611694133839
6Millwall2511683226639
7Luton2510963126539
8Sunderland2610883829938
9West Brom2610883426838
10Preston2610792426-237
11Norwich26106103229336
12Reading26113122936-736
13Coventry259882726135
14Swansea269893636035
15QPR25105102730-335
16Hull2696113242-1033
17Birmingham2688102729-232
18Stoke2686122834-630
19Bristol City2678113235-329
20Cardiff2677122029-928
21Rotherham2669112839-1127
22Blackpool2668122838-1026
23Huddersfield2574142432-825
24Wigan2666142646-2024
View full Championship table

