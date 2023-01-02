Close menu
Championship
SwanseaSwansea City1BurnleyBurnley2

Swansea City 1-2 Burnley: Ian Maatsen double seals leaders' sixth straight win

By Gareth VincentBBC Sport Wales at the Swansea.com Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments69

Ian Maatsen celebrates with his team-mates after putting Burnley ahead
Ian Maatsen celebrates with his team-mates after putting Burnley ahead

Leaders Burnley claimed a sixth straight Championship victory as Ian Maatsen's spectacular first-half double secured a 2-1 win at Swansea City.

Maatsen's early free-kick put Burnley ahead and he doubled the lead with a drive from outside the box.

Ollie Cooper quickly pulled a goal back for a Swansea side who had some good moments.

But Burnley held on relatively comfortably in a second half where they missed chances to extend their lead.

Their latest triumph - it is now 10 in their 11 league matches - saw Vincent Kompany's team move six points clear at the top, with second-placed Sheffield United playing later.

More significantly, perhaps, the gap to third-placed Blackburn is 14 points.

Swansea's third defeat in their last five games saw Russell Martin's team drop to 14th.

Kompany's men arrived in Wales in confident mood having beaten Stoke last Friday. Swansea, though, were buoyed by a thumping victory over Watford - which ended their eight-game winless streak - on the same night.

But the Swans were quickly on the back foot as Burnley's first effort of the game produced the opening goal.

After Harry Darling tripped the livewire Nathan Tella 25 yards out, Maatsen's whipped free-kick flew beyond Steven Benda and bounced in off the far post.

The hosts almost responded, Cooper feeding Liam Cullen for a shot which was beaten away by Aro Muric, before Burnley made it two goals from two attempts of any note.

On-loan Southampton winger Tella was involved again, dancing in off the right flank before squaring for Maatsen.

The on-loan Chelsea left-back struck a fierce shot from outside the box which flew through Benda and into the net.

Swansea may have felt unfortunate to be 2-0 down on the balance of play, but hit back as Jay Fulton's deflected drive was parried by Muric and Cooper arrived first to sweep in the rebound.

Ollie Cooper
Ollie Cooper's goal was his fourth of the season

Cooper had another sight of goal before the break only to slash his shot wide having been picked out by Joe Allen.

Burnley enjoyed greater control in the second period, with Josh Brownhill wasting two chances to extend their lead soon after the restart.

First Benda saved superbly when Brownhill went through on the goalkeeper, then the Burnley midfielder lifted a second opportunity over the bar.

Jay Rodriguez was also guilty of missing a big opportunity as he headed wide after Brownhill flicked on Tella's cross.

Swansea's threat faded as the game wore on, yet there was a mighty scare for the visitors in stoppage time when Cameron Congreve's good work sent Olivier Ntcham galloping into the box only for the Cameroon international to flash his shot across the face of goal.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin:

"I'm really proud of the players. I thought we were very good in large parts, but I'm also very frustrated and disappointed that we lose to two such poor goals.

"The difference between the two teams over the course of the season is they make very few mistakes leading to goals and we make too many. That's what you have got with youth and I guess that's the difference with financial power with the players they have.

"But I thought there was very little between the two teams. First 15 minutes we probably paid them a little bit too much respect but after that, for half an hour, I thought we were outstanding. We caused them all sorts of problems.

"Steve [Benda] has been brilliant for us. I am sure he will be disappointed with the goals, but the lead-up to the free-kick we give away is just ridiculous - we miss a five-yard pass and then it's a free-kick. The second one, Steve will feel he could have done better but he'll bounce back, no problem."

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany:

"We started the first half extremely well, recovered a lot of balls and created moments, chances, in transition.

"Then, for 20-25 minutes first half, they were on top of us. They were better. They changed it as Swansea do. If you get a hold of them, they change it around and move positions.

"We were not able to get the same pressure on them and if Swansea have time on the ball, they are going to hurt you. Second half, I thought, was an even game. We got a press on in the second half and we had the better chances.

"We burnt up a lot of energy in the wrong way in the first half. But in the second half we just went again. That's the strength of this team - when you think they are about to bend and break, they go again."

Line-ups

Swansea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Benda
  • 22LatibeaudiereBooked at 79mins
  • 5Cabango
  • 6DarlingBooked at 12mins
  • 3Manning
  • 7AllenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forNtchamat 59'minutes
  • 8Grimes
  • 4FultonSubstituted forCundleat 58'minutes
  • 17Piroe
  • 31CooperSubstituted forSorinolaat 85'minutes
  • 20CullenSubstituted forCongreveat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fisher
  • 10Ntcham
  • 18Cundle
  • 23Wood
  • 26Naughton
  • 29Sorinola
  • 45Congreve

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36BeyerBooked at 58mins
  • 29Maatsen
  • 4Cork
  • 24Cullen
  • 23TellaSubstituted forManuelat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 41mins
  • 19ZarourySubstituted forGudmundssonat 54'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
17,699

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Swansea City 1, Burnley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Swansea City 1, Burnley 2.

  3. Booking

    Ashley Barnes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Benson Manuel (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Matt Grimes.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cameron Congreve.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ryan Manning.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Jay Rodríguez.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City).

  10. Post update

    Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Matthew Sorinola replaces Oliver Cooper.

  12. Post update

    Ryan Manning (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Benson Manuel (Burnley).

  14. Booking

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Joel Latibeaudiere (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Cameron Congreve replaces Liam Cullen.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Ian Maatsen.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by gibandy1962, today at 18:14

    Finished the end of last year at the top of the Championship and at the start of the New Year 3 more points in the bag. Happy New Year everyone. UTC

  • Comment posted by Far from the madding crowd, today at 18:12

    Ok, right it's time for Mr Maatsen to return to the Bridge now please.....thank you!

  • Comment posted by dismantle bbc, today at 18:11

    Another lucky win for the clarets to the premiership make most of it need to play a lot better if you get to the premiership ?

    • Reply posted by Guzuntai, today at 18:25

      Guzuntai replied:
      Ooh, don’t be sad

  • Comment posted by Michumagic, today at 18:06

    Great to see RM sticking with back 4. Things will continue to improve with that formation. Great to see Joe Allen getting more minutes in his legs, his quality shone through today.
    Clarets were well organised , and showed why they’re so well fancied to go back up. Good luck to them and in particular Connor Roberts.

    • Reply posted by Semtex98, today at 18:13

      Semtex98 replied:
      and best of luck to swansea as well, you gave us a proper test today and looked like a confident team that has some promise. All the best

  • Comment posted by catnclint, today at 18:04

    Burnley manager impressing the fans, the team now manage games much better. Good luck to Ashley Westwood and Matt Lowton who are reported to be leaving the club.

  • Comment posted by jambotheonly, today at 18:02

    Strange times as a Swans fan. Dunno if I'm being biased but it feels like we should be higher up in the table, but then it is close in and around that area. Burnley doing very well though and deservedly top

    • Reply posted by Semtex98, today at 18:14

      Semtex98 replied:
      based on that performance and the watford game you certainly should be, gave us a good battle today and honestly could easily have come away with a point

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 17:59

    Perhaps Burnley should be promoted back to the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 17:52

    Swansea blew their chance when they inexplicably took Joe Allen off, he was running the show.

  • Comment posted by new beginnings, today at 17:50

    Hopefully their coach will come back to his Cardiff Home soon. A great player and football coach. We need CB to lead us to promotion next year.

    • Reply posted by Murph, today at 17:54

      Murph replied:
      I wouldn't be so sure, league one can be tough to get out from.

  • Comment posted by Turbo5, today at 17:45

    Not taking anything away from Swansea but that referee was terrible. definitely Swansea's 12th man . Gave them every foul or touch yet they clattered our players throughout the game. Swansea's goal was straight after a foul on Tella where he was pushed over in the back.

    • Reply posted by Semtex98, today at 18:06

      Semtex98 replied:
      I agree the ref was terrible, but even though I'm a burnley fan he wasn't giving much to either team. There were several fouls by us he missed as well.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 17:45

    Continue to look like being promoted to the Premier League, you would think one of the automatic places is theirs to lose.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 17:43

    Kompany doing Good things at Burnley .. as is Arteta at Arsenal .. see a pattern here? Guardiola influence both using similar play ..

  • Comment posted by Philip Taylor, today at 17:42

    Not our best performance but possibly our best win of the season against a talented Swansea team. They should be higher in table. But Clarets are just relentless. A very proud Claret tonight! 👏

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 17:38

    How are Swansea not pushing in the play offs? so much better than the barstewards. gave us a really good game today

  • Comment posted by gavma, today at 17:35

    Hope Brownhill had a good game, look forward to seeing him at the Vitality soon.....

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 17:41

      HadMySay replied:
      Why would he leave a team with a greater chance of being in the prem next season for a team with a much lesser chance? 🤣 Zero chance he'll choose a relegation battle over a promotion party...

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 17:31

    Mmm Maatsen.

  • Comment posted by HadMySay, today at 17:24

    This turning out to be a magnificent season. Almost certain to go up and absolutely certain the squatters in 3rd place will soon find their natural mid-table home. You can't lose nearly 50% of your games and get promoted. That bubble WILL burst. Ours won't. UTC...

  • Comment posted by nickf, today at 17:22

    Great to see so many straight wins? What is the Burnley record anyone?

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 18:12

      andrew replied:
      33 games unbeaten in the old first division

  • Comment posted by bamboo, today at 17:21

    Bigger game for Swansea as it would have put them in the promotional hopefuls pack and give their fans confidence in the manager. All to do now once again.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley26168252252756
2Sheff Utd25155543222150
3Blackburn26140123030042
4Watford2611783128340
5Middlesbrough2611694133839
6Millwall2511683226639
7Luton2510963126539
8Sunderland2610883829938
9West Brom2610883426838
10Preston2610792426-237
11Norwich26106103229336
12Reading26113122936-736
13Coventry259882726135
14Swansea269893636035
15QPR25105102730-335
16Hull2696113242-1033
17Birmingham2688102729-232
18Stoke2686122834-630
19Bristol City2678113235-329
20Cardiff2677122029-928
21Rotherham2669112839-1127
22Blackpool2668122838-1026
23Huddersfield2574142432-825
24Wigan2666142646-2024
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport