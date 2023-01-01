Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Aston Villa 2.
Aston Villa increased the pressure on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte with victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
An error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in his first game back since the World Cup allowed Emiliano Buendia to score before Douglas Luiz doubled the lead.
A lacklustre Spurs, who fell out of the Premier League top four on Saturday, have now won only two of their past seven matches.
Villa have won back-to-back away league games as they improve under Unai Emery.
It appeared this contest would pit the two keepers who faced off in the 2022 World Cup final penalty shootout against each other, but Argentina's spot-kick hero Emiliano Martinez had to settle for a place on the Villa bench.
It was a poor match all round for returning finalists. Spurs' World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero was shown a yellow card in the first half - and fortunate not to get a second late on after barging Philippe Coutinho - while Lloris endured a shocking moment in the 50th minute.
He spilled Luiz's long-range effort and Ollie Watkins squared the rebound for Buendia to slam home.
Luiz started and finished the move for 2-0, sliding a pass to John McGinn before racing on to receive the return and chipping cutely past Lloris.
- What did you make of Tottenham's performance? Have your say here
- How impressed were you with Villa? Send your comments here
Leaky Tottenham continue to worry Conte
Having lost their place in the top four to Manchester United, the onus was on Tottenham to produce an improved performance.
While they did improve on their previous five games by not trailing at half-time, Spurs continue to look disjointed, exemplified after 18 minutes when Son Heung-min ripped off the protective mask he wore throughout the World Cup and threw it away in frustration.
Striker Harry Kane also cut an irritated figure, coming deep into midfield to get the ball after barely touching it in the early periods.
The England captain came closest to opening the scoring in the first half.
Ivan Perisic was played in over the top before being forced wide by keeper Robin Olsen, but he cleverly dinked a cross back over for Kane to head down. Ashley Young covered, having initially played Perisic onside, and managed to direct the effort behind for a corner.
Perisic should have scored shortly after Buendia's opener when the ball fell kindly 15 yards out and he scooped over the bar.
However, Spurs set an unwanted club record of conceding at least two goals in seven successive Premier League fixtures.
They looked toothless in attack - Bryan Gil made his first league start in place of the injured Dejan Kulusevski, but was replaced just past the hour following an anonymous display - and Conte looked more miserable as his side slipped towards another worrying defeat.
Emery maintains strong Spurs record
While Emery's reign at Arsenal was not a success, he did manage to get the better of Tottenham - going unbeaten in three games against their local rivals.
He continued that trend on Sunday, a solid defensive performance justifying the decision to leave a World Cup winner on the bench.
Martinez's heroics in Qatar were not enough to unseat Olsen as Emery named an unchanged team from the side that lost to Liverpool on 26 December.
He was rewarded. Watkins and Buendia were bright to pounce on the opening Lloris handed them, while Luiz controlled midfield and deserved his goal.
They ensured Emery became the first Villa manager since John Gregory in 1998 to win his first two Premier League away matches.
The Spaniard also set a record of 55 Premier League games in charge without being involved in a goalless draw, surpassing former Spurs boss Ossie Ardiles.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
3.56
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number38Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
3.50
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number11Player nameGilAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
3.68
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameSkippAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
2.68
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
3.02
- Squad number24Player nameSpenceAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number29Player nameSarrAverage rating
3.33
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameOlsenAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.51
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number9Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number20Player nameBednarekAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
6.74
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lloris
- 17RomeroBooked at 28mins
- 34LengletBooked at 31mins
- 33DaviesBooked at 37mins
- 2DohertySubstituted forEmerson Royalat 80'minutes
- 38BissoumaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forSarrat 80'minutes
- 5HøjbjergSubstituted forSkippat 88'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forSpenceat 88'minutes
- 11GilSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 63'minutes
- 10Kane
- 7Son Heung-min
Substitutes
- 4Skipp
- 6D Sánchez
- 12Emerson Royal
- 15Dier
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 24Spence
- 25Tanganga
- 29Sarr
Aston Villa
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Olsen
- 18Young
- 4KonsaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forIngsat 82'minutes
- 5MingsBooked at 56mins
- 27Digne
- 7McGinnSubstituted forCoutinhoat 78'minutes
- 44Kamara
- 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forBednarekat 82'minutes
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forChambersat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 31BaileySubstituted forCashat 66'minutes
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 1E Martínez
- 2Cash
- 8Sanson
- 9Ings
- 16Chambers
- 17Augustinsson
- 20Bednarek
- 23Coutinho
- 35Archer
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 61,651
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Aston Villa 2.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from very close range is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa).
Booking
Calum Chambers (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).
Post update
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Djed Spence replaces Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Oliver Skipp replaces Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Post update
Attempt missed. Calum Chambers (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Not a single shot on target in the second half. Shameful.
Aston Villa treated their traveling supporters to a really good display. They fully deserved this result.
Can't see Antonio Conte lasting long at Tottenham.
He's not right for them.
I can see Mauricio Pochettino returning..