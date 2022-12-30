Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Argentine World Cup winners Emiliano Martinez and Cristian Romero could return to Premier League action on opposing sides

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham could welcome back World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero following his extended rest period.

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will undergo a scan for a muscle problem sustained with Uruguay, while forwards Richarlison and Lucas Moura remain out.

Aston Villa have their own World Cup winner back in contention in the form of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who may replace Robin Olsen.

Midfielder Jacob Ramsey and centre-back Diego Carlos are still sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I just don't know what to expect from Tottenham. For a team that is fourth in the table, they are extremely inconsistent and very unconvincing at times.

Which Spurs side will turn up here, why does their manager Antonio Conte always say they are tired and why do they go behind in games so often?

Aston Villa were well beaten by Liverpool in the end but they were pretty lively going forward.

So, I have a sneaking feeling this will end up in a draw, although I suppose that is mostly because I have no idea what kind of performance we will see from Tottenham.

Prediction: 2-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won 12 of their last 14 Premier League meetings with Aston Villa, losing the other two.

However, Villa's last two victories against Spurs have come away from home, most recently in May 2021.

The last time the two sides faced each other on New Year's Day was in 2008 at Villa Park, in a game won 2-1 by the Villans.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won only two of their last six league games (D1, L3).

Spurs have won 14 points from losing positions this season, the most in the Premier League.

They have been trailing at half-time in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, including each of their last five.

Antonio Conte's side could set an unwanted club record of conceding two or more goals in seven successive Premier League fixtures.

The North Londoners have won seven of their last eight games played on New Year's Day, and are level with Arsenal on 10 as the team to record the most Premier League victories on the day.

Harry Kane has scored five Premier League goals on 1 January and needs one more to overtake Andrew Cole and Steven Gerard to become the outright top scorer on New Year's Day in the competition.

Kane's six headed goals this season is the most of any player in the top flight.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's victory over Brighton in their last away game was their first in the Premier League this season (D2, L5).

Unai Emery is looking to become the first Villa manager since John Gregory in 1998 to win his first two Premier League away matches.

Emery is unbeaten in three previous league meetings with Tottenham while Arsenal manager.

The Spaniard could set a record of 55 Premier League games managed without being involved in a goalless draw. He's currently level with former Spurs boss Ossie Ardiles.

The Villans have lost each of their last five league games in London, and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 top-flight visits to the capital.

Ollie Watkins is looking to become the first Englishman since Daniel Sturridge in 2012 to score in three successive Premier League visits to Spurs.

