Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1ChelseaChelsea1

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea: Serge Aurier cancels out Raheem Sterling opener

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Raheem Sterling (right) volleys Chelsea's opening goal against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
Raheem Sterling's opener was his 50th away goal in the Premier League across his time at Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea

Nottingham Forest claimed a valuable point in their relegation fight with a deserved draw against Chelsea, who lost ground on the Premier League top four.

Raheem Sterling volleyed home from five yards for the visitors after Wily Boly had flicked a cross onto his own bar.

Forest attacked with vigour in the second half and Morgan Gibbs-White crashed a stunning strike off the bar.

Serge Aurier showed fine composure when he controlled the ball on his chest and volleyed home the equaliser.

Chelsea, who have now only won successive league games once under Graham Potter since he was appointed on 8 September, climb above Brighton into eighth but are seven points behind Manchester United in fourth.

Forest, who claimed a point for the first time this season after going behind, move above Wolverhampton Wanderers into 18th and are only behind fourth-bottom West Ham United on goal difference.

Crowd drive Forest to draw

In the first half Forest were keen to use the pace of Brennan Johnson in behind the Chelsea defence and he came closest for the hosts in a one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Despite falling behind early on, the atmosphere at the City Ground built throughout the half, inspired in part by the crowd becoming frustrated by the performance of referee Peter Bankes.

Steve Cooper's team then leapt out of the blocks after the break, with Johnson having an effort saved before Gibbs-White rattled the underside of the bar with a wonderful strike.

The runs of Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi in the channels caused Chelsea problems throughout the game, but as has been the case throughout the season - they have only scored 12 goals in 17 league games - they lacked cutting edge in the final third.

It took a superb piece of finishing from defender Aurier to earn them a point but with signs of Cooper finding his best 11 and a vocal fan base that has helped them go unbeaten in six home games in all competitions, they have a chance of survival.

Chelsea's away day blues continue

Chelsea went into the game knowing anything but three points would leave them further behind the top four after wins for Manchester United and Liverpool in the past 48 hours.

They began with good intent and Mason Mount produced two threatening efforts before Sterling reacted quickest to smash Chelsea ahead after Boly - who was under pressure from Kai Harvetz - inadvertently back-heeled a Christian Pulisic cross onto the bar.

From then on the visitors were lacklustre and failed to have a shot on target after the break despite Potter using all five substitutions in an attempt to change the game.

That said, one of them, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should have perhaps won Potter's side the game but he failed to make proper contact with a header after a wicked cross from substitute Hakim Ziyech.

It leaves Chelsea, who struggled to cope with Forest's second-half pace and intensity, with one win in their last five games in all competitions, and without a victory in five Premier League away matches.

Player of the match

AwoniyiTaiwo Awoniyi

with an average of 7.44

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Henderson
  • 24Aurier
  • 4Worrall
  • 30Boly
  • 32LodiBooked at 90mins
  • 22YatesBooked at 43mins
  • 23Freuler
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forColbackat 78'minutes
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forSurridgeat 82'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forN Williamsat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3S Cook
  • 7N Williams
  • 8Colback
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14O'Brien
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 25Dennis
  • 26McKenna

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 53mins
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 32Cucurella
  • 20ZakariaSubstituted forKovacicat 61'minutes
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forZiyechat 72'minutes
  • 19MountSubstituted forAubameyangat 73'minutes
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forGallagherat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 29Havertz
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Aubameyang
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 56Hutchinson
  • 67Hall
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
29,229

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1.

  3. Booking

    Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest).

  6. Booking

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

  8. Post update

    Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Neco Williams replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

  11. Post update

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Christian Pulisic.

  13. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).

  16. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Brennan Johnson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jack Colback replaces Orel Mangala.

  20. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

522 comments

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 18:23

    If Chelsea can get that 100m Enzo Fernandez deal over the line, they could seriously mount a challenge for 7th place

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:25

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      porbably

  • Comment posted by Dai Laughing, today at 18:25

    How is it possible to spend so much money on a team and be so awful.

    • Reply posted by dan, today at 18:28

      dan replied:
      God knows they really are awful

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 18:23

    Chelsea, not even the best team in Fulham. The table doesn’t lie.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:33

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Chelsea, all that dominance and just a point to show for it. Simy not good enough.
      Potter just becoming another average Chelsea manager.

  • Comment posted by CapnB, today at 18:25

    These mediocre mid-table teams that no longer have Russian billionaires to buy all their silverware need to be grateful for a point away from home 😂

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:27

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      do u even pay attention to how many signings weve made since he left?

  • Comment posted by Pan17, today at 18:30

    2022 Business Award: Goes to Man City for selling Sterling.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 18:37

      James replied:
      He did actually score today tbh

  • Comment posted by Victor Meldrew - the Crimson Avenger, today at 18:25

    Well played, Forest, especially that second half, deserved all three points; Chelsea just a shadow of their former self.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 18:31

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Well deserved point Forest.
      Chelsea, well if you want to finish in the top four then you have to beat lower half teams, even away from home.

  • Comment posted by Hum, today at 18:24

    Well done Forest. Always good to see plastic teams drop points. City, Newcastle now Chelsea

    Football wins 😊

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 18:26

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      big teams u mean not plastic

  • Comment posted by We Will Bite Them on the Feeches, today at 18:27

    Well done Forest.
    Every time a money-to-burn club doesn't deliver on its stratospheric investment is always a good day for the circus that used to be a sport that used to be top-flight football.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:39

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Forest just kept plugging away and were justify rewarded. Hope Forest somehow manage to stay up.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 18:26

    Chelsea are an absolute mess - I say that as a Chelsea fan. So much to sort out.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:40

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And no Roman to wield the axe. Complacency is starting to set in at Chelsea and that will lead to their long term downfall.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:27

    Potter must be bookies favourite for first managerial casualty of 2023…

    • Reply posted by SH, today at 18:31

      SH replied:
      Best he gets in quick before Conte ;-)

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 18:27

    Fulham looking 👀 down on Chelsea !

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 18:28

    Chelsea going backwards under Potter, he looks clueless.

    • Reply posted by lenny, today at 18:31

      lenny replied:
      Good news for the top 4

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 18:28

    I’ve supported Chelsea all my life and I’ve got to say this lot are absolutely hopeless apart from 37 and 33 year old
    No passion
    No fight
    No effort
    What does Sterling do

    • Reply posted by preciousRntYa, today at 18:30

      preciousRntYa replied:
      he scored?

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 18:27

    Forest showing they want to remain in the PL. And they should, if they continue to play this way. Chelsea haven't looked good for a while. Excellent game from Aurier and Awoniyi. Forest should've won it.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 18:49

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Possibly, but Chelsea certainly didn’t. Anyway, a good point as Spurs lost. I think Gallagher, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Pulisc and probably Azpi not first team top 4 players. Chelsea need a rebuild with a spine. Kante, James Fofana and Chilwell seriously missed. Anyway, it is what it is and that’s fair at very best.

  • Comment posted by Chris Cornell, today at 18:29

    Proud of my team today. Almost won it too. As for Chelsea, what a bunch of underperformers.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:44

      Sport Report replied:
      Chelsea should get that Lampard in. Young manager who's making waves at Everton with that draw away to the champions.

  • Comment posted by Phyllie, today at 18:27

    Imagine this team spent 300m this summer and still did not address the biggest problem... a vastly overrated group of midfielders... No creativity, no drive, no steel... Utterly boring and predictable...

    • Reply posted by Ron swanson, today at 18:32

      Ron swanson replied:
      Potter tactics don't help. You could be Pele up top it wouldn't help. He would just watch the defenders play keep-ball and get frustrated

  • Comment posted by Terry Dactyl, today at 18:26

    Unrecognisable chelsea from years past. Having zero creativity in midfield for five years hasn't helped much.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 18:42

      Sport Report replied:
      Unrecognisable? They're the team in blue with the big 3 on their shirts.

  • Comment posted by MB, today at 18:32

    Great result for forest. Felt they were the better side and deserved more based on their performance. MGW was unlucky to hit the bar. Lacklustre from Chelsea. Forest played very well and gave Chelsea a good game. Fans were noisy throughout creating a great atmosphere. Plenty of work to do, but get results from teams around them, they'll be fine I think. We will soon see. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Gjem, today at 18:27

    Great point! Could’ve won it with a bit of luck chelsea a shadow of past teams