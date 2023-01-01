Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1.
Nottingham Forest claimed a valuable point in their relegation fight with a deserved draw against Chelsea, who lost ground on the Premier League top four.
Raheem Sterling volleyed home from five yards for the visitors after Wily Boly had flicked a cross onto his own bar.
Forest attacked with vigour in the second half and Morgan Gibbs-White crashed a stunning strike off the bar.
Serge Aurier showed fine composure when he controlled the ball on his chest and volleyed home the equaliser.
Chelsea, who have now only won successive league games once under Graham Potter since he was appointed on 8 September, climb above Brighton into eighth but are seven points behind Manchester United in fourth.
Forest, who claimed a point for the first time this season after going behind, move above Wolverhampton Wanderers into 18th and are only behind fourth-bottom West Ham United on goal difference.
Crowd drive Forest to draw
In the first half Forest were keen to use the pace of Brennan Johnson in behind the Chelsea defence and he came closest for the hosts in a one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Despite falling behind early on, the atmosphere at the City Ground built throughout the half, inspired in part by the crowd becoming frustrated by the performance of referee Peter Bankes.
Steve Cooper's team then leapt out of the blocks after the break, with Johnson having an effort saved before Gibbs-White rattled the underside of the bar with a wonderful strike.
The runs of Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi in the channels caused Chelsea problems throughout the game, but as has been the case throughout the season - they have only scored 12 goals in 17 league games - they lacked cutting edge in the final third.
It took a superb piece of finishing from defender Aurier to earn them a point but with signs of Cooper finding his best 11 and a vocal fan base that has helped them go unbeaten in six home games in all competitions, they have a chance of survival.
Chelsea's away day blues continue
Chelsea went into the game knowing anything but three points would leave them further behind the top four after wins for Manchester United and Liverpool in the past 48 hours.
They began with good intent and Mason Mount produced two threatening efforts before Sterling reacted quickest to smash Chelsea ahead after Boly - who was under pressure from Kai Harvetz - inadvertently back-heeled a Christian Pulisic cross onto the bar.
From then on the visitors were lacklustre and failed to have a shot on target after the break despite Potter using all five substitutions in an attempt to change the game.
That said, one of them, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should have perhaps won Potter's side the game but he failed to make proper contact with a header after a wicked cross from substitute Hakim Ziyech.
It leaves Chelsea, who struggled to cope with Forest's second-half pace and intensity, with one win in their last five games in all competitions, and without a victory in five Premier League away matches.
Player of the match
AwoniyiTaiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAwoniyiAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number22Player nameYatesAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number30Player nameBolyAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number16Player nameSurridgeAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number5Player nameMangalaAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number4Player nameWorrallAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number32Player nameRenan LodiAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number1Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number8Player nameColbackAverage rating
6.53
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number20Player nameZakariaAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
4.37
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number30Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number9Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
3.10
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Henderson
- 24Aurier
- 4Worrall
- 30Boly
- 32LodiBooked at 90mins
- 22YatesBooked at 43mins
- 23Freuler
- 5MangalaSubstituted forColbackat 78'minutes
- 20JohnsonSubstituted forSurridgeat 82'minutes
- 10Gibbs-White
- 9AwoniyiSubstituted forN Williamsat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3S Cook
- 7N Williams
- 8Colback
- 13Hennessey
- 14O'Brien
- 15Toffolo
- 16Surridge
- 25Dennis
- 26McKenna
Chelsea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 28AzpilicuetaBooked at 53mins
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Thiago Silva
- 32Cucurella
- 20ZakariaSubstituted forKovacicat 61'minutes
- 5JorginhoSubstituted forZiyechat 72'minutes
- 19MountSubstituted forAubameyangat 73'minutes
- 17SterlingSubstituted forGallagherat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29Havertz
- 10PulisicSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kovacic
- 9Aubameyang
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 22Ziyech
- 23Gallagher
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 56Hutchinson
- 67Hall
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 29,229
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
