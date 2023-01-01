Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raheem Sterling's opener was his 50th away goal in the Premier League across his time at Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea

Nottingham Forest claimed a valuable point in their relegation fight with a deserved draw against Chelsea, who lost ground on the Premier League top four.

Raheem Sterling volleyed home from five yards for the visitors after Wily Boly had flicked a cross onto his own bar.

Forest attacked with vigour in the second half and Morgan Gibbs-White crashed a stunning strike off the bar.

Serge Aurier showed fine composure when he controlled the ball on his chest and volleyed home the equaliser.

Chelsea, who have now only won successive league games once under Graham Potter since he was appointed on 8 September, climb above Brighton into eighth but are seven points behind Manchester United in fourth.

Forest, who claimed a point for the first time this season after going behind, move above Wolverhampton Wanderers into 18th and are only behind fourth-bottom West Ham United on goal difference.

Crowd drive Forest to draw

In the first half Forest were keen to use the pace of Brennan Johnson in behind the Chelsea defence and he came closest for the hosts in a one-on-one with Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Despite falling behind early on, the atmosphere at the City Ground built throughout the half, inspired in part by the crowd becoming frustrated by the performance of referee Peter Bankes.

Steve Cooper's team then leapt out of the blocks after the break, with Johnson having an effort saved before Gibbs-White rattled the underside of the bar with a wonderful strike.

The runs of Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi in the channels caused Chelsea problems throughout the game, but as has been the case throughout the season - they have only scored 12 goals in 17 league games - they lacked cutting edge in the final third.

It took a superb piece of finishing from defender Aurier to earn them a point but with signs of Cooper finding his best 11 and a vocal fan base that has helped them go unbeaten in six home games in all competitions, they have a chance of survival.

Chelsea's away day blues continue

Chelsea went into the game knowing anything but three points would leave them further behind the top four after wins for Manchester United and Liverpool in the past 48 hours.

They began with good intent and Mason Mount produced two threatening efforts before Sterling reacted quickest to smash Chelsea ahead after Boly - who was under pressure from Kai Harvetz - inadvertently back-heeled a Christian Pulisic cross onto the bar.

From then on the visitors were lacklustre and failed to have a shot on target after the break despite Potter using all five substitutions in an attempt to change the game.

That said, one of them, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should have perhaps won Potter's side the game but he failed to make proper contact with a header after a wicked cross from substitute Hakim Ziyech.

It leaves Chelsea, who struggled to cope with Forest's second-half pace and intensity, with one win in their last five games in all competitions, and without a victory in five Premier League away matches.

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Nottingham Forest Avg Squad number 9 Player name Awoniyi Average rating 7.44 Squad number 10 Player name Gibbs-White Average rating 7.39 Squad number 24 Player name Aurier Average rating 7.26 Squad number 22 Player name Yates Average rating 7.18 Squad number 20 Player name Johnson Average rating 7.13 Squad number 30 Player name Boly Average rating 7.10 Squad number 16 Player name Surridge Average rating 6.86 Squad number 23 Player name Freuler Average rating 6.85 Squad number 5 Player name Mangala Average rating 6.84 Squad number 4 Player name Worrall Average rating 6.80 Squad number 32 Player name Renan Lodi Average rating 6.73 Squad number 1 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.68 Squad number 7 Player name N Williams Average rating 6.62 Squad number 8 Player name Colback Average rating 6.53 Chelsea Avg Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 5.60 Squad number 1 Player name Arrizabalaga Average rating 4.93 Squad number 22 Player name Ziyech Average rating 4.58 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 4.49 Squad number 10 Player name Pulisic Average rating 4.42 Squad number 20 Player name Zakaria Average rating 4.38 Squad number 32 Player name Cucurella Average rating 4.37 Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 4.30 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 4.24 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 4.22 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 4.21 Squad number 17 Player name Sterling Average rating 4.13 Squad number 26 Player name Koulibaly Average rating 4.09 Squad number 30 Player name Chukwuemeka Average rating 4.00 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 3.82 Squad number 9 Player name Aubameyang Average rating 3.10

