Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers1CardiffCardiff City0

Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Cardiff City: Bradley Dack goal boosts promotion hopes

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments29

Sam Gallagher (left) of Blackburn Rovers and Perry Ng of Cardiff City square up
Blackburn's Sam Gallagher (left) confronted Perry Ng of Cardiff as tempers flared in the first half

Blackburn Rovers earned just a second win from six games to revive their promotion hopes as Bradley Dack's deflected goal saw off Cardiff City.

A sticky Ewood Park pitch made for tough viewing in a goalless first half.

Three minutes after the break, Dack's shot diverted off Jack Simpson to wrong-foot Cardiff keeper Ryan Allsop.

The visitors had chances of their own but the Championship's lowest scorers were ultimately blunt in attack once again and remain 20th in the table.

The Bluebirds have now gone seven games without a win and could see their three-point lead over the bottom three reduced or cut completely when the teams below them play later on Sunday.

As for Blackburn, victory closes the gap between them and the two automatic promotion spots above them to eight points, though second-placed Sheffield United could restore their advantage when they visit Queens Park Rangers on Monday night.

This was a welcome result for Jon Dahl Tomasson's men, who had held on to third spot despite losing four of their previous five matches in the Championship.

As if embodying the innate volatility of this league, Rovers are still the only team in England's top five divisions not to have drawn this season.

While their 14 wins are bettered only by leaders Burnley and Sheffield United, only Huddersfield and Wigan in the bottom three have lost more games than Blackburn's 12.

That could hardly have been in starker contrast to Cardiff, who had drawn four matches in succession as part of a winless run stretching back to 5 November.

A lack of goals has been their most glaring weakness, with a meagre total of 20 from 26 games making them the Championship's lowest scorers.

Cardiff looked like a team short on attacking quality and confidence here, frequently failing to turn promising positions into genuine scoring opportunities.

After inviting passes from Ryan Wintle and Callum O'Dowda went unrewarded, a swift counter-attack which ought to have led to a goal ultimately came to nothing as Gavin Whyte was thwarted by an excellent covering tackle from Blackburn's Jake Garrett.

Whyte was not helped by the run of the ball on a troublesome pitch at Ewood Park; muddy, cutting up in places and a hindrance to both sides' attempts to play with any sort of fluency.

Blackburn could only muster a handful of long-range efforts in a first half of few openings, with the best of a limited bunch falling to Cardiff's Callum Robinson, whose low shot was saved by Thomas Kaminski.

Rovers' first shot on target inside the Cardiff penalty area came three minutes into the second half and, with a considerable dose of fortune, it yielded the game's only goal.

Dack struck powerfully from Ben Brereton Diaz's pass and the ball hit Simpson before dribbling into the net. It was a messy goal befitting a disjointed encounter.

Buoyed by taking the lead, the home side had a couple of other sights on goal as Brereton Diaz drew saves from Allsop twice in quick succession.

But with Cardiff offering so little in attack, Blackburn did not need to overexert themselves in the closing stages as they held on for a valuable three points.

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson:

"I'm really pleased to get the win. It was a difficult game against Cardiff. They came with a gameplan, sitting back with a 5-4-1 which was difficult to play against.

"I think we started with great energy, then at half-time we spoke about some solutions to get more dangerous and we did that immediately in the second half and got the goal.

"We probably should have got some more goals as well but in the end we dug in on a difficult pitch. Well done to the job boys. It's a great way to start the new year."

Cardiff manager Mark Hudson:

"I'm extremely frustrated. I thought by changing shape we'd get more attacking threat in the game but that didn't seem to be the case.

"They scored, we tried to change it up but didn't really pose any threat on their goal. We started the second half the way we did and then we're chasing the game.

"We've just got to keep working. We've got to keep believing in front of goal, believe that we can create and have faith in our ability."

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 11Rankin-CostelloSubstituted forWhartonat 54'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 4Ayala
  • 5Hyam
  • 3PickeringSubstituted forEdunat 78'minutes
  • 6MortonSubstituted forWhartonat 88'minutes
  • 30GarrettBooked at 13minsSubstituted forTravisat 78'minutes
  • 19HedgesBooked at 49mins
  • 23Dack
  • 22Brereton
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 7Edun
  • 13Pears
  • 16Wharton
  • 18Markanday
  • 27Travis
  • 29Vale
  • 36Wharton

Cardiff

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Allsop
  • 12Sang
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 26SimpsonBooked at 28minsSubstituted forColwillat 58'minutes
  • 8RallsSubstituted forOjoat 58'minutes
  • 6Wintle
  • 20WhyteSubstituted forRinomhotaat 58'minutes
  • 47RobinsonSubstituted forDaviesat 66'minutes
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 29M HarrisBooked at 65minsSubstituted forPhilogeneat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Ojo
  • 16Nelson
  • 25Philogene
  • 27Colwill
  • 28Luthra
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 39Davies
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
12,499

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Cardiff City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Cardiff City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bradley Dack.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Adam Wharton.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Adam Wharton replaces Tyler Morton because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubin Colwill.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Tayo Edun replaces Harry Pickering.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lewis Travis replaces Jake Garrett.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Jaden Philogene replaces Mark Harris.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges tries a through ball, but Sam Gallagher is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

29 comments

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 14:45

    And so they should be as all the Welsh teams are useless

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 14:43

    Not pretty, but 3 points is a lot better than what we've taken from games of late. Good to have Dack starting and getting a full 90, we're gonna need him if we're to stay in the play-off places.

  • Comment posted by Blessed Abersoch, today at 14:41

    CCFC STILLneed to pay up for the player that lost his life so tragically. Transfer embargo means they are doomed. Going for another appeal is pathetic…

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 14:46

      parkylane street replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 14:39

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Shanks75, today at 14:36

    Blackburn have already lost a whopping 'TWELVE' games, they aren't going anywhere.

    • Reply posted by welshbilly, today at 14:43

      welshbilly replied:
      And yet we are still 3rd in the league, doesn't say much for teams below us then does it.

  • Comment posted by dismantle bbc, today at 14:27

    Just show's Blackburn are not good for the play off place very poor game got lucky

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1959, today at 14:24

    This awful Cardiff team are going down, seen better local park sides.

    • Reply posted by Mr Diff, today at 14:27

      Mr Diff replied:
      Really wish that comment was not true. Happy New Year.

  • Comment posted by 1f9t7m3 32 mins, today at 14:24

    Only 12.5 k.... pathetic

    • Reply posted by Ziltoid, today at 14:45

      Ziltoid replied:
      12.5% of the local population.

  • Comment posted by TARW, today at 14:17

    There are better parks pitches than Ewood Park

    • Reply posted by Neal, today at 14:28

      Neal replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by MartynJ, today at 14:17

    Hudson will relegate us. Cheap manager who is way above his head.

    Tan claims he rejects offers for the club but is failing to back it at same time. It's going to be a painful 2023.

  • Comment posted by CLARETMOV , today at 14:15

    Booed off at half time and a 12k gate for a team in 3rd place of the championship 😂 😂 😂 😂

    • Reply posted by The Cloud, today at 14:18

      The Cloud replied:
      Good point; they either win or lose and I'm sure their fans are unconvinced that they can maintain a play-off spot. Let's be honest, a play-off spot is up for grabs for about a dozen teams, one of which is Blackburn. Go and support your team!

  • Comment posted by pr, today at 14:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DermotC, today at 14:13

    Yes Rovers! Big win today.

    • Reply posted by pr, today at 14:15

      pr replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Boxinghagler1980, today at 14:11

    Cardiff really are in a relegation fight,I bet Robinson is rueing his decision to go there,next season could well be division 1 .

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley25158250242653
2Sheff Utd25155543222150
3Blackburn26140123030042
4Sunderland2510783728937
5Watford2510783028237
6Middlesbrough2510693832636
7Norwich2510693228436
8Luton249962925436
9Millwall2410682926336
10Reading25113112935-636
11West Brom259883326735
12Swansea259883534135
13QPR25105102730-335
14Coventry249782625134
15Preston259792326-334
16Birmingham258892626032
17Stoke2586112833-530
18Hull2586112841-1330
19Bristol City2577113134-328
20Cardiff2677122029-928
21Rotherham2569102836-827
22Huddersfield2474132330-725
23Blackpool2567122737-1025
24Wigan2566132542-1724
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport