Steven Davis (left) suffered an injury in training

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

The Northern Ireland international missed Friday's win at Ross County, with manager Michael Beale saying he needed a scan after a training injury.

And the club have confirmed the 37-year-old will not feature for the rest of the campaign.

It adds to Rangers' injury list, having been without 11 players for the 1-0 win in Dingwall.

Davis, who turns 38 on New Year's Day, has played 16 times for Rangers this season, scoring twice.

His spell on the sidelines also means that he will miss Northern Ireland's opening two World Cup qualifiers away to San Marino and home to Finland at the end of March.

With the the NI captain expected to be missing for around six months, his participation in further qualifying games against Denmark and Kazakhstan in June may also be in doubt.

Davis had signalled he was set to continue playing international football following the appointment of Michael O'Neill for a second spell as NI manager.

The county Antrim native is the most-capped British footballer having made 140 appearances for his country.