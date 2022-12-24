Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Gemma Bonner captained Liverpool to WSL titles in 2013 and 2014

Liverpool have re-signed defender Gemma Bonner, who captained the side to two Women's Super League titles in her first spell at the club.

The 31-year-old, capped 11 times by England, will join the Reds from US side Racing Louisville, subject to international clearance and approvals.

Bonner spent six years at Liverpool before joining Manchester City in 2018.

"It's a pretty special moment for me. I still pinch myself when I'm coming into Anfield," said Bonner.

"I was here for quite a while before. It was a hard decision to leave but I think I always knew within myself that one day I would love to come back to Liverpool. Now the time feels right.

"The team have started the season really well, obviously had a successful season last year getting back into the top league. They've got good foundations and are definitely building.

"Hopefully I can come in and contribute to the continued progression."

Bonner won back-to-back WSL titles with Liverpool, then LFC Ladies, in 2013 and 2014. She is also the club's second-highest appearance maker in the professional era, having played 115 times.

"It was too good an opportunity to pass up to bring Gemma back to the football club," said manager Matt Beard.

"We had a great working relationship before and she will bring leadership and experience to the team.

"She's won everything in England with Liverpool and Manchester City and has now experienced America to broaden her horizons and open her eyes to different football cultures.

"It just feels like she's coming home."