Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers0DumbartonDumbarton0

Albion Rovers v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Leighfield
  • 2Fernie
  • 4Sonkur
  • 22Graham
  • 12Wilson
  • 6Fleming
  • 7WilsonBooked at 40mins
  • 8LeslieBooked at 41mins
  • 3Malcolm
  • 11Reilly
  • 18Dolan

Substitutes

  • 9Roberts
  • 15McColl
  • 16Duncan
  • 17Smith
  • 20Kidd
  • 23Semirimu
  • 24McArthur

Dumbarton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Long
  • 4Lynch
  • 5BuchananBooked at 31mins
  • 6Carswell
  • 23McNiff
  • 14McKee
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Wilson
  • 18Gray
  • 3Wylde
  • 32Wallace

Substitutes

  • 2McGeever
  • 9Love
  • 11MacLean
  • 21Broun
  • 22Blair
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Wilson.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Wilson.

  3. Post update

    Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ewan Wilson (Albion Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Finlay Gray (Dumbarton).

  6. Post update

    Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Dumbarton 0.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Dumbarton 0.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton).

  10. Post update

    Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Dolan (Albion Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ayrton Sonkur (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

  15. Post update

    Kieran Dolan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Fleming (Albion Rovers).

  18. Booking

    Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Finlay Gray (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton18115230161438
2Stirling17103436201633
3Elgin177463230225
4Annan Athletic186572931-223
5Stranraer186572732-523
6East Fife186482629-322
7Stenhousemuir175572933-420
8Bonnyrigg Rose185582327-420
9Forfar175481825-719
10Albion184681825-718
View full Scottish League Two table

