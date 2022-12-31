Albion Rovers v Dumbarton

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Wilson.
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Leighfield
- 2Fernie
- 4Sonkur
- 22Graham
- 12Wilson
- 6Fleming
- 7WilsonBooked at 40mins
- 8LeslieBooked at 41mins
- 3Malcolm
- 11Reilly
- 18Dolan
Substitutes
- 9Roberts
- 15McColl
- 16Duncan
- 17Smith
- 20Kidd
- 23Semirimu
- 24McArthur
Dumbarton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Long
- 4Lynch
- 5BuchananBooked at 31mins
- 6Carswell
- 23McNiff
- 14McKee
- 7Orsi
- 8Wilson
- 18Gray
- 3Wylde
- 32Wallace
Substitutes
- 2McGeever
- 9Love
- 11MacLean
- 21Broun
- 22Blair
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Wilson.
Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ewan Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Finlay Gray (Dumbarton).
Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Dumbarton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Dumbarton 0.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton).
Callum Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Dolan (Albion Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Ayrton Sonkur (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Post update
Kieran Dolan (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ryan Wallace (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Fleming (Albion Rovers).
Booking
Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Finlay Gray (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers).