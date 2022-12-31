Stirling Albion v Stenhousemuir

StirlingStirling Albion15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|18
|11
|5
|2
|30
|16
|14
|38
|2
|Stirling
|17
|10
|3
|4
|36
|20
|16
|33
|3
|Elgin
|17
|7
|4
|6
|32
|30
|2
|25
|4
|Annan Athletic
|18
|6
|5
|7
|29
|31
|-2
|23
|5
|Stranraer
|18
|6
|5
|7
|27
|32
|-5
|23
|6
|East Fife
|18
|6
|4
|8
|26
|29
|-3
|22
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|17
|5
|5
|7
|29
|33
|-4
|20
|8
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|18
|5
|5
|8
|23
|27
|-4
|20
|9
|Forfar
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|25
|-7
|19
|10
|Albion
|18
|4
|6
|8
|18
|25
|-7
|18